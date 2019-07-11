Ls Investment Advisors Has Cut Adobe Sys (ADBE) Holding as Stock Price Rose; Walt Disney Co (DIS) Stake Held by J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc

J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Walt Disney Co (DIS) by 6.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc bought 3,805 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.21% with the market. The hedge fund held 59,961 shares of the television services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.66 million, up from 56,156 at the end of the previous reported quarter. J-P Marvel Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Walt Disney Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $260.62B market cap company. The stock increased 0.88% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $144.81. About 3.27 million shares traded. The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) has risen 31.47% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.04% the S&P500. Some Historical DIS News: 09/03/2018 – WALT DISNEY CO – NEW $4 BILLION FIVE-YEAR FACILITY WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 9, 2023; 14/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney is ramping up its plans to challenge Netflix; 13/03/2018 – Hollywood Rpter: ‘Iron Fist’ Actor Ramon Rodriguez Joins Angelina Jolie in Disney’s ‘The One and Only Ivan’; 24/05/2018 – Netflix passed Disney in market value and is now the most valuable media company in the world; 08/03/2018 – Disney Shareholders Won’t Endorse CEO Robert Iger’s Compensation Plans; 05/03/2018 ABC TELECAST OF 2018 OSCARS ON SUNDAY DREW 18.9 OVERNIGHT RATING, DOWN ABOUT 16 PERCENT FROM LAST YEAR -VARIETY REPORT; 12/04/2018 – Disney Forced Into Takeover Offer for Sky by U.K. Authority; 16/05/2018 – Lachlan Murdoch to be CEO of new Fox after Disney deal; 08/03/2018 – New York Post: Disney shareholders reject CEO Iger’s pay plan; 03/05/2018 – FUNTASTIC – ENTERED AGREEMENT WITH THINKWAY TOYS FOR DISTRIBUTION OF TOYS AND ENTERTAINMENT PRODUCTS RELATING TO DISNEY AND PIXAR TOY STORY LICENSE

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Adobe Sys (ADBE) by 16.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 2,789 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.38% with the market. The institutional investor held 14,103 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.76M, down from 16,892 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Adobe Sys for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $150.28 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.84% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $309.57. About 686,840 shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 16.13% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.70% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 23/05/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Adobe Rtgs Unffctd By Acqstn, Stk Rprchs Pgrm; 09/05/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ADOBE SYSTEMS on May 8 for “Online source separation” (California, Illinois Inventors); 13/04/2018 – Adobe Systems: Addition of Ricks Expands Board to 11 Members From 10; 13/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES DAVID A. RICKS TO BOARD, BOOSTING BOARD TO 11; 26/03/2018 – WIPRO LTD WIPR.NS SAYS CO AND ADOBE EXPAND PARTNERSHIP TO OFFER ENHANCED DIGITAL SERVICES AND SOLUTIONS

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 48.67 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.

