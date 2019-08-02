Ls Investment Advisors Has Boosted Holding in Mckesson (MCK); Westport Asset Management Stake in Universal Health Services (UHS) Trimmed as Shares Rose

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Mckesson Corp (MCK) by 38.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 2,951 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.75% . The institutional investor held 10,644 shares of the other pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.25 million, up from 7,693 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mckesson Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $27.60B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.11% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $148.09. About 984,107 shares traded. McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK) has risen 10.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.37% the S&P500. Some Historical MCK News: 25/04/2018 – McKesson: Growth Priorities Include Enhanced Solutions for Rapidly Growing Specialty Pharmaceutical Market; 16/04/2018 – McKesson CDS Tightens 9 Bps, Most in 4 Years; 07/05/2018 – McKesson ideaShare: The lndependent’s Power to Perform; 24/05/2018 – McKesson: U.S., States Subsequently Filed Notices Declining to Intervene in Case; 16/05/2018 – Real-World Evidence from McKesson Supports First-Ever FDA Approval for Metastatic Merkel Cell Carcinoma Drug; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Launches Comprehensive Review of Operations; 24/04/2018 – POLARITYTE ANNOUNCES APPOINTMENT OF MCKESSON’S WILLIE BOGAN TO BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 30/04/2018 – McKesson Board of Directors Elects Brad Lerman as New Independent Director; 25/04/2018 – McKesson Sees 2018 Adj EPS $12.50-Adj EPS $12.80; 24/05/2018 – MCKESSON STILL SEES FY ADJ EPS $13.00 TO $13.80

Westport Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Universal Health Services Inc (UHS) by 4.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Westport Asset Management Inc sold 5,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 20.93% . The institutional investor held 99,338 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.29M, down from 104,338 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Westport Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Universal Health Services Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $13.20 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.48% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $146.45. About 670,901 shares traded. Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) has risen 20.73% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.73% the S&P500. Some Historical UHS News: 12/03/2018 – Hill-Rom Will Transfer to UHS Certain Moveable Medical Equipment That Can Be Rented to Customers; 18/04/2018 – HK Bourse: Announcement From Universal Health International Group Holding Ltd; 08/04/2018 – ProGrade Digital Announces SDXC UHS-Il V90 Memory Cards; 10/04/2018 – Universal Health at Deutsche Bank Health Care Conference May 9; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q EPS $2.36; 25/04/2018 – Universal Health 1Q Net $223.8M; 25/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL HEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $2.45, EST. $2.60; 01/05/2018 – Tonic Health Selected by Universal Health Services’ Independence Physician Management to Streamline Patient Intake and Payments; 16/05/2018 – Universal Health Services, Inc. Announces Dividend; 29/03/2018 – Universal Health Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 50 investors sold MCK shares while 236 reduced holdings. 73 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 161.85 million shares or 4.23% less from 169.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moody Bank Division accumulated 15,068 shares. California-based Quantum Capital Management has invested 0.18% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 51,300 were accumulated by Sio Capital Mgmt Limited. 461,170 are held by Morgan Stanley. Aperio Group Limited Company has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). Richard Bernstein Advsr stated it has 35,437 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Qci Asset Mgmt invested in 0% or 25 shares. 3,361 are held by Pictet Cie (Europe) Sa. Paloma Ptnrs reported 23,160 shares. Markel Corp holds 37,100 shares or 0.07% of its portfolio. Martin & Communication Tn invested 1.23% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK). 108 are owned by Delta Asset Ltd Co Tn. British Columbia Investment stated it has 75,530 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Redmond Asset Ltd invested in 8,387 shares. The Michigan-based Comerica Bank & Trust has invested 0.04% in McKesson Corporation (NYSE:MCK).

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86B and $1.60B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wal (NYSE:WMT) by 3,391 shares to 66,769 shares, valued at $6.51M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Pfizer Inc (NYSE:PFE) by 8,088 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 356,639 shares, and cut its stake in Mccormick & Co Non Vtg (NYSE:MKC).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.05, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold UHS shares while 144 reduced holdings. 54 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 75.02 million shares or 8.95% less from 82.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Riverhead Cap Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 46,992 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mngmt Limited Liability reported 28,947 shares. Lazard Asset Limited Liability invested in 7,388 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas holds 15,000 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Virginia-based Burney has invested 0.61% in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS). Chevy Chase Trust invested in 69,653 shares. Tarbox Family Office accumulated 26 shares. Alpha Windward Limited Com reported 148 shares. Nomura Asset Management Communications Ltd, a Japan-based fund reported 42,802 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc invested in 17,454 shares or 0.32% of the stock. Tiaa Cref Investment Limited Liability Corporation holds 218,471 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation reported 2,761 shares. Pitcairn owns 0.05% invested in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) for 3,655 shares. Reinhart Ptnrs invested in 128,808 shares or 1.61% of the stock. Zeke Cap Limited Co holds 0.04% or 3,093 shares.