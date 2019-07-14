LRAD Corporation (LRAD) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) Comparing side by side

This is a contrast between LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC) based on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Scientific & Technical Instruments and they also compete with each other.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LRAD Corporation 3 3.96 N/A 0.10 31.94 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 23 3.30 N/A 1.17 20.86

Demonstrates LRAD Corporation and Rudolph Technologies Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. Rudolph Technologies Inc. seems to has higher revenue and earnings compared to LRAD Corporation. The business with the higher price-to-earnings out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms presently. LRAD Corporation’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents LRAD Corporation (NASDAQ:LRAD) and Rudolph Technologies Inc. (NYSE:RTEC)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LRAD Corporation 0.00% -11.1% -9.1% Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0.00% 10.2% 8.8%

Volatility and Risk

LRAD Corporation has a beta of 0.73 and its 27.00% less volatile than S&P 500. From a competition point of view, Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a 0.88 beta which is 12.00% less volatile compared to S&P 500.

Liquidity

5 and 3.4 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of LRAD Corporation. Its rival Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 8.1 and 5.7 respectively. Rudolph Technologies Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than LRAD Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for LRAD Corporation and Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score LRAD Corporation 0 0 0 0.00 Rudolph Technologies Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Meanwhile, Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $30, while its potential upside is 11.15%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 53.9% of LRAD Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 95.3% of Rudolph Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. About 1.9% of LRAD Corporation’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 2% are Rudolph Technologies Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) LRAD Corporation -2.8% 4.68% 33.19% 8.3% 33.76% 24.21% Rudolph Technologies Inc. -6.07% 4.31% 6.44% 18.67% -23.65% 19.54%

For the past year LRAD Corporation was more bullish than Rudolph Technologies Inc.

Summary

Rudolph Technologies Inc. beats on 8 of the 11 factors LRAD Corporation.

LRAD Corporation designs, develops, and commercializes directed sound technologies and products in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Asia. It develops directed acoustic products that beam, focus, and control sound over short and long distances. The company offers directional and omnidirectional sound products, which are used for communication and deterring threats over distances. It offers Long Range Acoustic Device primarily for government, military, law enforcement, homeland and international security, private and commercial security, border security, maritime security, and wildlife preservation and control markets. LRAD Corporation sells its products directly to government, military, end-users, and defense-related companies, as well as to small network of independent resellers and system integrators. The company was formerly known as American Technology Corporation and changed its name to LRAD Corporation in March 2010. LRAD Corporation was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

Rudolph Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and supports process control defect inspection and metrology, advanced packaging lithography, and data analysis systems and software used in microelectronic device manufacturing. The company also offers process and yield management solutions used in wafer processing and final manufacturing through standalone systems for macro-defect inspection, lithography, probe card test and analysis, and transparent and opaque thin film measurements. In addition, it provides spare parts. The company markets and sells its products to logic, memory, data storage, flat panel, and application-specific integrated circuit device, and packaging manufacturers. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. offers its products in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, Singapore, Austria, Japan, Germany, and China, as well as other European and Asian countries. The company was formerly known as Rudolph Research Corporation. Rudolph Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1940 and is headquartered in Wilmington, Massachusetts.