Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Nisource (NI) Holding by $894,264; Market Value Rose; As Quinstreet (QNST) Valuation Rose, Holder Portolan Capital Management Has Trimmed by $5.25 Million Its Stake

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Nisource Inc (NI) by 66.2% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 31,938 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.36% . The institutional investor held 16,305 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $470,000, down from 48,243 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Nisource Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $11.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $29.48. About 3.30M shares traded or 14.74% up from the average. NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) has risen 15.44% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.44% the S&P500. Some Historical NI News: 14/03/2018 – Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Commences Investigation on Behalf of NiSource Inc. Investors (NI); 16/03/2018 – Columbia Gas of Pennsylvania Files to Recover Investment in Replacing and Upgrading Aging Infrastructure; 08/03/2018 Report: Exploring Fundamental Drivers Behind Old Republic International, NiSource, MasTec, Lincoln National, Oceaneering Intern; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW UP TO ADDITIONAL $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018; 10/04/2018 – NISOURCE INC Nl.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $25 FROM $23; 16/03/2018 – DEEP ECO: NiSource May Benefit, Industry Posts 5th Straight Gain; 11/04/2018 – NiSource Schedules Earnings Release and Conference Call for May 2; 23/04/2018 – NiSource: Agreement Reached in NIPSCO’s Proposal to Modify Natural Gas Rates; 08/05/2018 – NiSource Declares Dividend of 19.5c; 19/04/2018 – NISOURCE – UNDER AGREEMENT, CO BORROWED INITIAL TRANCHE OF $150 MLN ON APRIL 18, MAY BORROW SECOND TRANCHE OF UP TO $450 MLN PRIOR TO JUNE 15, 2018

Portolan Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Quinstreet Inc. (QNST) by 33.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Portolan Capital Management Llc sold 349,773 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.96% . The hedge fund held 699,097 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.08M, down from 1.05M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Portolan Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Quinstreet Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $644.73M market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $12.65. About 2.67 million shares traded or 295.65% up from the average. QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) has risen 19.34% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical QNST News: 13/03/2018 – QuinStreet at Company Marketing Hosted By Stephens Inc. Today; 14/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Reminds Investors That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm; 02/05/2018 – Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. Announces That a Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against QuinStreet, Inc. (QNST) and Encourages; 25/04/2018 – QuinStreet 3Q EPS 14c; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS IT HAS NEVER BEEN CONTACTED BY KERRISDALE; 07/05/2018 – Hood River Capital Buys New 2.1% Position in QuinStreet; 07/05/2018 – QuinStreet Posts CEO Overview of Market Opportunity and Business Model; 11/04/2018 – QUINSTREET SAYS FEELS COMPELLED TO RESPOND “GIVEN ITS INVALID CLAIMS AND CONCLUSIONS” RELATING TO KERRISDALE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT’S REPORT; 11/04/2018 – $QNST’s CEO, CFO, and a longtime large backer started to sell shares in the past few months, after holding for years when the stock was much lower. That says a lot about how overvalued shares have become; 11/04/2018 – Good comments by @ShailinDhar, who wrote on $CRTO last yr. Re lead gen clients: “Little do they know this is full of incentivized traffic, scraped directory pgs, and even complete bogus info

More notable recent QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “QuinStreet To Present at Singular Research Midwestern Values Conference – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “QNST INVESTIGATION REMINDER: Hagens Berman Investigating Possible Disclosure Violations by QuinStreet (QNST) – Yahoo Finance” published on September 03, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “New CardRatings.com Research Names the Best and Worst States for Credit Conditions – GlobeNewswire” on September 17, 2019. More interesting news about QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Now The Time To Put QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “A Holistic Look At QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold QNST shares while 51 reduced holdings. 23 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 46.93 million shares or 2.77% more from 45.67 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement System holds 0% or 193,622 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Alliancebernstein LP has 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 68,300 shares. Envestnet Asset reported 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 9,650 shares stake. Pinebridge Invs Limited Partnership invested 0% in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Metropolitan Life Ins Com owns 0% invested in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 13,512 shares. 392 were accumulated by Farmers Merchants Investments Inc. State Common Retirement Fund, a New York-based fund reported 55,653 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt holds 0% or 13,398 shares in its portfolio. Coe Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has invested 0.71% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0% or 21,728 shares. Aqr Capital Ltd Liability Co, a Connecticut-based fund reported 37,964 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 5,108 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gradient Invests Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) for 85 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas has 38,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Analysts await QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.07 EPS, down 30.00% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.1 per share. QNST’s profit will be $3.57M for 45.18 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by QuinStreet, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.67% EPS growth.

Portolan Capital Management Llc, which manages about $535.17 million and $929.70 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Sonos Inc. by 66,681 shares to 902,364 shares, valued at $10.23M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Virtusa Corporation (NASDAQ:VRTU) by 34,347 shares in the quarter, for a total of 275,300 shares, and has risen its stake in E.L.F. Beauty Inc..

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.65 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in American Express Co (NYSE:AXP) by 7,481 shares to 26,601 shares, valued at $3.28 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Chubb Limited by 2,925 shares in the quarter, for a total of 48,229 shares, and has risen its stake in Pentair Plc (NYSE:PNR).

Analysts await NiSource Inc. (NYSE:NI) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.04 EPS, down 60.00% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.1 per share. NI’s profit will be $14.93M for 184.25 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.05 actual EPS reported by NiSource Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.00% negative EPS growth.