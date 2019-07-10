Ls Investment Advisors Has Lowered By $635,336 Its Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) Position; Cumberland Partners LTD Has Raised Rogers Communications (RCI) Stake

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG) stake by 4.83% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 6,109 shares as Procter & Gamble Co/The (PG)’s stock rose 7.52%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 120,274 shares with $12.52 million value, down from 126,383 last quarter. Procter & Gamble Co/The now has $283.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.00% or $1.14 during the last trading session, reaching $112.91. About 5.34 million shares traded. The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) has risen 45.61% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.18% the S&P500. Some Historical PG News: 19/04/2018 – TEVA & PROCTER & GAMBLE CO. HAVE AGREED TO TERMINATE PGT; 18/05/2018 – SIAM CITY CEMENT PCL SCCC.BK – UNIT SIGNED ASSETS SALES AND PURCHASE AGREEMENT TO PURCHASE SOME PART OF BUSINESS OF P.G. SERVICE CO; 19/04/2018 – TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD – NO SIGNIFICANT (MATERIAL) NET FINANCIAL TRANSFER BETWEEN TEVA AND P&G WILL RESULT FROM DISSOLUTION; 22/05/2018 – P&G PG.N – P&G EXPECTS THAT IT WILL PAY APPROXIMATELY $1.40 BLN TO PURCHASE THOSE SECURITIES THAT ARE ACCEPTED IN TENDER OFFER; 11/04/2018 – Akamai’s Bot Management Solution to Receive Three Accolades in the 14th Annual Info Security PG’s 2018 Global Excellence Awards; 19/04/2018 – P&G to buy German Merck’s consumer health unit for $4.2 bln; 19/04/2018 – Procter & Gamble 3Q Adj EPS $1.00; 24/05/2018 – KALB 5: Multiple sources say fatal explosion happened at P&G Thursday morning; 20/04/2018 – Bank of America downgrades Procter & Gamble on ‘longer lasting’ challenges; 25/05/2018 – PG ELECTROPLAST LTD PGEL.NS – MARCH QTR REVENUE FROM OPS 1.17 BLN RUPEES VS 1.34 BLN RUPEES YR AGO

Cumberland Partners Ltd increased Rogers Communications (RCI) stake by 13.97% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cumberland Partners Ltd acquired 27,451 shares as Rogers Communications (RCI)’s stock declined 5.30%. The Cumberland Partners Ltd holds 224,011 shares with $12.05 million value, up from 196,560 last quarter. Rogers Communications now has $27.77 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $53.83. About 409,727 shares traded or 1.75% up from the average. Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) has risen 5.58% since July 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.15% the S&P500. Some Historical RCI News: 15/05/2018 – RCI BANQUE ISSUES A €750M BOND MATURING IN NOV. 2026; 08/03/2018 Rogers Communications Inc. Files Annual Financial Statements and Report to Shareholders; 15/05/2018 – REG-2018-05-15 : Rci Banque issues a € 750 Million bond maturing in November 2026; 17/04/2018 – FDA: Teleflex Medical Europe Ltd- Teleflex MEDICAL HUDSON RCI(R) One Way Valve w. Capped Monitoring Port, REF 1644, QTY 50; 14/05/2018 – RCI® Affiliates Recognized for Leading the Way in Sustainability; 27/03/2018 – REG-RCI Banque : Fourth supplement to the EMTN base prospectus 2017; 19/04/2018 – ROGERS COMMUNICATIONS INC – ADOPTED IFRS 15 AND IFRS 9, FINANCIAL INSTRUMENTS EFFECTIVE JANUARY 1, 2018; 19/04/2018 – Rogers Communications 1Q Adj EPS C$0.90; 09/05/2018 – RCI® Transforms Social Media Monitoring with TravelVUE(SM); 13/04/2018 – RCI BANQUE PLACES EU722.8M SECURITIZATION BACKED BY AUTO LOANS

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 57 investors sold PG shares while 748 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 506 raised stakes. 1.50 billion shares or 2.71% less from 1.54 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 17 sales for $263.49 million activity. Schomburger Jeffrey K sold $3.90M worth of stock or 41,088 shares. On Monday, February 11 Posada Juan Fernando sold $294,750 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) or 3,000 shares. The insider Taylor David S sold $2.97 million. $870,676 worth of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) shares were sold by Coombe Gary A. PELTZ NELSON sold $119.77M worth of stock or 1.21M shares. Jejurikar Shailesh sold 9,910 shares worth $969,143. The insider Sheppard Valarie L sold 1,026 shares worth $99,936.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) stake by 14,557 shares to 135,867 valued at $17.51M in 2019Q1. It also upped Chubb Limited stake by 20,759 shares and now owns 45,304 shares. Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM) was raised too.

Analysts await The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $1.06 earnings per share, up 12.77% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.94 per share. PG’s profit will be $2.66B for 26.63 P/E if the $1.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.06 actual earnings per share reported by The Procter & Gamble Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering Procter \u0026 Gamble (NYSE:PG), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Procter \u0026 Gamble had 15 analyst reports since January 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Goldman Sachs to “Buy” on Friday, June 28. Wells Fargo upgraded the shares of PG in report on Monday, April 8 to “Outperform” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of PG in report on Friday, March 29 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank given on Wednesday, April 24. The stock has “Buy” rating by Macquarie Research on Tuesday, February 26. The company was maintained on Monday, June 17 by Deutsche Bank. As per Thursday, January 24, the company rating was upgraded by Berenberg. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Hold”. The stock of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) earned “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.12, from 1.32 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 15 investors sold RCI shares while 81 reduced holdings. 27 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 214.62 million shares or 0.36% more from 213.85 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported.