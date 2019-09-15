Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Valuation Rose While Samlyn Capital Has Boosted Its Stake; Builders Firstsource (BLDR) Shareholder Beaconlight Capital Boosted Stake

Samlyn Capital Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 544.35% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Samlyn Capital Llc bought 1.89 million shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.23M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $182.01 million, up from 346,300 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Samlyn Capital Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.84 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.43% or $1.17 during the last trading session, reaching $83.08. About 772,396 shares traded or 18.52% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 15/05/2018 – Tourbillon Capital Partners Buys 1.1% Position in LPL Financial; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Had Been Negligent in Preventing Sale of Unregistered Securities; 11/04/2018 – LPL Financial Spends Big on Recruitment — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com

Beaconlight Capital Llc increased its stake in Builders Firstsource Inc (BLDR) by 1077.86% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Beaconlight Capital Llc bought 2.16 million shares as the company’s stock rose 19.72% . The hedge fund held 2.36M shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $39.72M, up from 200,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Beaconlight Capital Llc who had been investing in Builders Firstsource Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $2.33B market cap company. The stock increased 1.00% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $20.19. About 954,870 shares traded. Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) has declined 1.77% since September 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.77% the S&P500.

Samlyn Capital Llc, which manages about $7.24 billion and $4.74 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in L Brands Inc (Call) (LTD) by 1.64M shares to 772,200 shares, valued at $20.16 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in L Brands Inc (LTD) by 583,185 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.83 million shares, and cut its stake in Tractor Supply Co (Call) (NASDAQ:TSCO).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Provides Solutions to Make Acquisition and Monetization Easier – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (LPLA) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 12, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on August 09, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Reports Y/Y Rise in February Metrics – Nasdaq” published on March 22, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why You Should Bet on LPL Financial (LPLA) Stock Now – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 05, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.65, from 1.54 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold LPLA shares while 112 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 75.35 million shares or 1.11% less from 76.20 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Gsa Ptnrs Ltd Liability Partnership holds 0.2% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 21,793 shares. Moreover, Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 430 shares. Logan Cap Mngmt, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 4,600 shares. Mackenzie Fin stated it has 9,353 shares. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Com Limited Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Ww Asset Mgmt Inc, Michigan-based fund reported 3,819 shares. Argent Cap Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corporation reported 0.11% stake. Jacobs Levy Equity Inc reported 0.4% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Wells Fargo And Mn accumulated 0.01% or 402,105 shares. Vaughan Nelson Investment Mngmt Limited Partnership invested in 1.14% or 1.05 million shares. Lpl Fincl Ltd invested in 0% or 17,824 shares. Martingale Asset Lp holds 0.09% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 105,224 shares. Raymond James And Associates has invested 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Frontier Mngmt Ltd Llc has invested 1.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.13, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 20 investors sold BLDR shares while 66 reduced holdings. 30 funds opened positions while 59 raised stakes. 88.13 million shares or 2.15% more from 86.28 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 20,401 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Llp stated it has 81,264 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 444,490 shares. American Grp Inc has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Victory Cap Mgmt has 0% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Gru One Trading Limited Partnership invested 0% of its portfolio in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Moreover, Nuveen Asset Limited Liability has 0.01% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Manufacturers Life The accumulated 0% or 70,927 shares. Moreover, Goodhaven Cap Mgmt Llc has 3.23% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 237,100 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsr Limited Partnership owns 0.03% invested in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) for 3.93M shares. Savings Bank Of Montreal Can has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Hm Payson Communication holds 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) or 2,000 shares. France-based Axa has invested 0% in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR). Security Savings Bank Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 0.2% or 10,000 shares. Hillcrest Asset Llc reported 544,897 shares or 1.43% of all its holdings.

Beaconlight Capital Llc, which manages about $170.27M and $382.84M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Stars Group Inc (Call) by 2.95M shares to 118,600 shares, valued at $2.03M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stars Group Inc by 412,937 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.66M shares, and cut its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Sec In (Call) (NYSE:FBHS).