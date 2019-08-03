Ls Investment Advisors Has Upped Position in Ppl (PPL); Checchi Capital Advisers Holding In Amazon Com (Put) (AMZN) Was Has Increased

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Ppl Corporation (PPL) by 92.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 26,582 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.70% . The institutional investor held 55,341 shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.76M, up from 28,759 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Ppl Corporation for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $21.41 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.20% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $29.66. About 4.23 million shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 3.31% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.31% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 18/04/2018 – Hawaiian Electric and Opus One Solutions Working to Boost Distributed Energy Resources on O‘ahu Grid; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 04/04/2018 – FACEBOOK: UP TO 87M PPL’S DATA MAY HAVE BEEN IMPROPERLY SHARED; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Net $452M; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Adj EPS 74c; 15/05/2018 – Kempen Adds PPL, Exits Tapestry, Cuts New York Community: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL Corp 1Q Rev $2.13B; 03/05/2018 – PPL Now Targeting Lower End of Equity Financing Needs of $2B-$3B Through 2020; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 30/04/2018 – PPL Corp Supportive of Ofgem Decision to Forgo Mid-Period Review

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (Put) (AMZN) by 35.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc bought 26,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 99,700 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $177.54 million, up from 73,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc (Put) for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $901.88B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.73% or $32.08 during the last trading session, reaching $1823.24. About 4.64 million shares traded or 19.35% up from the average. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 02/04/2018 – St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital and Amazon Make it Easier for Alexa Customers to Donate to Help End Childhood Cancer; 15/03/2018 – Richard Baum: Exclusive: Amazon’s internal numbers on Prime Video, revealed | Reuters; 16/05/2018 – Fortune: Amazon Echo Dot Kids Edition Review: Fun for the Whole Family; 25/05/2018 – Comm. O’Rielly’s 5/25/18 letter to eBay and Amazon re: set top boxes; 02/04/2018 – Straggling behind Wal-Mart and Amazon, Target needs to make a bold move; 26/04/2018 – Amazon is increasing the price of its annual Prime membership from $99 to $119; 26/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM INC – QTRLY INTERNATIONAL NET SALES $14,875 MLN VS $11,061 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR; 25/04/2018 – Anexinet Achieves Advanced Partner Status In the Amazon Web Services Network For Designing, Managing, and Migrating Customers to AWS; 20/03/2018 – Nordstrom is not ‘the everything store’ – it wants to win with high-quality brands In other words, Nordstrom doesn’t want to be Amazon; 08/03/2018 – Amazon’s entry into health care may have just narrowed with the Cigna-Express Scripts deal

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cohen & Steers reported 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Jpmorgan Chase And Company invested in 0.01% or 796,950 shares. Hudock Capital Gp Ltd Llc holds 84,560 shares or 0.97% of its portfolio. Franklin Resources accumulated 2.32M shares. Sawgrass Asset Management Ltd Com holds 0.02% or 16,210 shares in its portfolio. Buffington Mohr Mcneal stated it has 3,050 shares. The New York-based Epoch Investment has invested 0.75% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). 7,101 are owned by Bangor National Bank & Trust. 32,038 are owned by Miller Howard Investments. Veritable Lp holds 0.01% or 12,007 shares in its portfolio. Aqr Lc owns 455,289 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. First Republic Inv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Royal London Asset Mgmt Ltd accumulated 293,033 shares or 0% of the stock. Lincoln Corporation owns 14,290 shares. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi accumulated 219,430 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Danaher Corp (NYSE:DHR) by 5,931 shares to 136,830 shares, valued at $18.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 20,377 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 249,344 shares, and cut its stake in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG).

Checchi Capital Advisers Llc, which manages about $305.00M and $855.45M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 82,079 shares to 221,006 shares, valued at $7.37M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ishares Tr (AGZ) by 5,653 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,486 shares, and cut its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ).