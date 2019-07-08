Ls Investment Advisors Has Upped Its Hormel Foods (HRL) Position by $508,288; Stock Value Declined; Marathon Partners Equity Management Boosted Gildan Activewear (GIL) Position

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Hormel Foods (HRL) by 12.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 11,552 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.06% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 107,732 shares of the meat and poultry and fish company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.82M, up from 96,180 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Hormel Foods for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.10B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.27% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $41.39. About 510,140 shares traded. Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) has risen 9.65% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.22% the S&P500. Some Historical HRL News: 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Group VP of Specialty Foods Kremin to Retire; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods 2Q Profit Rises 13%, Backs Fiscal 2018 Guidance; 09/04/2018 – Hormel’s Applegate Names John Ghingo President; 24/05/2018 – Hormel Foods Backs FY18 Sales $9.7B-$10.1B; 16/04/2018 – Moody’s: Smaller US pork operators will bear the brunt of potential Chinese pork tariffs; 26/04/2018 – Twin Cities Biz: Hormel may step into $600M contest for Chinese condiment company Jiahao; 06/03/2018 Hormel Foods Announces Leadership Appointments; 30/05/2018 – VALLEY FRESH® Products Certified with American Heart Association® Heart-Check Mark; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP – FISCAL 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE REAFFIRMED AT $1.81 TO $1.95 PER SHARE; 24/05/2018 – HORMEL FOODS CORP QTRLY JENNIE-O TURKEY STORE NET SALES DOWN 1%

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc increased its stake in Gildan Activewear Inc (GIL) by 165.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc bought 240,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.70% with the market. The hedge fund held 385,000 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.85M, up from 145,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc who had been investing in Gildan Activewear Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $8.00 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.09% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $38.88. About 150,148 shares traded. Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) has risen 29.62% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.19% the S&P500. Some Historical GIL News: 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Adj EPS 34c; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Reports on Shareholders’ Voting Results for the Election of Directors; 02/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear 1Q Net $67.9M; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CONCLUDES EARNINGS CALL; 03/05/2018 – GILDAN TO OPEN AMERICAN APPAREL STORE IN LOS ANGELES; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN TO MANUFACTURE SELECTIVELY FOR RETAILERS’ PRIVATE LABELS; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN CEO GLENN CHAMANDY COMMENTS ON EARNINGS CALL; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR 1Q ADJ EPS 34C, EST. 35C; 04/05/2018 – Gildan Activewear Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 02/05/2018 – GILDAN ACTIVEWEAR CONTINUES TO ASSUME ~4% 2018 INCOME TAX RATE

Marathon Partners Equity Management Llc, which manages about $276.74M and $226.06M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Macerich Co (NYSE:MAC) by 57,500 shares to 220,000 shares, valued at $9.54M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 37 investors sold HRL shares while 148 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 160 raised stakes. 227.83 million shares or 0.15% less from 228.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insur Tru Fund reported 0.05% in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL). Mackay Shields Limited Co owns 39,716 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Country Tru Comml Bank owns 582 shares. Public Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio accumulated 110,824 shares. Schroder Mngmt Grp Inc stated it has 159,665 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.1% or 22,118 shares. Exane Derivatives reported 20 shares. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Limited Com owns 44,296 shares. 2.59M are owned by Champlain Inv Prns Limited Liability Co. Hartford Investment Management Company invested in 131,227 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania School Empls Retrmt holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Hormel Foods Corporation (NYSE:HRL) for 15,939 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board, a New Mexico-based fund reported 22,696 shares. Suntrust Banks holds 40,846 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board accumulated 150,683 shares. Benjamin F Edwards And invested in 0.01% or 2,565 shares.