Ls Investment Advisors Has Increased Position in Smith A.O. (AOS) by $510,019 as Stock Value Declined; Bernzott Capital Advisors Position in Compass Minerals (CMP) Boosted by $365,850

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Smith A.O. Corp (AOS) by 15.84% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 9,623 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.43% . The institutional investor held 70,392 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.75 million, up from 60,769 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Smith A.O. Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $7.31 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.11% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $43.74. About 1.43M shares traded. A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) has declined 22.52% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.52% the S&P500. Some Historical AOS News: 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith Sees Minimal Impact to 2018 EPS Due to Start-Up Costs; 14/05/2018 – Oak Ridge Adds Saia, Exits Maximus, Cuts AO Smith: 13F; 16/04/2018 – A. O. Smith to become primary water treatment brand at Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A.O. Smith 1Q Net $98.8M; 23/04/2018 – DJ A O Smith Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AOS); 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP AOS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.60; 16/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – EXPECTS NEW BUSINESS’ IMPACT TO EARNINGS PER SHARE WILL BE MINIMAL IN 2018, DUE TO START-UP COSTS; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP SEES SALES GROWTH FOR 2018 BETWEEN 10 AND 10.75 PERCENT; 16/04/2018 – A.O. Smith to Supply More Than 20 Branded Water-Treatment Products to Lowe’s; 25/04/2018 – A. O. SMITH CORP – TRANSITION TO A. O. SMITH BRAND AT LOWE’S WILL TAKE PLACE BEGINNING IN AUGUST

Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its stake in Compass Minerals (CMP) by 1.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bernzott Capital Advisors bought 6,775 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.69% . The institutional investor held 610,449 shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $33.19 million, up from 603,674 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors who had been investing in Compass Minerals for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.84B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.62% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $54.37. About 265,389 shares traded. Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) has declined 17.56% since August 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.56% the S&P500. Some Historical CMP News: 01/05/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 27/04/2018 – Compass Minerals Announces Labor Strike at Goderich, Ontario, Salt Mine; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – IMPLEMENTED CONTINGENCY OPERATING PROCEDURES & EXPECTS TO OPERATE MINE AT OR NEAR PLANNED OPERATING RATES FOR 2018; 10/04/2018 Compass Minerals Reports First-Quarter Snow-Event Data; 09/05/2018 – Compass Minerals Declares Dividend; 20/04/2018 – DJ Compass Minerals International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CMP); 01/05/2018 – Compass Minerals 1Q EPS 37c; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS CURRENTLY SEES MINIMAL IMPACT FROM STRIKE; 27/04/2018 – COMPASS MINERALS INTERNATIONAL – EXPECTS A MINIMAL IMPACT ON SALT PRODUCTION COSTS RESULTING FROM STRIKE; 26/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Compass Minerals International, Consolidated Communications

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Rollins Inc (NYSE:ROL) by 22,024 shares to 9,299 shares, valued at $387,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Atmos Energy Corp (NYSE:ATO) by 3,782 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 5,463 shares, and cut its stake in Intel Corp (NASDAQ:INTC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.92 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold AOS shares while 114 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 143 raised stakes. 111.34 million shares or 2.93% less from 114.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Df Dent & owns 191,926 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Liability Company has 77,100 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Eagle Asset holds 0.27% in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) or 949,442 shares. Mufg Americas Holdg holds 0% or 839 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Hartford Invest Mgmt has 0.02% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) for 15,469 shares. 115,412 were reported by Chevy Chase. Raymond James Associates reported 158,557 shares stake. Los Angeles Capital Mngmt Equity Research accumulated 0.13% or 427,102 shares. Keybank Natl Association Oh holds 6,676 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Nippon Life Glob Americas accumulated 0.25% or 58,450 shares. Virtu Fincl Ltd Liability Corp has 0.01% invested in A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS). 4,014 were reported by Joel Isaacson & Llc. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt holds 1,300 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Kbc Gp Nv invested in 0.15% or 345,845 shares. Aperio Group Inc Ltd Company holds 0.02% or 88,793 shares in its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 sales for $1.88 million activity. $980,000 worth of A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) shares were sold by JONES PAUL W. Dana Paul R sold 4,836 shares worth $239,400.

More notable recent A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AOS: Temporary Roadblock In China – Seeking Alpha” on April 24, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “CLASS ACTION UPDATE for AOS, STG, DBD and CTST: Levi & Korsinsky, LLP Reminds Investors of Class Actions on Behalf of Shareholders – GlobeNewswire” published on July 17, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “MONDAY DEADLINE ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against A.O. Smith Corporation and Encourages Investors with Losses in Excess of $100,000 to Contact the Firm – Yahoo Finance” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about A. O. Smith Corporation (NYSE:AOS) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “3 High-Growth Stocks That Are Just Getting Started – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “A. O. Smith Corporation (AOS) CEO Kevin Wheeler on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.82 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.80, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 22 investors sold CMP shares while 54 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 95 raised stakes. 30.31 million shares or 2.80% less from 31.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Benjamin F Edwards reported 100 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Archford Cap Strategies Lc reported 799 shares. Invesco Ltd reported 66,899 shares. Texas Yale Cap has invested 0.02% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Century Inc reported 46,350 shares. Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co owns 68,590 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 7,400 are held by Fosun International Ltd. Shelton Mgmt owns 204 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. State Street reported 1.77 million shares stake. 17,645 are owned by Private Advisor Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Gsa Capital Prtnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 5,091 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. 218 were reported by Oakworth Cap Inc. Mirae Asset Glob Investments Communication Ltd invested 0% in Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP). Vanguard Gp Inc owns 3.51 million shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Principal Financial invested in 0.01% or 146,470 shares.

More notable recent Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Compass Minerals: Is This Selloff A Buying Opportunity? – Seeking Alpha” on October 24, 2018, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Compass Minerals’ Dividend Is Hanging By A Thread – Seeking Alpha” published on February 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Compass Minerals (CMP) Presents At Stifel 2018 Cross Sector Insight Conference – Slideshow – Seeking Alpha” on June 13, 2018. More interesting news about Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Here’s Why Compass Minerals Fell 27.8% in October – Motley Fool” published on November 07, 2018 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “Compass Minerals Provides Fourth-Quarter Snow Data and Goderich Mine Update – Business Wire” with publication date: January 08, 2019.

Since March 18, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $370,167 activity. $104,400 worth of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) was bought by Fischer Valdemar L on Thursday, May 9. The insider Standen James D. bought 692 shares worth $36,019. Shares for $36,547 were bought by WALKER LORI A. Reece Joseph E had bought 1,000 shares worth $53,510.

Bernzott Capital Advisors, which manages about $528.67M and $826.21M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hill (NYSE:HRC) by 15,305 shares to 135,262 shares, valued at $14.32M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Total System Services (NYSE:TSS) by 33,555 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 160,485 shares, and cut its stake in Generac (NYSE:GNRC).