Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Shareholder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Has Lowered Stake; Assured Guaranty LTD (AGO) Stock Value Declined While Venor Capital Management LP Has Decreased Stake by $8.44 Million

Venor Capital Management Lp decreased its stake in Assured Guaranty Ltd (AGO) by 40.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Venor Capital Management Lp analyzed 191,781 shares as the company's stock declined 8.14% . The hedge fund held 277,719 shares of the property-casualty insurers company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.34M, down from 469,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Venor Capital Management Lp who had been investing in Assured Guaranty Ltd for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $4.39 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $44.44. About 497,238 shares traded. Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) has risen 15.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 15.67% the S&P500.

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc analyzed 239,589 shares as the company's stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 339,083 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62M, down from 578,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $5.89B market cap company. The stock increased 1.30% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $71.58. About 805,285 shares traded or 21.54% up from the average. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Greenleaf has 4,258 shares. Waddell Reed Fincl stated it has 666,344 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. Navellier Assocs Incorporated owns 0.07% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 6,836 shares. Origin Asset Llp accumulated 205,500 shares or 1.2% of the stock. Stevens Capital LP invested 0.16% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Georgia-based Suntrust Banks has invested 0.01% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). 3,464 are held by Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Com. Massachusetts Fincl Com Ma reported 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Blackrock accumulated 4.02M shares. Smith Asset Management Group LP stated it has 118,450 shares or 0.27% of all its holdings. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue accumulated 17,480 shares or 0.02% of the stock. 25,059 were accumulated by Art Advsr Ltd. Royal Retail Bank Of Canada holds 3,892 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Parallax Volatility Advisers Lp accumulated 10,381 shares. Brandywine Glob Invest Lc owns 66,732 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 EPS, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.17M for 10.98 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.13, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 24 investors sold AGO shares while 97 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 66 raised stakes. 92.97 million shares or 0.68% less from 93.61 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Contravisory Invest Management Inc invested in 0.07% or 3,847 shares. 8,271 are owned by Weiss Asset Mgmt L P. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt Co invested in 80 shares. Verition Fund Mgmt Ltd Com stated it has 17,715 shares. Geode Capital Mngmt Ltd Com owns 1.13M shares. Gsa Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability Partnership invested in 7,727 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 111,877 are held by Legal & General Public Limited Com. California Pub Employees Retirement holds 0.02% or 393,722 shares in its portfolio. Jane Street Group Limited Liability Corp invested 0% of its portfolio in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 20,888 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Art Advsr Ltd Liability Company accumulated 4,800 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado invested in 18,680 shares. Tcw Group Inc Inc holds 75,704 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank accumulated 192,600 shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Inc holds 20 shares or 0% of its portfolio.