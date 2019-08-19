Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position Held by Chase Investment Counsel Corp; Boeing Co (BA) Market Value Declined While Hamel Associates Has Upped Position

Hamel Associates Inc increased its stake in Boeing Co (BA) by 23.94% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hamel Associates Inc bought 1,835 shares as the company’s stock declined 9.45% . The institutional investor held 9,500 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62 million, up from 7,665 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hamel Associates Inc who had been investing in Boeing Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $187.61B market cap company. The stock increased 0.90% or $2.96 during the last trading session, reaching $333.41. About 267,496 shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 16/03/2018 – BOEING – KENNETH DUBERSTEIN TO BE NOMINATED FOR RE-ELECTION AT MEETING AS A DIRECTOR TO SERVE AN ADDITIONAL YEAR FROM 2018 TO 2019; 12/04/2018 – EMBRAER ADRS FALL ON REPORT THAT BOEING TIE UP CLOSER; 07/03/2018 – Rolls-Royce Sees Troubled Boeing 787 Engines Fixed by 2022; 01/05/2018 – Boeing: Acquisition to Have Neutral Earnings Impact Through 2019; Accretion Thereafter; 25/03/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: American Airlines nears Boeing 787 Dreamliner order after Airbus A330neo talks end; 18/05/2018 – ABC7 Eyewitness News: #BREAKING: Boeing 737 carrying 104 passengers crashes in Cuba, media reports say; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES TRADE, GLOBAL CARGO GROWING IN ALL REGIONS: CEO; 22/03/2018 – BOEING SPOKESMAN DAN CURRAN COMMENTS IN EMAILED STATEMENT; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Order for Four More 777 Airplanes Is Valued at $1.4 B at List Prices; 16/03/2018 – Boeing 737 Max 7 narrowbody jetliner begins maiden flight

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 209.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 19,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 28,635 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 9,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.93B market cap company. The stock increased 0.68% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $72.07. About 44,527 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 15/05/2018 – Lpl Financial Adds WBI BullBear Global High Income ETF: 13F; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.10, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 76 investors sold BA shares while 601 reduced holdings. 166 funds opened positions while 459 raised stakes. 339.40 million shares or 12.27% less from 386.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Forbes J M & Co Llp reported 2,706 shares stake. Allsquare Wealth Mgmt Llc has 1,195 shares. Moreover, Raymond James & Associates has 0.34% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 585,912 shares. Colonial Trust Advisors invested 0.25% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). Van Hulzen Asset Mngmt Lc accumulated 4,077 shares. Tortoise Investment Mngmt Lc, New York-based fund reported 305 shares. 9,400 are held by Cna Fincl. Duff Phelps Invest Management owns 5,690 shares. Moreover, Perigon Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co has 0.38% invested in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 4,281 shares. Torray Ltd Liability Com invested in 3,729 shares or 0.15% of the stock. Alexandria Cap Ltd Company holds 0.49% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 8,792 shares. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Cap Management holds 9,898 shares or 0.56% of its portfolio. Mutual Of Omaha Bank Wealth Management invested in 0.29% or 2,495 shares. Blair William & Company Il holds 276,534 shares or 0.64% of its portfolio. Ims invested 1.03% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Hamel Associates Inc, which manages about $314.24M and $222.81M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Tr (IVE) by 6,081 shares to 11,540 shares, valued at $1.30M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cameco Corp (NYSE:CCJ) by 142,359 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,000 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VBR).

More notable recent The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Can Boeing look to the Chipotle crisis? – Seeking Alpha” on August 12, 2019, also Livetradingnews.com with their article: “The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) slid after ratings agencies issued a negative outlook – Live Trading News” published on July 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Overpaying Its CEO? – Yahoo Finance” on May 21, 2019. More interesting news about The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On The Boeing Company (BA) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 06, 2019.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50M and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 15,769 shares to 11,126 shares, valued at $1.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on May 16, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Bay Federal Credit Union – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Welcomes Suffolk Federal Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes Stofan Agazzi Investments Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on December 20, 2018 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for May 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arrowstreet Capital Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). National Bank & Trust Of Mellon holds 0.03% or 1.51M shares. Natixis Advsrs Lp invested in 82,750 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Moreover, D E Shaw & has 0.05% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia reported 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Piedmont Invest Advsr Inc accumulated 6,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Logan Capital Mgmt Incorporated has 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 4,600 shares. Suntrust Banks reported 30,186 shares. Price T Rowe Associate Inc Md, a Maryland-based fund reported 28,057 shares. Glenmede Trust Company Na owns 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 6,435 shares. 4,524 are owned by Massachusetts Serv Ma. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 4,212 shares. Clarivest Asset Mgmt Limited Liability Company owns 157,322 shares. Private Advisor Gru Limited Com stated it has 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Schroder Invest Management Grp Inc has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 12,969 shares.