Ls Investment Advisors Cut Its Discover Financial Services (DFS) Stake by $360,964 as Market Value Rose; Citigroup (C) Shareholder Financial Architects Cut Its Stake by $1.10 Million

Financial Architects Inc decreased its stake in Citigroup Inc (C) by 96.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Financial Architects Inc sold 18,098 shares as the company’s stock rose 2.90% with the market. The institutional investor held 600 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37,000, down from 18,698 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Financial Architects Inc who had been investing in Citigroup Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $165.11 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.55 during the last trading session, reaching $71.4. About 7.82M shares traded. Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) has declined 10.67% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.10% the S&P500. Some Historical C News: 14/05/2018 – DEUTSCHE BANK FINTECH BANKER RAHUL SINGLA SAID TO JOIN CITI; 26/04/2018 – CITI NAMES RICK MCINTIRE GLOBAL HEAD COMMODITIES INVESTOR SALES; 18/04/2018 – Tariffs would cause a ‘serious trade war,’ says Citigroup economist; 18/04/2018 – BANK OF GHANA’S BANKING SUPERVISION HEAD GYASI SAYS ON CITI FM; 13/04/2018 – CITIGROUP INC – QTRLY ICG REVENUES OF $9.8 BLN INCREASED 6%; 15/03/2018 – RPT-CITIGROUP INC – CREDIT CARD CHARGE-OFFS 2.57 PCT IN FEBRUARY VS 2.17 PCT IN JANUARY – SEC FILING; 21/03/2018 – KUSHNER’S N.J. TRUMP TOWER GOT $200 MILLION LOAN FROM CITIGROUP; 27/03/2018 – Citigroup, Morgan Stanley Gender Pay Gap Wider Than Some Rivals; 20/04/2018 – NEXT BANXICO POLICY MOVE SEEN AS -25BPS, CITI SURVEY SHOWS; 26/03/2018 – Citigroup names new APAC head of corporate, investment banking – memo

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased its stake in Discover Financial Services (DFS) by 2.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc sold 5,084 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.05% with the market. The institutional investor held 208,475 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.84M, down from 213,559 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Discover Financial Services for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $25.96 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $80.2. About 803,489 shares traded. Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) has risen 2.36% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.07% the S&P500. Some Historical DFS News: 22/05/2018 – UK’s DFS Furniture CEO Ian Filby to retire; 17/05/2018 – NY DFS GRANTS VIRTUAL CURRENCY LICENSE TO GENESIS GLOBAL; 19/04/2018 – NY ORDERS DFS TO URGE COS. TO WEIGH REPUTATION RISK OF NRA TIES; 22/03/2018 – NY DoFS: DFS ANNOUNCES NEW AGREEMENT WITH FOURTH MAJOR INSURER TO PROTECT NEW YORK DRIVERS FROM UNFAIRLY DISCRIMINATORY AUTO; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS: GEICO TO END USING JOB STATUS, EDUCATION TO SET RATES; 10/04/2018 – NY Insur Dept: DFS to Co-Host Fintech Forum with Conference of State Banking Supervisors; 15/05/2018 – Court Ruling on $10B Online Sports Betting Market puts DFS operators into overdrive; 22/05/2018 – DFS FURNITURE PLC DFSD.L – IAN FILBY WILL BE SUCCEEDED BY TIM STACEY, CURRENTLY GROUP CHIEF OPERATING OFFICER; 28/03/2018 – DFS Furniture Sitting pretty; 13/03/2018 – NY DFS REPORTS NEW PACT WITH GEICO

Financial Architects Inc, which manages about $57.15M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 4,355 shares to 4,555 shares, valued at $418,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 2,862 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3,362 shares, and has risen its stake in Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Analysts await Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) to report earnings on July, 15 before the open. They expect $1.84 EPS, up 13.58% or $0.22 from last year’s $1.62 per share. C’s profit will be $4.25B for 9.70 P/E if the $1.84 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.87 actual EPS reported by Citigroup Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.60% negative EPS growth.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 selling transactions for $791,051 activity. The insider Whitaker Michael sold 7,000 shares worth $442,708.

Analysts await Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $2.12 earnings per share, up 10.99% or $0.21 from last year’s $1.91 per share. DFS’s profit will be $686.30M for 9.46 P/E if the $2.12 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.15 actual earnings per share reported by Discover Financial Services for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.40% negative EPS growth.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.86 billion and $1.60 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) by 14,557 shares to 135,867 shares, valued at $17.51 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 9,176 shares in the quarter, for a total of 127,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Msci Usa Momentum (MTUM).