Ls Investment Advisors Cut Adobe Sys (ADBE) Position By $741,874; Profile of 0 Analysts Covering Ingredion (INGR)

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Ingredion has $8500 highest and $7700 lowest target. $81’s average target is 5.32% above currents $76.91 stock price. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 6 with “Neutral”. The company was maintained on Tuesday, July 23 by Credit Suisse. See Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) latest ratings:

Ls Investment Advisors Llc decreased Adobe Sys (ADBE) stake by 16.51% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Adobe Sys now has $140.17B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $6.3 during the last trading session, reaching $288.74. About 1.79 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.13 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 13.45 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4.

The stock increased 1.22% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $76.91. About 411,430 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 22.43% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.43% the S&P500.

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased Chubb Limited stake by 20,759 shares to 45,304 valued at $6.35 million in 2019Q1.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 6.69% above currents $288.74 stock price. Adobe had 27 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 15, the company rating was maintained by Wedbush. Barclays Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, March 15 report. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Buy” rating. Cowen & Co maintained it with “Hold” rating and $280 target in Tuesday, March 12 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity given on Friday, March 15. The company was maintained on Friday, March 15 by UBS. Stephens upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $32700 target in Thursday, June 20 report. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. Guggenheim maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) rating on Friday, March 15. Guggenheim has “Hold” rating and $275 target. The company was maintained on Wednesday, June 19 by Canaccord Genuity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report earnings on September, 12. They expect $1.59 EPS, up 11.97% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.42 per share. ADBE’s profit will be $771.85M for 45.40 P/E if the $1.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.47 actual EPS reported by Adobe Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 8.16% EPS growth.