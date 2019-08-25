Ls Investment Advisors Has Upped By $962,892 Its Western Union Co/The (WU) Holding; Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (GFI) Sellers Decreased By 28.58% Their Shorts

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Western Union Co/The (WU) stake by 234.8% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 53,494 shares as Western Union Co/The (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 76,277 shares with $1.41M value, up from 22,783 last quarter. Western Union Co/The now has $9.06B valuation. The stock decreased 2.37% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $21.38. About 3.11M shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 23/04/2018 – DJ Western Union Company, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WU); 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches International Business Development Program with United Bankers’ Bank; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 Low to Mid-Single Digit Increase in GAAP, Constant Currency Revenue; 10/04/2018 – Western Union competitor WorldRemit is targeting its first profit next year; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 17/04/2018 – S&PGR Revs Western Union Otlk To Stbl, Affirms ‘BBB/A-2′ Rtgs; 05/04/2018 – Western Union to let foreign workers in Japan send remittance via app; 20/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Continues its Commitment to Supporting Education with Global WU Scholars Program; 26/04/2018 – Western Union Expands Digital Service to Panama and Jamaica; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank

Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI) had a decrease of 28.58% in short interest. GFI’s SI was 7.54 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 28.58% from 10.55M shares previously. With 6.72 million avg volume, 1 days are for Gold Fields Limited American Depositary Shares (NYSE:GFI)’s short sellers to cover GFI’s short positions. The stock increased 5.35% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $6.1. About 15.18M shares traded or 73.67% up from the average. Gold Fields Limited (NYSE:GFI) has risen 37.23% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.23% the S&P500. Some Historical GFI News: 25/04/2018 – Gold Fields 1Q Gold Production Down, Lowers Production Guidance; 29/03/2018 – GOLD FIELDS LTD GFIJ.J – AGM IS A MULTI-DEPOSIT COMPLEX, WITH TWO MAIN DEPOSITS, NKRAN AND ESAASE, AND NINE KNOWN SATELLITE DEPOSITS; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD INC AKG.TO – ASANKO WILL RECEIVE US$185 MLN FROM SUBSIDIARIES OF GOLD FIELDS LIMITED; 28/03/2018 – Guyana Goldfields Closes Below 200-Day Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – ASANKO GOLD TO GET US$185M FROM GOLD FIELDS FOR 50% JV INTEREST; 09/04/2018 – GUYANA GOLDFIELDS INC – GRADE AND GOLD PRODUCTION IS EXPECTED TO BE WEIGHED TOWARDS SECOND HALF OF YEAR; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields Enters Joint Venture With Asanko Gold; 12/03/2018 – Ghana Workers Injured in Gold Fields Protest, Says Mines Union; 29/03/2018 – Gold Fields to Pay Up To $185M for Interest in Asanko Mine; 29/03/2018 – South Africa’s Gold Fields to form Ghana joint venture with Canada’s Asanko

Gold Fields Limited produces gold and holds gold reserves and resources in South Africa, Ghana, Australia, and Peru. The company has market cap of $5.00 billion. The firm engages in underground and surface gold and surface copper mining and related activities, including exploration, extraction, processing, and smelting. It has a 60.4 P/E ratio. It holds interests in seven operating mines with an annual gold-equivalent production of approximately 2.2 million ounces, as well as gold mineral reserves of approximately 49 million ounces and mineral resources of approximately 104 million ounces.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Automatic Data Proc (NASDAQ:ADP) stake by 7,231 shares to 39,460 valued at $6.30M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC) stake by 7,353 shares and now owns 29,502 shares. Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) was reduced too.