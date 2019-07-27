Ls Investment Advisors Has Lowered Its Bank Of America (BAC) Stake by $541,458; Marietta Investment Partners Decreased Lam Research (LRCX) Position as Share Price Rose

Marietta Investment Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lam Research Corp (LRCX) by 42.21% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marietta Investment Partners Llc sold 3,788 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.99% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,187 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $929,000, down from 8,975 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marietta Investment Partners Llc who had been investing in Lam Research Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $31.60B market cap company. It closed at $210.75 lastly. It is down 4.19% since July 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LRCX News: 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL REV. $14.5B-$15.5B; 18/05/2018 – Lam Research Corporation Announces Participation at Upcoming Conferences; 16/04/2018 – Lam Research Corp expected to post earnings of $4.38 a share – Earnings Preview; 17/04/2018 – Lam Research Sees 4Q Shipments $3 Billion; 06/03/2018 – Lam Research: Capital Return Plan Includes 120% Increase of Qtrly Div; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH CORP SEES FOR JUNE 2018 QTR, U.S. GAAP REVENUE $3.100 BLN +/- $150 MLN; 17/04/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SEES 4Q ADJ. REV. $3.1B +/- $150M, EST. $2.94B; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH SAYS CY2021 TARGET MODEL FCF 28%-29%; 17/04/2018 – The analysis identified several other names with similarly optimistic analyst expectations, including Caterpillar and three chipmakers: Advanced Micro Devices, Lam Research and Cypress Semiconductor; 06/03/2018 – LAM RESEARCH: ADDED $2B SHARE BUYBACK

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brighton Jones Ltd stated it has 0.16% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Synovus has invested 0.31% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). 96,726 are held by Cv Starr And Com Incorporated Tru. 146,891 are held by Pictet & Cie (Europe) Sa. Cetera Advisor Netwr Limited Com owns 184,197 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio. Aqr Capital Mgmt Lc holds 0.05% or 1.87 million shares in its portfolio. The Michigan-based Telemus Capital Lc has invested 0.16% in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Tiedemann Advisors Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Sage Financial Gru stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Carlson Lp accumulated 128,312 shares. Princeton Port Strategies Group Ltd Liability accumulated 0.37% or 50,608 shares. Horan Cap Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation invested 0% of its portfolio in Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC). Jones Financial Companies Lllp reported 18,013 shares stake. Victory Capital Mgmt Incorporated reported 1.00M shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Liability accumulated 23.11M shares.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 52,466 shares to 169,404 shares, valued at $19.98 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX) by 6,894 shares in the quarter, for a total of 21,024 shares, and has risen its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.84 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.09, from 0.75 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 56 investors sold LRCX shares while 255 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 175 raised stakes. 128.30 million shares or 12.41% less from 146.47 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Gyroscope Mgmt Limited Liability Corp has 3.49% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lumina Fund Management Ltd Co has invested 0.52% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Switzerland) owns 0.06% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 3,135 shares. Wetherby Asset Mgmt reported 2,486 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mngmt holds 0.08% or 682,206 shares in its portfolio. Suntrust Banks holds 4,129 shares or 0% of its portfolio. 106,485 were accumulated by Calamos Llc. Crosslink has 3.35% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Lmr Prtn Limited Liability Partnership invested in 3,373 shares. Deroy & Devereaux Private Inv Counsel Inc has invested 1.93% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Ccm Invest Advisers Lc reported 2.21% stake. Gargoyle Invest Advisor Limited Liability Company owns 1.5% invested in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX) for 8,686 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt accumulated 38,137 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement has invested 0.07% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX). Arrowgrass (Us) Limited Partnership stated it has 0.01% in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX).

Since February 1, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 2 sales for $659,176 activity. JENNINGS KEVIN had sold 1,692 shares worth $304,560 on Wednesday, February 6.

Marietta Investment Partners Llc, which manages about $392.24M and $317.87 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ingersoll Rand Plc (NYSE:IR) by 3,052 shares to 16,840 shares, valued at $1.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cnooc Ltd (NYSE:CEO) by 2,461 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,653 shares, and has risen its stake in Zebra Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:ZBRA).