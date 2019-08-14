Ls Investment Advisors Has Upped By $1.97 Million Its The Walt Disney Co (DIS) Position; BASANITE (BASA) Shorts Lowered By 15.8%

BASANITE INC (OTCMKTS:BASA) had a decrease of 15.8% in short interest. BASA’s SI was 69,300 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its down 15.8% from 82,300 shares previously. With 32,800 avg volume, 2 days are for BASANITE INC (OTCMKTS:BASA)’s short sellers to cover BASA’s short positions. It closed at $0.35 lastly. It is up 0.00% since August 14, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased The Walt Disney Co (DIS) stake by 11.2% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc acquired 17,744 shares as The Walt Disney Co (DIS)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 176,155 shares with $19.56 million value, up from 158,411 last quarter. The Walt Disney Co now has $241.16B valuation. The stock decreased 2.29% or $3.13 during the last trading session, reaching $133.88. About 1.13M shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 26.97% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.97% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 08/05/2018 – Disney 2Q Adj EPS $1.84; 15/03/2018 – Sky Confidentiality Pact Also With Walt Disney Co; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 09/05/2018 – TWENTY-FIRST CENTURY FOX – HIGHER COMPENSATION EXPENSE IN QTR RELATED TO DISNEY, NEW FOX DEALS INCLUDED IN OTHER, CORPORATE & ELIMINATIONS SEGMENT; 07/05/2018 – Comcast prepares rival bid to crash Walt Disney-Fox deal; 23/05/2018 – Comcast Confirms It Is Preparing Bid for 21st Century Fox Assets, Threatening Disney Deal — 4th Update; 20/05/2018 – As Disney Moves Forward With Fox, Comcast Continues Plotting; 30/05/2018 – Variety: `High School Musical’ Series at Disney Streaming Service Enlists `Ferdinand’ Writer; 29/03/2018 – MLB STREAMING ARM SUED BY FORMER EXECUTIVE OVER DISNEY SALE

Another recent and important Basanite Inc. (OTCMKTS:BASA) news was published by Bizjournals.com which published an article titled: “Exclusive: Pompano Beach manufacturer hires new CFO – South Florida Business Journal” on May 28, 2019.

Basanite, Inc. engages in the basalt fiber reinforced polymer business worldwide. The company has market cap of $61.41 million. It produces basalt fiber reinforced polymer products that are used as replacements for steel products, which reinforce concrete, such as rebar. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as PayMeOn, Inc. and changed its name to Basanite, Inc. in December 2018.

Among 10 analysts covering Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS), 9 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 90% are positive. Walt Disney has $17000 highest and $125 lowest target. $152.40’s average target is 13.83% above currents $133.88 stock price. Walt Disney had 25 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Citigroup. On Wednesday, April 10 the stock rating was upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”. Barclays Capital maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Wednesday, May 1 with “Overweight” rating. As per Thursday, April 4, the company rating was maintained by Goldman Sachs. Citigroup maintained The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) on Tuesday, April 30 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by UBS on Monday, May 6 with “Buy”. The stock of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, April 12. As per Thursday, May 16, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Imperial Capital. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 23 by Bank of America.

