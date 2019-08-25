Ls Investment Advisors Continues to Hold Stake in Bb&T (BBT); As Oceanfirst Finl (OCFC) Valuation Declined, Clover Partners LP Cut Its Position

Clover Partners Lp decreased its stake in Oceanfirst Finl Corp (OCFC) by 11.96% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clover Partners Lp sold 15,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.17% . The hedge fund held 110,400 shares of the savings institutions company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.66M, down from 125,400 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clover Partners Lp who had been investing in Oceanfirst Finl Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.06 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.41% or $0.51 during the last trading session, reaching $20.69. About 173,388 shares traded. OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) has declined 16.75% since August 25, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.75% the S&P500. Some Historical OCFC News: 20/04/2018 – OceanFirst Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – RMB Capital Management Buys New 1.2% Position in OceanFirst; 23/03/2018 – OceanFirst Financial Corp. Schedules Earnings Conference Call; 26/04/2018 – Emerald Advisers Incorporated Buys 1.3% Position in OceanFirst; 29/05/2018 – VP Iantosca Gifts 950 Of Oceanfirst Financial Corp; 26/04/2018 – OceanFirst 1Q Net Interest Income $55.7M; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice President and Director of Cash Management; 09/04/2018 – OceanFirst Bank Announces Appointment of Jeana M. Piscatelli, Senior Vice Pres and Director of Cash Management; 08/05/2018 – OceanFirst Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 20/04/2018 – DJ OceanFirst Financial Corp, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (OCFC)

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 58.66% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 16,210 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 43,845 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.04M, up from 27,635 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $34.66B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.43 during the last trading session, reaching $45.25. About 3.69M shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Taxable-Equivalent Net Interest Income $1.66B; 24/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Deutsche Bank Conference May 30; 06/04/2018 – Regions to Sell Insurance Group to BB&T Insurance Subsidiary; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 06/04/2018 – BB&T Insurance Holdings To Acquire Regions Insurance Group; 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Provision for Credit Losses $150M; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP CFO SAYS REGIONAL INSURANCE WILL ADD ABOUT $70-PLUS MILLION IN REVENUE FOR THE SECOND HALF OF THE YEAR- CONF CALL; 23/05/2018 – BB&T Presenting at Conference May 30

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.19, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 12 investors sold OCFC shares while 36 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 40 raised stakes. 33.17 million shares or 3.55% less from 34.39 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Invesco Limited invested 0% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Metropolitan Life New York has 10,900 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Endeavour Cap Advsrs accumulated 1.17M shares. First Tru Advsr LP has invested 0% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt owns 0% invested in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) for 1,118 shares. Driehaus Cap Mngmt Lc reported 277,989 shares. Hotchkis And Wiley Limited Liability Company holds 0.01% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 116,370 shares. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers holds 0.56% or 577,752 shares. Skyline Asset Management LP holds 2.07% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) or 506,500 shares. Menta Capital Ltd holds 0.22% or 20,963 shares. Alphaone Services Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.94% of its portfolio in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). 2,161 were accumulated by Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank). Bw Gestao De Investimentos Ltda invested in 29,029 shares or 0.29% of the stock. New York-based M&T Bankshares has invested 0.02% in OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC). Martingale Asset LP reported 213,017 shares stake.

Analysts await OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, up 5.66% or $0.03 from last year’s $0.53 per share. OCFC’s profit will be $28.64 million for 9.24 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.51 actual earnings per share reported by OceanFirst Financial Corp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.80% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.14, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 61 investors sold BBT shares while 258 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 286 raised stakes. 507.19 million shares or 5.73% more from 479.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Montag A Assocs invested 0.16% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Bangor Bank holds 0.23% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 26,448 shares. Oakbrook Lc accumulated 26,210 shares or 0.07% of the stock. The Indiana-based Everence Cap Mgmt Inc has invested 0.18% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Aviva Pcl holds 0.09% or 291,024 shares. Oakworth Capital Inc stated it has 0.03% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Indexiq Advsrs reported 96,029 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Chevy Chase Tru Holdings accumulated 671,059 shares. Farmers Bancorporation owns 0.56% invested in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) for 22,171 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 59,699 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Community Tru & Investment holds 0.08% or 14,175 shares. Novare Cap Lc reported 0.14% in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Live Your Vision Lc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT). Barnett holds 0.1% or 3,774 shares in its portfolio. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 0.05% or 80,435 shares in its portfolio.