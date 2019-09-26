LRAD Corporation (LRAD)’s Financial Results Comparing With Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Both LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY) compete on a level playing field in the Scientific & Technical Instruments industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD Corporation 3 3.25 N/A 0.12 34.67 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 268 3.88 N/A 9.67 30.11

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of LRAD Corporation and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated appears to has higher revenue and earnings than LRAD Corporation. The business that is currently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher P/E ratio. LRAD Corporation is currently more expensive than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, because it’s trading at a higher P/E ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD Corporation 0.00% -0.9% -0.7% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0.00% 15% 8.5%

Volatility and Risk

LRAD Corporation has a 0.64 beta, while its volatility is 36.00%, thus making it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated on the other hand, has 1.14 beta which makes it 14.00% more volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

LRAD Corporation has a Current Ratio of 5.6 and a Quick Ratio of 3.8. Competitively, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s Current Ratio is 1.5 and has 1 Quick Ratio. LRAD Corporation’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Analyst Ratings

LRAD Corporation and Teledyne Technologies Incorporated Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Teledyne Technologies Incorporated 0 0 2 3.00

On the other hand, Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s potential downside is -7.34% and its average price target is $296.5.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Roughly 52.9% of LRAD Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 85.9% of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. 1.8% are LRAD Corporation’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.3% are Teledyne Technologies Incorporated’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LRAD Corporation 2.97% 20.58% 32.06% 63.17% 51.27% 65.08% Teledyne Technologies Incorporated -2.79% 5.64% 18.72% 31.24% 34.7% 40.67%

For the past year LRAD Corporation’s stock price has bigger growth than Teledyne Technologies Incorporated.

Summary

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated beats LRAD Corporation on 8 of the 11 factors.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated provides instrumentation, digital imaging, aerospace and defense electronics, and engineered systems in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The companyÂ’s Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks deployed in mission critical and harsh environments. Its Digital Imaging segment provides image sensors and digital cameras for use in industrial, scientific, medical, and photogrammetry applications; and hardware and software for image processing in industrial and medical applications, as well as manufacturing services for micro electro-mechanical systems. This segment also offers light detection and ranging systems; focal plane arrays, sensors, and subsystems; and image processing algorithms and infrared camera systems. The companyÂ’s Aerospace and Defense Electronics segment provides electronic components and subsystems, and communications products, including defense electronics; harsh environment interconnects; data acquisition and communications equipment for aircraft; components and subsystems for wireless and satellite communications; and general aviation batteries. Its Engineered Systems segment offers systems engineering and integration, advanced technology development, and manufacturing solutions for defense, space, environmental, and energy applications; and designs and manufactures hydrogen/oxygen gas generators, electrochemical and thermoelectric energy systems, and small turbine engines. The company markets and sells its products and services through sales forces, third-party distributors, and commissioned sales representatives. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Thousand Oaks, California.