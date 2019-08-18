Ls Investment Advisors Decreased Its Eog Resources (EOG) Stake by $400,900; Urban Outfitters (URBN) Holder Qs Investors Has Increased Position

Qs Investors Llc increased its stake in Urban Outfitters Inc (URBN) by 12.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Qs Investors Llc bought 20,201 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.83% . The institutional investor held 183,039 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.43 million, up from 162,838 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Qs Investors Llc who had been investing in Urban Outfitters Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.01 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.27% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $20.51. About 1.92M shares traded. Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) has declined 45.82% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 45.82% the S&P500. Some Historical URBN News: 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O QUARTERLY SHR $0.38; 03/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: More Upbeat Signs Emerge — Barrons.com; 22/05/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC – AS OF APRIL 30, 2018, TOTAL INVENTORY INCREASED BY $45.1 MLN, OR 12.6 PCT, ON A YEAR-OVER-YEAR BASIS; 15/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Urban Outfitters May Benefit, Industry Up This Quarter; 05/04/2018 – Urban Outfitters: David McCreight Served as CEO Anthropologie Group and President; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters’ Profits Halved Despite Moderate 2017 Sales Growth; 07/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS INC URBN.O : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $40 FROM $37; 06/03/2018 – Urban Outfitters 4Q EPS 1c; 23/05/2018 – Afterpay Launches in the U.S. with Urban Outfitters, Anthropologie and Free People; 06/03/2018 – URBAN OUTFITTERS 4Q ADJ EPS 69C, EST. 64C

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Eog Resources Inc (EOG) by 4.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 4,220 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.57% . The institutional investor held 101,101 shares of the energy company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $9.62M, down from 105,321 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Eog Resources Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $44.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $75.92. About 2.46 million shares traded. EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) has declined 33.91% since August 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 33.91% the S&P500.

More notable recent EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) news were published by: 247Wallst.com which released: “Which Big Oil & Gas Stock Is the Prettiest Pig at the Carnival? – 24/7 Wall St.” on August 13, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why EOG Resources, Acuity Brands, and BlackLine Slumped Today – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “EOG Resources Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What Type Of Shareholder Owns EOG Resources, Inc.’s (NYSE:EOG)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “EOG Resources: Earnings Review – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 12, 2019.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) by 21,063 shares to 45,337 shares, valued at $6.14 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Henry Jack & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 6,868 shares in the quarter, for a total of 10,199 shares, and has risen its stake in The Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.25, from 0.95 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold EOG shares while 274 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 294 raised stakes. 486.39 million shares or 1.74% less from 495.00 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. South Dakota Inv Council owns 29,400 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Element Ltd invested in 0.05% or 15,780 shares. 4,978 were accumulated by Meeder Asset Management. Bedell Frazier Inv Counseling Ltd holds 2.65% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) or 70,560 shares. 19,365 were accumulated by Bb&T Secs Limited Liability Corporation. First Republic Management holds 186,928 shares. Granite Prns has invested 0.02% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Da Davidson accumulated 16,318 shares. Associated Banc has invested 0.81% of its portfolio in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Moreover, Gotham Asset Ltd Liability has 0% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 2,604 shares. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas reported 0.97% in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG). Signature & Inv Advisors Limited Liability Company accumulated 4,143 shares. Cullen Frost Bankers accumulated 119,457 shares. Wills Fin owns 15,952 shares. Moreover, Invest Of Virginia Ltd Com has 0.5% invested in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) for 22,233 shares.

More notable recent Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “Local companies impacted by trade war-fueled stock market decline – Philadelphia Business Journal” on August 05, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “URBN Reports Record Q4 Sales Nasdaq:URBN – GlobeNewswire” published on February 07, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Have Insiders Been Selling Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on May 10, 2019. More interesting news about Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Urban Outfitters (URBN) Up 4.8% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Continue? – Nasdaq” published on April 04, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Is Urban Outfitters (URBN) Outperforming Other Retail-Wholesale Stocks This Year? – Nasdaq” with publication date: September 14, 2018.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.19, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 62 investors sold URBN shares while 71 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 73.29 million shares or 7.82% less from 79.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Parallax Volatility Advisers Ltd Partnership has invested 0% in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Ws Mgmt Lllp reported 303,534 shares. Waddell And Reed Financial holds 502,943 shares. Merian (Uk) Ltd has invested 0.21% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Los Angeles Equity Rech accumulated 17,105 shares or 0% of the stock. Cadence Capital Mgmt Ltd reported 0.07% of its portfolio in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). D E Shaw And Co Inc holds 410,127 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, First Quadrant Limited Partnership Ca has 0.01% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Etrade Cap Management Ltd Company, a New York-based fund reported 8,107 shares. Sib Ltd Liability Com accumulated 5.77% or 263,038 shares. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reported 7,731 shares. Quantbot Technology LP invested in 58,453 shares or 0.16% of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund invested in 0.01% or 30,216 shares. Northern Corp has 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN). Raymond James And Assoc owns 0% invested in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN) for 29,720 shares.