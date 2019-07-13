Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Sealed Air (SEE) Holding by $763,876; Market Value Declined; Dragoneer Investment Group Trimmed Its Servicenow (NOW) Holding as Valuation Rose

Dragoneer Investment Group Llc decreased its stake in Servicenow Inc (NOW) by 4.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc sold 17,500 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.10% with the market. The institutional investor held 377,777 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $93.12M, down from 395,277 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group Llc who had been investing in Servicenow Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $55.86B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.39% or $1.18 during the last trading session, reaching $301.13. About 945,512 shares traded. ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) has risen 57.69% since July 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NOW News: 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q EPS 6c; 03/05/2018 – SERVICENOW INC – AGREED TO ACQUIRE PARLO, IN AN ALL-CASH TRANSACTION EXPECTED TO CLOSE THIS MONTH; 26/04/2018 – SERVICENOW INC SAYS CEO JOHN DONAHOE’S 2017 TOTAL COMPENSATION WAS $41.5 MLN – SEC FILING; 25/04/2018 – TECHNOLOGY EXECUTIVE DENNIS WOODSIDE JOINS SERVICENOW BOARD OF DIRECTORS; COMPANY FOUNDER FRED LUDDY TO BECOME NEW BOARD CHAIR; 01/05/2018 – Sarasin & Partners Adds ServiceNow, Exits Facebook: 13F; 25/04/2018 – ServiceNow 1Q Subscription Revenue $543.3 Million; 24/04/2018 – AMAZON.COM – AMAZON KEY SERVICE NOW GIVES CUSTOMERS OPTION TO RECEIVE DELIVERIES INSIDE THEIR VEHICLE; 30/04/2018 – ServiceNow Named a Leader in Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise High-Productivity Application Platform as a Service; 07/05/2018 – TimelinePl Intelligent Process Mining Receives Application Certification from ServiceNow; 25/04/2018 – Infor CloudSuite Field Service Now Available

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Sealed Air Corp (SEE) by 12.69% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 16,606 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.50% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 114,223 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.26M, down from 130,829 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Sealed Air Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.78B market cap company. The stock increased 0.76% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $43.55. About 844,297 shares traded. Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) has declined 4.37% since July 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.80% the S&P500. Some Historical SEE News: 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air Raises 2018 Adjusted EPS View Due to Buybacks; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Loss/Shr $1.21; 17/05/2018 – Sealed Air Board Elects Jerry R. Whitaker Chairman; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Sealed Air; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR CORP SAYS INCREASED SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZATION TO $1.0 BLN; 07/05/2018 – Sealed Air at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – SEALED AIR REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 28/05/2018 – Manu Close-Up: Sealed Air Corp. Board Selects Jerry Whitaker as Chairman of the Board; 03/04/2018 – Sealed Air Selects PTC’s ThingWorx for Operational Efficiency, Support of Global Sustainability Strategy; 03/05/2018 – Sealed Air 1Q Adj EPS 51c

Analysts await Sealed Air Corporation (NYSE:SEE) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.64 EPS, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.64 per share. SEE’s profit will be $99.65M for 17.01 P/E if the $0.64 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.59 actual EPS reported by Sealed Air Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.47% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Henry Jack & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,868 shares to 10,199 shares, valued at $1.42M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 14,557 shares in the quarter, for a total of 135,867 shares, and has risen its stake in Baxter Intl (NYSE:BAX).

Since January 14, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 7 selling transactions for $38.57 million activity. Shares for $22.01M were sold by CODD RONALD E F on Friday, February 1. MILLER JEFFREY A sold $1.63M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Friday, February 1. LUDDY FREDERIC B sold $5.06M worth of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) on Monday, February 11. $1.71 million worth of stock was sold by Schneider David on Friday, February 1. Desai Chirantan Jitendra sold 2,031 shares worth $381,564.

