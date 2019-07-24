Ls Investment Advisors Has Cut By $1.01 Million Its Costco Wholesale (COST) Stake; Mmtec Inchares (MTC) SI Decreased By 50%

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Costco Wholesale Corp (COST) stake by 19.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,168 shares as Costco Wholesale Corp (COST)’s stock rose 14.98%. The Ls Investment Advisors Llc holds 16,963 shares with $4.11M value, down from 21,131 last quarter. Costco Wholesale Corp now has $123.04 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.12% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $279.76. About 562,523 shares traded. Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) has risen 24.91% since July 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.48% the S&P500. Some Historical COST News: 18/05/2018 – Children’s National Dedicates Costco Wholesale Atrium in Recognition of 30-Year Partnership; 17/05/2018 – lnstacart faces new challenge with Kroger/Ocado tie-up; 20/04/2018 – DJ Costco Wholesale Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (COST); 04/04/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – COSTCO – 04/04/2018 02:16 PM; 24/04/2018 – COSTCO WHOLESALE CORP- APPROVED A QUARTERLY INCREASE FROM 50 TO 57 CENTS PER SHARE, OR $2.28 ON AN ANNUALIZED BASIS PAYABLE MAY 25, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Subscribers: Disregard Costco Earnings Headline; 11/04/2018 – Costco Wholesale March Same-Store Sales Rose 8.6%; 19/03/2018 – CBS Los Angeles: #BREAKING: 5 people are being assessed for various injuries following a traffic collision at a Costco in the; 10/05/2018 – Costco: Growing Online While Stores Keep Performing — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – COSTCO MARCH U.S. COMP SALES EX-GAS UP 6.7%, EST. UP 4.6%

Mmtec Inchares (NASDAQ:MTC) had a decrease of 50% in short interest. MTC’s SI was 2,300 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 50% from 4,600 shares previously. With 7,000 avg volume, 0 days are for Mmtec Inchares (NASDAQ:MTC)’s short sellers to cover MTC’s short positions. The stock increased 3.17% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $15.94. About 10,500 shares traded. Mmtec, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTC) has 0.00% since July 24, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Mmtec, Inc. develops and deploys platforms that enable financial institutions to engage in securities market transactions and settlements in the People's Republic of China. The company has market cap of $319.92 million. It offers Internet securities solutions, such as Securities Dealers Trading System, which includes securities registration and clearing, account management, risk management, trading and execution, and third party access middleware; Private Fund Investment Management System that supports multi-account management, fund valuation, risk management, quantitative trading access, liquidation, and requisition management; and Mobile Transaction Individual Client System and PC Client System for Apple IOS, Android, PC, and Web. It currently has negative earnings. The firm enables its clients to white label its trading interface, as well as select various functionalities.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) stake by 5,412 shares to 12,549 valued at $2.47 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Firstenergy (NYSE:FE) stake by 26,573 shares and now owns 42,767 shares. Nisource Inc (NYSE:NI) was raised too.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

Since April 1, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $727,935 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by MEISENBACH JOHN W, worth $727,935 on Monday, April 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.26 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.22, from 1.04 in 2018Q4.