LRAD (LRAD) Reaches $3.70 52-Week High; Analog Devices Has 1.07 Sentiment

The stock of LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) hit a new 52-week high and has $3.85 target or 4.00% above today’s $3.70 share price. The 5 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $124.36M company. The 1-year high was reported on Jul, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $3.85 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.97M more. The stock increased 3.93% or $0.14 during the last trading session, reaching $3.7. About 114,886 shares traded or 84.40% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 33.76% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.33% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative

Analog Devices Inc (ADI) investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.24, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 303 investment professionals opened new or increased holdings, while 283 cut down and sold holdings in Analog Devices Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 324.13 million shares, down from 329.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Analog Devices Inc in top ten holdings increased from 11 to 18 for an increase of 7. Sold All: 32 Reduced: 251 Increased: 208 New Position: 95.

The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $113.17. About 1.43 million shares traded. Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) has risen 14.94% since July 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.51% the S&P500. Some Historical ADI News: 08/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES OUTLOOK POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 08/03/2018 – ARGONAS CORPORATE FINANCE ADVISES SIEMENS AND OTHER SHAREHOLDERS ON THE SALE OF SYMEO GMBH, A COMPANY SPECIALIZED IN INNOVATIVE RADAR TECHNOLOGY FOR INDUSTRIAL & AUTOMOTIVE MARKETS, TO ANALOG; 07/05/2018 – Analog Devices Names Four Fellows for Outstanding Technical Achievement and Leadership; 08/05/2018 – DTS Virtual:X lmmersive Audio Technology Now Available Across Popular Analog Devices Product Series; 08/03/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Baa1 Rating To Analog Devices’ Proposed Senior Unsecured Debt; Outlook Positive; 09/03/2018 – ANALOG DEVICES INC – ALSO PRICED $450 MLN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF 2.950% SENIOR UNSECURED NOTES DUE JANUARY 12, 2021; 13/03/2018 – Qualcomm: Instinet Sees Xilinx, ADI, Microchip Similarities to NXP as Targets — Barron’s Blog; 30/05/2018 – Analog Devices 2Q Rev $1.51B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Selector Mid Cap Adds Analog Devices, Exits KBR; 16/05/2018 – Analog Devices’ Plug-and-Play Antenna Chip Simplifies Phased Array Radar for Avionics and Communications Equipment Designers

Analysts await Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI) to report earnings on August, 28. They expect $1.22 earnings per share, down 20.26% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ADI’s profit will be $445.27 million for 23.19 P/E if the $1.22 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.36 actual earnings per share reported by Analog Devices, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.29% negative EPS growth.

Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. holds 8.69% of its portfolio in Analog Devices, Inc. for 1.83 million shares. Generation Investment Management Llp owns 10.11 million shares or 7.78% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Central Securities Corp has 7.52% invested in the company for 450,000 shares. The New York-based Cantillon Capital Management Llc has invested 5.81% in the stock. Timucuan Asset Management Inc Fl, a Florida-based fund reported 820,650 shares.

Analog Devices, Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of solutions that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technology, including integrated circuits , algorithms, software, and subsystems. The company has market cap of $41.30 billion. It offers data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; high-performance amplifiers to condition analog signals; and radio frequency ICs to support cellular infrastructure. It has a 27.87 P/E ratio. The firm also provides MEMS technology solutions, including accelerometers used to sense acceleration, gyroscopes to sense rotation, and inertial measurement units to sense multiple degrees of freedom.

