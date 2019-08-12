Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Its Rollins (ROL) Stake; Sandridge Mississippian Trust II Has 2.2 Sentiment

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Rollins Inc (ROL) stake by 70.31% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 22,024 shares as Rollins Inc (ROL)’s stock declined 9.72%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 9,299 shares with $387,000 value, down from 31,323 last quarter. Rollins Inc now has $10.60 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.73% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $32.36. About 58,923 shares traded. Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) has declined 7.51% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ROL News: 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q Rev $408.7M; 25/04/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Rollins College’s (FL) A2; Outlook Stable; 24/04/2018 – Rollins Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – Rollins Inc 1Q EPS 22c; 05/03/2018 Rollins Conference Call Scheduled By Stuart Frankel for Mar. 6; 16/03/2018 – Florida Community Bank Becomes Official Bank of Rollins College, Winter Park, Florida; 30/05/2018 – Rollins Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 25/04/2018 – ROLLINS 1Q REV. $408.7M, EST. $403.0M (2 EST.); 22/03/2018 – BTIG Said to Pick Ex-Goldman Executive Rollins as Its Europe CEO; 24/04/2018 – Rollins, Inc. Announces Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend

Sandridge Mississippian Trust II (SDR) investors sentiment increased to 2.2 in Q1 2019. It’s up 1.64, from 0.56 in 2018Q4. The ratio has increased, as 11 hedge funds increased and started new equity positions, while 5 reduced and sold equity positions in Sandridge Mississippian Trust II. The hedge funds in our database now hold: 337,429 shares, up from 283,421 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Sandridge Mississippian Trust II in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 3 Increased: 4 New Position: 7.

Plancorp Llc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in SandRidge Mississippian Trust II for 16,342 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc owns 20,855 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, California Public Employees Retirement System has 0% invested in the company for 129,500 shares. The Iowa-based Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. has invested 0% in the stock. Citadel Advisors Llc, a Illinois-based fund reported 18,009 shares.

SandRidge Mississippian Trust II, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties. The company has market cap of $26.83 million. The Company’s properties are located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Grant, Kay, Noble, and Woods counties in northern Oklahoma and Barber, Comanche, Harper, and Sumner counties in southern Kansas. It has a 2.81 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the companyÂ’s properties consisted of royalty interests in initial wells and 173 additional wells.

Analysts await Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $0.22 EPS, up 4.76% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.21 per share. ROL’s profit will be $72.04 million for 36.77 P/E if the $0.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.21 actual EPS reported by Rollins, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.76% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its down 2.86, from 4.09 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 16 investors sold ROL shares while 112 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 127.43 million shares or 49.65% less from 253.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf holds 10,050 shares. Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Management Ltd reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). 1.05 million are held by California Pub Employees Retirement. Moreover, Piedmont Advsr has 0.02% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 23,977 shares. Chevy Chase Holdings Incorporated owns 119,959 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Rampart Invest Management Company Limited Liability Corp holds 0.08% or 16,060 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Bollard Gp has 0.05% invested in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) for 28,978 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.02% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Amundi Pioneer Asset Mngmt Inc invested in 0.01% or 223,006 shares. Us National Bank & Trust De invested 0.04% in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Apg Asset Nv accumulated 12,150 shares. Utah Retirement Systems invested in 0.02% or 27,288 shares. Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0.12% of its portfolio in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL). Morgan Stanley reported 0.09% stake.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) stake by 26,582 shares to 55,341 valued at $1.76 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Linde Plc stake by 2,653 shares and now owns 31,184 shares. Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR) was raised too.