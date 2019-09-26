Ls Investment Advisors Holding in Apple (AAPL) Trimmed by $364,253 as Stock Rose; Cyrusone (CONE) Stake Held by Marlowe Partners Lp

Marlowe Partners Lp increased its stake in Cyrusone Inc (CONE) by 165.3% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marlowe Partners Lp bought 127,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.92% . The institutional investor held 204,743 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.82M, up from 77,174 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marlowe Partners Lp who had been investing in Cyrusone Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.69B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.65% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $76.79. About 517,213 shares traded. CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE) has declined 8.72% since September 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.72% the S&P500. Some Historical CONE News: 11/04/2018 – CyrusOne Names Brian Doricko to Strategic Accounts Role; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne 1Q EPS 45c; 02/05/2018 – CyrusOne Backs FY18 Rev $810M-$825M; 02/05/2018 – CYRUSONE 1Q REV. $196.6M, EST. $185.8M; 29/03/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – $1.0 BLN INCREASE IN TOTAL SIZE OF FACILITY WITH EXTENDED MATURITY DATES, LOWER BORROWING RATES; 13/03/2018 S&P REVISES CYRUSONE INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB’; 13/03/2018 – S&P Affirms ‘BB’ Corporate Credit Rating and ‘BB+’ Issue-Level Ratings on CyrusOne; 01/05/2018 – Port Houston Selects CyrusOne for Data Center and Interconnection Services; 09/04/2018 – CyrusOne Donates Data Center Space to the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children; 27/04/2018 – CYRUSONE INC – PURSUANT TO AMENDMENTS PARTIES TO AGREEMENT AGREED TO EXTEND LONG STOP DATE TO MAY 18

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 0.73% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 1,849 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 250,949 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $49.67 million, down from 252,798 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $998.87 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.54% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $221.03. About 22.48M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 15/05/2018 – GLENVIEW EXITED AAPL, WP, ABBV, DNB, CCE IN 1Q: 13F; 07/03/2018 – 9to5Mac: Golf Plus Apple Watch app aims to replace expensive golf swing analyzer gear; 12/03/2018 – Apple buys magazine aggregation app Texture; 02/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Apple Rtgs Not Affected By New Cap Return Prgrm; 23/05/2018 – The company does have monthly subscriptions for Apple Music and iCloud; 27/03/2018 – Apple Services to Drive Next Leg of Growth, Says Schoenstein (Video); 10/05/2018 – The project was touted as Apple’s biggest in Europe, and was expected to create 300 jobs in Ireland; 10/05/2018 – Apple Helped Facilitate the Collaboration Between Alcoa and Rio Tinto on the Carbon-Free Smelting Process; 25/04/2018 – Apple CEO Tim Cook will meet Donald Trump today to talk trade; 23/03/2018 – Time: Apple Is About to Release a Cheaper iPad to Take on Microsoft and Google

Investors sentiment is 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It is without change, as 29 investors sold CONE shares while 89 reduced holdings. only 48 funds opened positions while 114 raised stakes. 106.18 million shares or 1.78% less from 108.11 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Teachers Ins Annuity Association Of America owns 104,694 shares. Profund Advisors Limited Liability Company holds 18,063 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Florida-based Voloridge Mgmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Van Eck Assocs invested in 0.01% or 24,925 shares. South Texas Money Management Limited accumulated 1.32% or 535,084 shares. Morgan Stanley has 597,638 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc owns 10,966 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Landscape Cap Management Limited Liability Company invested in 0.03% or 6,464 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue owns 55,090 shares. Moreover, American Assets Management Limited Liability Com has 0.65% invested in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). Zevin Asset Limited Liability Co reported 45,054 shares or 0.84% of all its holdings. Pitcairn holds 0.04% or 6,110 shares. Financial Bank Of New York Mellon invested in 0.03% or 1.69M shares. Axa stated it has 0% of its portfolio in CyrusOne Inc. (NASDAQ:CONE). 6,779 were reported by S Muoio Co Ltd Com.

Marlowe Partners Lp, which manages about $193.06M and $173.00 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zayo Group Hldgs Inc (NYSE:ZAYO) by 813,310 shares to 368,154 shares, valued at $12.12M in 2019Q2, according to the filing.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Home Depot (NYSE:HD) by 3,207 shares to 132,196 shares, valued at $27.49 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) by 9,124 shares in the quarter, for a total of 76,255 shares, and has risen its stake in Clorox Co (NYSE:CLX).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 60 investors sold AAPL shares while 954 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 596 raised stakes. 2.54 billion shares or 1.94% less from 2.60 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ctc Limited Liability Corp holds 0.16% or 575,772 shares in its portfolio. Eagle Capital Mgmt Limited Liability owns 22,953 shares or 2.46% of their US portfolio. 53,057 are owned by Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Llc. Mathes Co owns 2.3% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 21,938 shares. Vigilant Capital Ltd Llc accumulated 120,697 shares. Cetera Advisor Netwr Lc invested in 1.7% or 279,147 shares. Axa invested in 2% or 2.57 million shares. New England Research And Management Incorporated reported 11,294 shares. Moreover, Becker Cap Mgmt Inc has 2.65% invested in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) for 369,795 shares. Baillie Gifford & holds 104,018 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Cap Mngmt Assoc Ny owns 7,079 shares or 2.27% of their US portfolio. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc stated it has 16,164 shares or 0.32% of all its holdings. Cibc World Markets Inc owns 1.02 million shares for 0.9% of their portfolio. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt has invested 0.99% in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL). Hall Laurie J Trustee reported 25,693 shares.