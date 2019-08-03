Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Stock Value Rose While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Its Stake by $45.49 Million; Transamerica Financial Advisors Has Decreased Its Fiserv (FISV) Holding as Share Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.59 million, down from 2.85M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.54B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.13% or $0.91 during the last trading session, reaching $79.39. About 743,482 shares traded or 6.87% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B; 02/05/2018 – Regulators: LPL Will Buy Back Illegally Sold Securities From Investors With Interest; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES AT END OF APRIL WERE $28.9 BLN, A 2.4 PERCENT DECREASE COMPARED TO MARCH 2018; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today

Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc decreased its stake in Fiserv Inc (FISV) by 99.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc sold 3,787 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.69% . The institutional investor held 12 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2,000, down from 3,799 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc who had been investing in Fiserv Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $70.89 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.32% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $104.32. About 4.04 million shares traded. Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) has risen 41.59% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 41.59% the S&P500. Some Historical FISV News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Fiserv Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FISV); 01/05/2018 – FISERV 1Q REV. $1.44B, EST. $1.44B; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Continues to Expect Internal Rev Growth of at Least 4.5 % for the Year; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv 1Q Adj EPS 76c; 23/04/2018 – R Bank Creates an Excellent Experience for Employees and Customers With Move to Fiserv Technology; 01/05/2018 – FISERV SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.02 TO $3.15, EST. $3.12; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Sees FY Adj EPS $3.02-Adj EPS $3.15 in Split-Adjusted Range; 24/05/2018 – Fiserv Inc: EBAday 2018; 09/04/2018 – Carter Bank & Trust Embarks on Digital Transformation with Fiserv; 01/05/2018 – Fiserv Completed Two-For-One Stk Split on March 19

Analysts await Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $0.86 EPS, up 14.67% or $0.11 from last year’s $0.75 per share. FISV’s profit will be $584.41 million for 30.33 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.82 actual EPS reported by Fiserv, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.88% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.16, from 0.82 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 39 investors sold FISV shares while 301 reduced holdings. 123 funds opened positions while 209 raised stakes. 384.95 million shares or 12.17% more from 343.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership invested in 119,363 shares. Apg Asset Mngmt Nv has invested 0.16% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Echo Street Mngmt Ltd holds 182,289 shares or 0.32% of its portfolio. 144,100 were reported by Korea Investment Corporation. Oak Ridge Ltd Co invested 0.26% in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Raymond James Assocs has 0.04% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 275,749 shares. Bancshares Of Montreal Can owns 508,802 shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Morgan Stanley holds 784,073 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Gateway Inv Advisers Ltd Limited Liability Company has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Inv Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,415 shares. West Chester reported 4,400 shares stake. Sawgrass Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Com holds 464,488 shares. Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com owns 0% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 2,216 shares. First Personal Fin Services has 0.01% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV). Bankshares Of Ny Mellon Corporation has 0.09% invested in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) for 3.52 million shares.

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $3.08 million activity. 43,440 shares were sold by Gooley Thomas, worth $3.25 million.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.17M for 12.18 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Element Mgmt Ltd Com holds 0.03% or 14,869 shares. Junto Capital Mgmt LP invested 2.42% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.01% or 108,551 shares in its portfolio. Financial Bank Of America De stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Grp holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 2,008 shares. Tiaa Cref Investment Management Ltd Llc invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Voloridge Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.08% or 38,035 shares. Logan Capital Mngmt Incorporated reported 4,600 shares. 30,186 are owned by Suntrust Banks Incorporated. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase And has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 205,764 shares. Loomis Sayles & LP owns 33,437 shares. Sandy Spring Bancorp holds 0% or 481 shares. 28,010 were reported by Zacks Investment. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado stated it has 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 3,464 are owned by Acadian Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability.

