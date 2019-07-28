Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shares Rose While Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Has Cut Holding by $45.49 Million; Baker Ellis Asset Management Decreased Its Ugi (UGI) Holding as Share Price Rose

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The hedge fund held 2.19 million shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.59M, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.25B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $86.84. About 897,497 shares traded or 30.98% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 15/03/2018 – Targeting Growth, Three LPL Affiliates Merge — Barrons.com; 17/05/2018 – LPL Financial Favored by 7 Hedge Funds, 13Fs Show; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 23/03/2018 – Forbes Names Gina Bolvin Bernarduci Among America’s Top Financial Advisors; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com

Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Ugi Corp (UGI) by 65.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc sold 8,835 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.66% with the market. The institutional investor held 4,701 shares of the natural gas distribution company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $261,000, down from 13,536 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Ugi Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.88 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.47% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $50.92. About 986,780 shares traded. UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) has risen 7.78% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.35% the S&P500. Some Historical UGI News: 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q ADJ EPS $1.69, EST. $1.55; 21/05/2018 – U.S. Northeast Primed for $2.6 Billion in Natural Gas Pipeline Projects this Year, an Industrial Info News Alert; 19/04/2018 – DJ UGI Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UGI); 24/04/2018 – UGI INCREASES ANNUAL DIVIDEND; 10/04/2018 – AmeriGas Partners, L.P. to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3; 17/05/2018 – GlobalFit Elects Karen Heisler To Board Of Directors; 02/05/2018 – UGI 2Q REV. $2.81B; 22/05/2018 – UGI: Deliveries Will Begin in Fall 2018 With Balance of Capacity Available in Fall 2019; 22/05/2018 – UGI ADDS 2 COMPRESSOR STATIONS TO AUBURN GATHERING SYSTEM; 10/04/2018 – UGI Corporation to Hold 2QFY18 Earnings Conference Call and Webcast on Thursday, May 3

Analysts await UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.19 earnings per share, up 111.11% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.09 per share. UGI’s profit will be $33.12M for 67.00 P/E if the $0.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.43 actual earnings per share reported by UGI Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -86.71% negative EPS growth.

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $2.99B and $2.36 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wen Hldg Inc by 133,825 shares to 2.50 million shares, valued at $44.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ss&C Technologies Hldgs Inc (NASDAQ:SSNC) by 100,000 shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.00 million shares, and has risen its stake in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS).

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 2 insider sales for $6.33 million activity. Shares for $3.08 million were sold by Kalbaugh John Andrew.

