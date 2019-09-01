Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Its Position in Mylan Nv (MYL) by $1.48 Million; Phoenix Investment Adviser Has Lowered Stake in Dorian Lpg LTD (LPG) by $501,012

Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc decreased its stake in Dorian Lpg Ltd (LPG) by 83.78% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc sold 83,502 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.66% . The hedge fund held 16,169 shares of the marine transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $104,000, down from 99,671 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Phoenix Investment Adviser Llc who had been investing in Dorian Lpg Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $559.76 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.44% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $10.39. About 354,335 shares traded. Dorian LPG Ltd. (NYSE:LPG) has risen 6.52% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.52% the S&P500. Some Historical LPG News: 06/03/2018 Dorian LPG Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG REPORTS THIRD JAPANESE FINANCING; 21/05/2018 – FT Alphaville – Blog: The politics of Dorian Gray; 04/05/2018 – DORIAN LPG-MOU WITH HGS TO UNDERTAKE RESEARCH TO UPGRADE MAIN ENGINES OF UP TO 10 OF CO’S VERY LARGE GAS CARRIERS TO DUAL FUEL TECHNOLOGY UTILIZING LPG; 20/04/2018 – DJ DORIAN LPG LTD ORD REG S, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DORIAN); 21/03/2018 – DORIAN LPG ENTERS INTO $70M SALES/BAREBOAT CHARTER ARRANGEMENT; 21/03/2018 – Dorian LPG Has Entered Into a $70M Sale and Bareboat Charter Arrangement for the Corvette; 29/05/2018 – Shipper BW LPG offers to buy Dorian LPG in $1.1 bln deal; 29/05/2018 – BW LPG Proposes to Combine With Dorian in All-Stk Transaction Valued at USD $1.1 B; 29/05/2018 – Dorian LPG Confirms Receipt of Unsolicited Proposal from BW LPG

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Mylan Nv (MYL) by 74.87% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 52,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 17,721 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $502,000, down from 70,530 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Mylan Nv for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $9.67B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.16% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $19.47. About 2.81 million shares traded. Mylan N.V. (NASDAQ:MYL) has declined 42.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical MYL News: 27/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 202970 Company: MYLAN LABS LTD; 11/05/2018 – Flutiform (Vectura/Mundipharma/Kyorin) Drug Overview 2017/18-2026 – A Pressurized Metered-Dose lnhaler Formulation Which Contains a Combination of Fluticasone Propionate and Formoterol – ResearchAndMarkets; 10/04/2018 – Mylan to Acquire the Global Marketing Rights to a Once-monthly Glatiramer Acetate Product through an Investment and Partnership; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 24/04/2018 – MYLAN HEADQUARTERS SEARCHED BY LAW ENFORCEMENT IN 2016; 09/03/2018 – FDA: Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA): 078139 Company: MYLAN; 09/05/2018 – MYLAN 1Q REV. $2.68B, EST. $2.74B; 11/04/2018 – BIOCON – MYLAN AND BIOCON SEEK TO ACCELERATE INTRODUCTION OF; 10/05/2018 – Mylan: Search Warrants Were Issued by Public Prosecutor’s Office in Milan Over Interactions With an Italian Hospital and Sales of Some Drugs; 09/05/2018 – Mylan 1Q Net $87.1M

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Mckesson Corp (NYSE:MCK) by 2,951 shares to 10,644 shares, valued at $1.25M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in American Tower Corporation (NYSE:AMT) by 5,412 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,549 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to Infinity in Q1 2019. Its up Infinity, from 0.33 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold MYL shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 1 raised stakes. 259,686 shares or 99.91% more from 129,903 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gemmer Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Co invested in 91 shares. Gulf Int Bank & Trust (Uk) Ltd accumulated 115,438 shares or 0.06% of the stock.

