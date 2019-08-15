Ls Investment Advisors Boosted United Technologies (UTX) Holding; As Chevron (CVX) Valuation Rose, Holder Foster & Motley Decreased Position by $318,570

Ls Investment Advisors Llc increased its stake in United Technologies (UTX) by 12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Ls Investment Advisors Llc bought 14,557 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.64% . The institutional investor held 135,867 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $17.51M, up from 121,310 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Ls Investment Advisors Llc who had been investing in United Technologies for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $107.03B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $124.04. About 3.02 million shares traded. United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) has risen 0.38% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.38% the S&P500. Some Historical UTX News: 16/03/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES REAFFIRMS FORECAST FOR 2018 IN SLIDES; 24/04/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES CORP – RAISES SALES AND ADJUSTED EPS OUTLOOK FOR 2018; 04/05/2018 – United Technologies Wins EU Nod for $23 Billion Rockwell Deal; 23/05/2018 – United Technologies: Several Thousand Positions to Be Net New Jobs; 16/03/2018 – UTX’S JUDY MARKS: OTIS SEEING `COMMODITY HEADWINDS’; 15/05/2018 – PERSHING CONFIRMS UNITED TECHNOLOGIES STAKE IN 1Q 13F; 22/05/2018 – A United Technologies Digital Team Scales in Brooklyn; 22/05/2018 – UNITED TECHNOLOGIES PRESENTATION CONCLUDES; 17/04/2018 – United Technologies Opens State-of-the-Art Innovation Center, Announces Plan to Create 100 Additional Jobs; 15/03/2018 – Space Weather: G1 Watch for 15 March, 2018 UTC

Foster & Motley Inc decreased its stake in Chevron Corp (CVX) by 5.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Foster & Motley Inc sold 2,590 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.50% . The institutional investor held 45,313 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.58M, down from 47,903 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Foster & Motley Inc who had been investing in Chevron Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $221.53B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.89% or $1.05 during the last trading session, reaching $116.69. About 4.05M shares traded. Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) has declined 3.69% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 3.69% the S&P500. Some Historical CVX News: 06/03/2018 – Chevron Affirms Cash Flow Growth and Capital Discipline; 25/04/2018 – Chevron evacuates Venezuela executives following staff arrests; 06/03/2018 – CHEVRON CEO WIRTH SPEAKS IN CNBC INTERVIEW; 26/03/2018 – CHEVRON SEES 2ND WHEATSTONE TRAIN STARTING IN 2Q 2018; 30/03/2018 – Spirit of America Energy Adds Chevron, Cuts Parsley Energy; 27/04/2018 – Chevron 1Q Upstream Earnings $3.35B; 12/04/2018 – Ernie Scheyder: Exclusive: Chevron, Exxon seek ‘small refinery’ waivers from U.S. biofuels law; 29/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Chevron – 03/29/2018 08:33 AM; 07/05/2018 – AZZAD ASSET MANAGEMENT – URGES CHEVRON SHAREHOLDERS TO VOTE FOR “STOCKHOLDER PROPOSAL REGARDING REPORT ON BUSINESS WITH CONFLICT-COMPLICIT GOVERNMENTS”; 28/05/2018 – CHEVRON RESTORES PRODUCTION ON BLIND FAITH, PETRONIUS OFFSHORE PLATFORMS AFTER STORM ALBERTO

Foster & Motley Inc, which manages about $913.18 million and $693.82 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Archer (NYSE:ADM) by 15,344 shares to 76,328 shares, valued at $3.29 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Viacom Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAB) by 19,976 shares in the quarter, for a total of 166,642 shares, and has risen its stake in Encompass Health Corp.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 48 investors sold CVX shares while 653 reduced holdings. 137 funds opened positions while 580 raised stakes. 1.19 billion shares or 3.90% less from 1.24 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Dallas Secs Inc invested in 0.27% or 3,044 shares. Old Second Bankshares Of Aurora invested in 20,915 shares or 0.92% of the stock. Summit Asset Mgmt Lc stated it has 4,560 shares or 0.28% of all its holdings. Sandy Spring Bancshares holds 70,766 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Ltd invested 0.29% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Co holds 24,156 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Moreover, Cortland Advisers Lc has 6.63% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Thompson Siegel Walmsley Limited owns 0.12% invested in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) for 69,174 shares. Grandfield And Dodd Ltd Com reported 82,846 shares. Hbk Sorce Advisory Ltd Com holds 0.37% or 30,286 shares in its portfolio. National Invest Svcs Wi invested in 12,453 shares. Switzerland-based Banque Pictet And Cie has invested 0.32% in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX). Crawford Investment Counsel reported 614,803 shares stake. South Street Advisors Lc has 8,980 shares. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Ltd Company holds 0.13% or 18,891 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Chevron Corporation (CVX) – Yahoo Finance” on June 07, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Chevron: Fueling Up; Earnings Overflowing – Seeking Alpha” published on March 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Who Has Been Selling Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 13, 2019. More interesting news about Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Is Exxon Mobil Better Positioned Than Chevron Ahead of Earnings? – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Chevron Corp.: Still A Buy – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Since August 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $502,074 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.19, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 79 investors sold UTX shares while 505 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 668.70 million shares or 0.06% more from 668.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holding reported 3.42M shares. Stanley stated it has 17,815 shares or 0.56% of all its holdings. Granite Invest Ltd Llc accumulated 0.06% or 8,715 shares. Cubic Asset Management Llc holds 1.53% of its portfolio in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 40,183 shares. Wespac Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 20,403 shares. Weatherstone Capital Mgmt holds 0.48% or 3,496 shares in its portfolio. Credit Suisse Ag stated it has 2.09M shares. Pineno Levin & Ford Asset Inc has invested 0.26% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Estabrook Capital Management, New York-based fund reported 15,716 shares. Moreover, Theleme Prtnrs Llp has 7.33% invested in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX) for 953,000 shares. New York-based Tiaa Cref Invest Management Limited Co has invested 0.14% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Hendershot Investments stated it has 2.59% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Proshare Advsr Lc invested in 0.7% or 905,315 shares. Utah Retirement stated it has 0.39% in United Technologies Corporation (NYSE:UTX). Huntington Bancorp invested in 0.43% or 201,951 shares.