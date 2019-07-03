Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased Clorox Co (CLX) Position by $400,320; United Nat Foods (UNFI) Position Raised by Towle & Co

Towle & Co increased its stake in United Nat Foods Inc (UNFI) by 2.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Towle & Co bought 36,766 shares as the company’s stock declined 18.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.56 million shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.67M, up from 1.53 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Towle & Co who had been investing in United Nat Foods Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $482.77 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.44% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $9.16. About 351,731 shares traded. United Natural Foods, Inc. (NASDAQ:UNFI) has declined 74.24% since July 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 78.67% the S&P500. Some Historical UNFI News: 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 28/03/2018 – United Natural Foods, Inc. Announces Faten Freiha as Director of Investor Relations and Corporate Strategy; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Sales $10.01B-$10.16B; 08/03/2018 – After-hours buzz: MAT, HAS, UNFI & more; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 SALES ABOUT $10.01 BLN TO $10.16 BLN; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 EPS $3.27-EPS $3.35; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC UNFI.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR ABOUT $3.06 TO $3.14; 09/03/2018 – United Natural Volume Surges Almost 21 Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – UNITED NATURAL FOODS INC – RAISES FISCAL 2018 GUIDANCE; 08/03/2018 – United Natural Foods Sees FY18 Adj EPS $3.06-Adj EPS $3.14

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Clorox Co (CLX) by 9.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,502 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 24,785 shares of the specialty chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.98M, down from 27,287 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Clorox Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $20.17 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.81% or $2.79 during the last trading session, reaching $156.95. About 705,479 shares traded. The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) has risen 24.60% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.17% the S&P500. Some Historical CLX News: 12/03/2018 – Clorox Estimates Nutranext Acquisition Will Dilute FY19 EPS by 8-12 Cents; 30/03/2018 – Clorox CFO Steve Robb Previously Planned to Continue in Advisory Capacity Until June 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – S&PGR Assigns Clorox’s $500M Sr Unsecd Notes ‘A-‘ Rtg; 12/03/2018 – Clorox Expect Nutranext Acquisition to Close in Fiscal 4Q ending June 3; 02/05/2018 – Clorox Beats Profit Expectations, But Margins Fall On Higher Commodity And Logistics Costs — MarketWatch; 07/05/2018 – CLOROX CO FILES FOR POTENTIAL DEBT SHELF OFFERING; SIZE NOT DISCLOSED – SEC FILING; 24/05/2018 – Clorox Anticipates Maintaining Debt-to-Ebitda Ratio Within Target Range of 2-2.5 Times; 12/03/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS CLOROX’S ANNOUNCED PURCHASE OF NUTRANEXT IS CREDIT; 21/05/2018 – CLOROX CO CLX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.96/SHR; 07/05/2018 – Clorox at Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum Tomorrow

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.35, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 32 investors sold CLX shares while 228 reduced holdings. 86 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 95.73 million shares or 5.35% less from 101.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Cap Mngmt Lc, Illinois-based fund reported 1,564 shares. Tower Capital Ltd Com (Trc) invested in 0.02% or 2,260 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Moreover, Piedmont Invest Advisors has 0.07% invested in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Meiji Yasuda Asset Ltd accumulated 10,043 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca owns 19,090 shares. Trust Of Vermont has invested 0.47% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Dumont And Blake Inv Advsr has 2,088 shares for 0.14% of their portfolio. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc Ct accumulated 10,549 shares. Arcadia Investment Management Mi has invested 0.03% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 6,800 shares. Moneta Grp Inc Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.02% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Tradewinds Capital Management Lc invested in 425 shares. Coastline Tru has invested 0.08% in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX). Da Davidson And holds 15,923 shares or 0.04% of its portfolio.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 insider sale for $1.63 million activity.

More notable recent The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Garmin, Molson Coors Brewing, and Clorox Slumped Today – Motley Fool” on May 01, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Clorox Reports Third-Quarter Fiscal Year 2019 Results, Updates Outlook – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Clorox Q3 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on April 30, 2019. More interesting news about The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Fresh And Clean: Argus Upgrades Clorox On Innovative Growth – Benzinga” published on September 25, 2018 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “The Clorox Company: 1 Top Dividend Stock For 2019… And Beyond – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: January 15, 2019.

Analysts await The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $1.85 EPS, up 11.45% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.66 per share. CLX’s profit will be $237.72M for 21.21 P/E if the $1.85 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.44 actual EPS reported by The Clorox Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 28.47% EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ppl Corporation (NYSE:PPL) by 26,582 shares to 55,341 shares, valued at $1.76M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Target Corp (NYSE:TGT) by 3,789 shares in the quarter, for a total of 80,758 shares, and has risen its stake in Henry Jack & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.30, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold UNFI shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 47.27 million shares or 8.74% less from 51.80 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hightower Advsr Lc invested 0% in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI). State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue holds 17,295 shares. Commercial Bank Of America Corp De holds 0% or 686,422 shares. Sei Invests accumulated 0% or 9,256 shares. 2,700 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt. Assetmark Inc owns 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 128 shares. Kiltearn Partners Limited Liability Partnership holds 5.67M shares. Ameritas Inv Prns accumulated 4,050 shares. Moreover, Renaissance Tech Limited Com has 0% invested in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) for 13,100 shares. Howe And Rusling owns 80 shares. Hsbc Hldgs Public Ltd Com holds 0% or 18,288 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 1.59 million shares. Jfs Wealth Advsrs Ltd reported 313 shares. Gamco Investors Inc Et Al, New York-based fund reported 122,264 shares. Bartlett And Co Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI).