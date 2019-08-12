Lrad (LRAD) Market Value Rose While Northrock Partners Lowered Stake by $312,162; Walleye Trading Cut Its Albemarle (ALB) Holding by $1.76 Million; Stock Declined

Northrock Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lrad Corp (LRAD) by 60.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Northrock Partners Llc sold 156,081 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.06% . The institutional investor held 100,000 shares of the consumer electronics and appliances company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $285,000, down from 256,081 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Northrock Partners Llc who had been investing in Lrad Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $127.36 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.63% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $3.91. About 201,162 shares traded or 137.93% up from the average. LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) has risen 51.27% since August 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.27% the S&P500. Some Historical LRAD News: 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp ‘Is Well-Positioned for Significant Fiscal Yr-over-Yr Rev Growth’; 20/04/2018 – DJ LRAD Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LRAD); 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q EPS 1c; 16/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – FBI chief “deeply concerned” about China’s ZTE; 08/03/2018 LRAD® Corporation Announces Campus Safety and Communication Solutions Initiative; 15/05/2018 – LRAD CORP FILES NON TIMELY 10-Q – SEC FILING; 15/05/2018 – LRAD Corp 2Q Rev $7.87M

Walleye Trading Llc decreased its stake in Albemarle Corp (ALB) by 58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Walleye Trading Llc sold 21,750 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.50% . The institutional investor held 15,750 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.29M, down from 37,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Walleye Trading Llc who had been investing in Albemarle Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.45B market cap company. The stock decreased 4.41% or $3.24 during the last trading session, reaching $70.25. About 2.19M shares traded or 54.01% up from the average. Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) has declined 21.06% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.06% the S&P500. Some Historical ALB News: 14/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CORP – PURCHASES WILL BE FUNDED THROUGH AVAILABLE CASH ON HAND; 24/04/2018 – Albemarle at Goldman Sachs Basic Materials Conference May 15; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CALL CONCLUDES; 22/03/2018 – New Chilean Government Spells Lithium Mining Boom: The White Gold Rush; 07/04/2018 – China’s Tianqi alleged errors in Chile effort to block SQM stake – papers; 17/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE RASIED TO BBB FROM BBB- BY FITCH; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEEING BATTERY, CATHODE CUSTOMERS PUSHING FOR LONGER SUPPLY CONTRACTS, FROM 3-5 YEARS TO 10 YEARS – PRESIDENT MITCHELL; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE CONTINUES TO SEE OVERALL 2018 LITHIUM PRICING RISING OVER 2017 BY HIGH SINGLE DIGITS ON PERCENTAGE BASIS – PRESIDENT JOHN MITCHELL; 14/05/2018 – Carmignac Gestion Buys New 1.1% Position in Albemarle; 10/05/2018 – ALBEMARLE SEES INCREASE IN SOLID-STATE BATTERY R&D AND DVLPT, COMMERCIAL APPLICATION 5-10 YEAR TIMELINE, SOLID-STATE BATTERIES REQUIRE MORE LITHIUM – PRESIDENT JOHN MITHCELL

Walleye Trading Llc, which manages about $12.88 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Public Storage (Put) (NYSE:PSA) by 20,500 shares to 22,600 shares, valued at $4.92 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tractor Supply Co (Call) (NASDAQ:TSCO) by 16,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 33,900 shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (Call) (NYSE:VAR).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.38, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold ALB shares while 142 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 158 raised stakes. 92.10 million shares or 4.78% less from 96.72 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bahl And Gaynor Inc has invested 0.01% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Duncker Streett Incorporated has 800 shares. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reported 0.01% stake. Qci Asset owns 0.01% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB) for 1,521 shares. Lpl Financial Limited Liability stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Dimensional Fund Advisors LP holds 0.05% or 1.49M shares. Alethea Ltd Liability invested in 0.24% or 4,041 shares. Pictet Asset Mgmt Ltd, a United Kingdom-based fund reported 404,080 shares. Personal Advsrs Corp holds 0.2% or 217,489 shares in its portfolio. B Riley Wealth Mngmt Incorporated invested in 0.04% or 2,614 shares. Ok has invested 0.26% in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Moreover, Whittier Co has 0% invested in Albemarle Corporation (NYSE:ALB). Covington Cap invested in 7,950 shares. Harvey Management holds 0.54% or 13,655 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset invested in 0.02% or 11,283 shares.

