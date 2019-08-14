Ls Investment Advisors Has Decreased By $409,955 Its Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Holding; Baxter International (BAX) SI Increased By 4.47%

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF) stake by 7.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,823 shares as Cincinnati Financial Corp (CINF)’s stock rose 12.72%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 55,959 shares with $4.81 million value, down from 60,782 last quarter. Cincinnati Financial Corp now has $17.88B valuation. The stock decreased 1.14% or $1.26 during the last trading session, reaching $109.44. About 35,031 shares traded. Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has risen 42.35% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 42.35% the S&P500. Some Historical CINF News: 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Loss/Shr 19c; 26/04/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Rev $1.22B; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL 1Q NET PREMIUMS WRITTEN $1.26B; 25/04/2018 – Cincinnati Fincl 1Q Adj EPS 72c; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend; 16/03/2018 Cincinnati Financial Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Cincinnati Financial Corporation Holds Shareholders’ and Directors’ Meetings; 21/05/2018 – Cincinnati Business Courier: EXCLUSIVE: Colliers’ Cincinnati office adds new service; 25/04/2018 – CINCINNATI FINANCIAL CORP – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $1,203 MLN VS $1,154 MLN

Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX) had an increase of 4.47% in short interest. BAX’s SI was 5.25 million shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 4.47% from 5.03M shares previously. With 2.51 million avg volume, 2 days are for Baxter International Inc (NYSE:BAX)’s short sellers to cover BAX’s short positions. The SI to Baxter International Inc’s float is 1.03%. The stock decreased 1.70% or $1.5 during the last trading session, reaching $86.68. About 156,018 shares traded. Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) has risen 17.67% since August 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.67% the S&P500. Some Historical BAX News: 19/03/2018 – CareFusion Corporation vs Baxter International Inc. | FWD Entered | 03/19/2018; 09/05/2018 – Officer Baxter Gifts 647 Of Sherwin-Williams Co; 08/05/2018 – Baxter Declares Dividend and Announces Quarterly Dividend Increase; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER REPORTS 1Q 2018 RESULTS & BOOSTS FINL OUTLOOK FOR YEAR; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – NOW EXPECTS A 2020 ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 20 TO 21 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $3.60 TO $3.75 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – Baxter International First-Quarter Profit Rises 43%; Lifts 2018 Guidance; 21/05/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL – IN 2023, ANTICIPATES AN ADJUSTED OPERATING MARGIN OF 23 TO 24 PERCENT AND ADJUSTED DILUTED EARNINGS OF $4.90 TO $5.05 PER SHARE; 26/04/2018 – BAXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – DOES NOT EXPECT ANY FURTHER REVENUE IMPACT RELATED TO RECOVERY EFFORTS IN PUERTO RICO; 22/05/2018 – Baxter CEO Sees New Products, Expansion Driving Growth (Video); 29/03/2018 – MOODY’S UPGRADES BAXTER INTL TO Baa1 FROM Baa2, STABLE OUTLOOK

Among 2 analysts covering Cincinnati Financial (NASDAQ:CINF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Cincinnati Financial has $12000 highest and $11000 lowest target. $115’s average target is 5.08% above currents $109.44 stock price. Cincinnati Financial had 6 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, May 17 by Credit Suisse. The stock of Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) has “Buy” rating given on Friday, May 24 by M Partners.

More notable recent Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Does Cincinnati Financial Corporation’s (NASDAQ:CINF) Past Performance Indicate A Stronger Future? – Yahoo Finance” on July 22, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Q2 Earnings & Revenues Beat – Nasdaq” published on July 31, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting CINF Put And Call Options For March 2020 – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) Beats Q2 Earnings and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Cincinnati Financial (CINF) to Report Q2 Earnings: What’s Up? – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.08 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.01, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 30 investors sold CINF shares while 142 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 123 raised stakes. 100.86 million shares or 1.50% less from 102.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Profund Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). 826,119 were accumulated by Fairpointe Llc. Park Natl Oh holds 0.34% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) or 69,382 shares. London Of Virginia has 1.89% invested in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF) for 2.58M shares. 21,221 are held by Regal Limited. Federated Inc Pa owns 1,667 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Keybank Natl Association Oh has 503,711 shares. Hightower Advsr Limited Co reported 22,297 shares. Principal Financial invested in 0.02% or 219,681 shares. Contravisory Mngmt Inc stated it has 3,638 shares. Lenox Wealth Mngmt has invested 0.05% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Da Davidson And holds 0.01% or 4,376 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt reported 0.04% in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF). Janney Montgomery Scott Lc reported 23,923 shares. Macquarie Group Limited reported 0% of its portfolio in Cincinnati Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:CINF).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Archer (NYSE:ADM) stake by 9,176 shares to 127,233 valued at $5.49M in 2019Q1. It also upped Smith A.O. Corp (NYSE:AOS) stake by 9,623 shares and now owns 70,392 shares. Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.19, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 42 investors sold Baxter International Inc. shares while 290 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 417.48 million shares or 0.97% less from 421.57 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bank Of Montreal Can has 0.04% invested in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). First Quadrant Lp Ca owns 48,800 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. 4,800 are owned by Lawson Kroeker Investment Mngmt Ne. Farmers State Bank invested in 0.21% or 4,656 shares. Leavell Mngmt holds 0.12% or 13,429 shares. Jefferies Group Inc Ltd Company owns 11,749 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Dodge Cox has invested 0% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Harris Assoc Limited Partnership holds 0.42% of its portfolio in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) for 2.84 million shares. The Pennsylvania-based Rodgers Brothers Incorporated has invested 0.46% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). Neuberger Berman Group Inc Lc holds 0.05% or 488,603 shares in its portfolio. Tru Communications Of Toledo Na Oh stated it has 0.76% in Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX). 5,410 were accumulated by Park Avenue Secs Llc. Kwmg Llc invested in 0% or 150 shares. Ci Invs reported 107,130 shares. Oakworth Cap Incorporated invested in 13,670 shares or 0.23% of the stock.

Among 5 analysts covering Baxter International (NYSE:BAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Baxter International had 11 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Piper Jaffray maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, June 20 report. The stock of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, April 3. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 26 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 5 report. Credit Suisse maintained Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) on Friday, July 26 with “Outperform” rating.