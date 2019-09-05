Ls Investment Advisors Has Raised Microsoft (MSFT) Position by $6.14 Million; As Ilumina (ILMN) Stock Declined, Tirschwell & Loewy Raised Position by $3.55 Million

Tirschwell & Loewy Inc increased its stake in Ilumina (ILMN) by 94.7% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc bought 11,445 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.46% . The institutional investor held 23,530 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 12,085 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Tirschwell & Loewy Inc who had been investing in Ilumina for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $39.94 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $271.71. About 1.35M shares traded or 17.91% up from the average. Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) has risen 3.51% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ILMN News: 09/05/2018 – CareDx: Will Be Exclusive Worldwide Distributor of Illumina’s TruSight HLA Sequencing Panels and Associated Assign HLA Software; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $4.75 TO $4.85; 25/04/2018 – ILLUMINA INC ILMN.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $280 FROM $275; 08/05/2018 – CAREDX INC – ON MAY 4, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A LICENSE AND COMMERCIALIZATION AGREEMENT WITH ILLUMINA, INC – SEC FILING; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb, Illumina to Collaborate to Develop, Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb Oncology Immunotherapies; 24/04/2018 – ILLUMINA SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.75 TO $4.85, EST. $4.59; 13/04/2018 – Bristol-Myers Squibb and Illumina Announce Strategic Collaboration to Develop and Commercialize Companion Diagnostics for Bristol-Myers Squibb’s Oncology lmmunotherapies; 22/03/2018 – The Shuman Law Firm Investigates Illumina, Inc; 10/04/2018 – ILLUMINA – CO-DEVELOPMENT PARTNERSHIP WILL SEEK APPROVAL FOR VERSION OF ILLUMINA TRUSIGHT TUMOR 170 AS COMPANION DIAGNOSTIC FOR LOXO’S LAROTRECTINIB

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Microsoft Corp (MSFT) by 44.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 52,466 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.56% . The institutional investor held 169,404 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.98M, up from 116,938 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Microsoft Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $ market cap company. The stock increased 1.17% or $1.59 during the last trading session, reaching $137.63. About 15.18M shares traded. Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) has risen 29.33% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical MSFT News: 17/04/2018 – MSFT, GOOG, TWTR and 1 more: British Prime Minister Theresa May and French President Emmanuel Macron announced a joint campaign that proposes putting legal liability and possible fines on companies for failing to control the presence of jihadist content on their platforms. v; 26/04/2018 – MICROSOFT MSFT.O – LINKEDIN REVENUE INCREASED 37% IN QTR; 30/05/2018 – Ziften Enters Germany with Microsoft Azure-Powered Endpoint Security Solution; Partners with Microsoft Windows Defender ATP Reseller sepago; 07/05/2018 – Microsoft counts China as its second largest revenue stream, behind only the U.S., according to FactSet estimates; 09/05/2018 – Alphabet, Apple and Microsoft will be part of government drone pilots, but Amazon was left out; 13/04/2018 – Microsoft auditing partner KPMG’s anti-piracy work in India after complaint -documents; 17/05/2018 – Capstone Secures 1 MW CHP Order for a Large Chemical Manufacturer in The Mid-Atlantic United States; 19/03/2018 – BLACKBERRY – COS HAVE COLLABORATED ON “FIRST-OF-ITS-KIND” SOLUTION CALLED BLACKBERRY ENTERPRISE BRIDGE; 03/04/2018 – IRS Seen Blessing Tax Law Quirk That Could Help Apple, Microsoft; 02/05/2018 – The talks come as Microsoft rolls out plans to build two data centers in Abu Dhabi and Dubai next year

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.91 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.03, from 0.94 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 64 investors sold MSFT shares while 922 reduced holdings. 159 funds opened positions while 742 raised stakes. 5.41 billion shares or 1.21% less from 5.48 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hoplite Capital Mgmt Limited Partnership holds 2.39% or 169,377 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Serv Limited Liability Com reported 67,872 shares. Proffitt & Goodson accumulated 0.48% or 15,998 shares. 196,645 were reported by Lsv Asset Mgmt. White Pine Communication owns 55,464 shares or 3.27% of their US portfolio. Horizon Invest Serv Ltd Llc, a Indiana-based fund reported 37,587 shares. 81,031 are owned by Ghp Inv Advsrs Inc. Perkins has invested 1.38% of its portfolio in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT). Winslow Asset owns 0.07% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 2,832 shares. Parnassus Investments Ca accumulated 2.18% or 4.69M shares. Bluemountain Capital Management Limited Liability Corp owns 0% invested in Microsoft Corporation (NASDAQ:MSFT) for 677 shares. Veritas Invest Mngmt (Uk) owns 217,241 shares. Bangor Comml Bank invested in 0.61% or 27,649 shares. Provident Tru reported 5,000 shares. Beese Fulmer Mgmt accumulated 2.97% or 127,551 shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 21,075 shares to 13,523 shares, valued at $669,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Eog Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4,220 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 101,101 shares, and cut its stake in Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 37 investors sold ILMN shares while 204 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 235 raised stakes. 170.65 million shares or 23.60% more from 138.07 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Next Century Growth Investors Ltd Liability Corp reported 3,001 shares. Hbk LP holds 0.05% or 12,600 shares. Qs Investors Lc owns 6,214 shares. American Group has invested 0.08% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). Boston Private Wealth Ltd Liability Corp has 7,670 shares. Franklin Inc holds 0.26% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 1.57M shares. Hills Natl Bank &, a Iowa-based fund reported 892 shares. Css Limited Liability Company Il reported 0.02% of its portfolio in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN). New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust stated it has 1,000 shares. Opus Point Prtnrs Mgmt Ltd Com has 1.97% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 4,675 shares. Smithfield Tru has 862 shares. Wells Fargo & Mn accumulated 0.05% or 495,950 shares. Kornitzer Mngmt Incorporated Ks owns 0.65% invested in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) for 115,951 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co Ltd Co stated it has 2,100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Alaska-based State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.12% in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN).

