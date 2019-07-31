Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Rollins (ROL) Holding By $902,984; 4 Bullish Analysts Covering Dycom Industries, Inc. (DY)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Rollins Inc (ROL) stake by 70.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,024 shares as Rollins Inc (ROL)’s stock declined 7.75%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,299 shares with $387,000 value, down from 31,323 last quarter. Rollins Inc now has $11.06 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.74% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $33.76. About 503,645 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has risen 8.58% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 13/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. And Northwest Pest Control Receive 2018 Top Workplaces Award From The Atlanta Journal-Constitution; 19/03/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Appointment of Julie K. Bimmerman to Vice President of Finance and Investor Relations; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 17/04/2018 – Rollins to Use Part of Tax Savings to Improve Employee Benefits; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 22/03/2018 – BTIG SAID TO PICK EX-GOLDMAN EXECUTIVE ROLLINS AS EUROPE CEO; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 07/05/2018 – Atlanta Holds Top Spot on Orkin’s 2018 Mosquito Cities List

Among 5 analysts covering Dycom (NYSE:DY), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Dycom had 10 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Stephens maintained the shares of DY in report on Monday, March 4 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Thursday, February 28 with “Neutral”. Canaccord Genuity maintained it with “Buy” rating and $68 target in Thursday, February 28 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Craig Hallum given on Thursday, February 28. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 27 by Wells Fargo. See Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in Q1 2019. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It is negative, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Suntrust Banks reported 38,493 shares. Tocqueville Asset Management LP accumulated 7,699 shares. Pub Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 433,818 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank invested in 0.01% or 101,099 shares. Penobscot Inv Mngmt Inc holds 44,493 shares or 0.39% of its portfolio. Hsbc Holding Public Ltd holds 176,299 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Etrade Capital Mngmt Lc holds 0.02% or 16,552 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt Corp holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 19,727 shares. Rampart Investment Lc stated it has 16,060 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Millennium Management Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 59,718 shares for 0% of their portfolio. 6,444 were reported by Kentucky Retirement Sys. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 57,787 shares. Secor LP invested in 6,456 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Parkside Savings Bank Tru holds 0.04% or 2,845 shares in its portfolio. Axa stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL).

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.05 million for 38.36 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Sysco Corp (NYSE:SYY) stake by 15,797 shares to 75,744 valued at $5.06M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bb&T Corp (NYSE:BBT) stake by 16,210 shares and now owns 43,845 shares. Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.17, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 30 investors sold Dycom Industries, Inc. shares while 63 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 27.50 million shares or 0.99% less from 27.77 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invest Counselors Of Maryland Limited Liability stated it has 0.84% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). 16,063 were accumulated by Ironwood Invest Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Ltd Partnership, a Texas-based fund reported 1.14M shares. 202,323 are owned by Clearbridge Investments Ltd Co. 61,730 were reported by Canada Pension Plan Board. Smithfield stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Parametric Portfolio Associate Ltd Limited Liability Company owns 101,760 shares. Ls Advsr Ltd Liability has invested 0% in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Campbell Newman Asset Management owns 8,994 shares. 57,100 were reported by Swiss Bancorporation. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY). Great West Life Assurance Can reported 18,895 shares. Retirement Sys Of Alabama holds 40,928 shares. 1492 Cap Management Ltd Liability Company accumulated 0.7% or 18,027 shares. Moreover, Buckingham Cap Mngmt has 0.69% invested in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY).

Dycom Industries, Inc. provides specialty contracting services in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.77 billion. The firm offers various specialty contracting services, such as engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services comprising placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers. It has a 29.78 P/E ratio. It also provides tower construction, lines and antenna installation, and foundation and equipment pad construction for wireless carriers, as well as equipment installation and material fabrication, and site testing services; and installs and maintains customer premise equipment, such as digital video recorders, set top boxes, and modems for cable television system operators.

The stock decreased 4.10% or $2.4 during the last trading session, reaching $56.26. About 191,247 shares traded. Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) has declined 57.69% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 62.12% the S&P500. Some Historical DY News: 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To Adj EPS $4.26-Adj EPS $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries Cuts FY19 View To EPS $3.81-EPS $4.70; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $73.7M; 02/04/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – IN CONNECTION WITH SYKES’S APPOINTMENT, CO’S BOARD APPROVED RESOLUTION TO INCREASE NUMBER OF BOARD MEMBERS FROM 7 TO 8 – SEC FILING; 06/03/2018 Dycom Industries at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES – SEES 2019 NON-GAAP ADJ DILUTED EARNINGS PER COMMON SHARE $4.26 – $5.15; 22/05/2018 – Dycom 1Q Rev $731.4M; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC- CONTRACT REVENUES OF $731.4 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 28, 2018, COMPARED TO $786.3 MLN FOR QUARTER ENDED APRIL 29, 2017; 22/05/2018 – Dycom Industries 1Q Adj EPS 65c; 22/05/2018 – DYCOM INDUSTRIES INC SEES GAAP SHR FOR QUARTER ENDING JULY 28, 2018 $1.02 – $1.17