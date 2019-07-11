Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Position Held by Chase Investment Counsel Corp; As Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Valuation Declined, Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company Raised Position

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 209.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 19,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.97% with the market. The institutional investor held 28,635 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 9,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $83.76. About 636,255 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 17.58% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.15% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 11/04/2018 – Wealth2k® joins LPL Vendor Affinity Program; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL – TOTAL BROKERAGE & ADVISORY ASSETS SERVED AT END OF APRIL WERE ABOUT $652 BLN, A 0.7 PCT INCREASE COMPARED TO END OF MARCH 2018; 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company increased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) by 321.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company bought 2,640 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.51% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 3,462 shares of the medical specialities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $856,000, up from 822 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company who had been investing in Unitedhealth Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $237.71B market cap company. The stock increased 0.60% or $1.48 during the last trading session, reaching $247.48. About 2.56 million shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 13/04/2018 – Tenet’s complicated Conifer sale in second round; 04/05/2018 – UnitedHealthcare Donates Drug Disposal Kits to Local Health Clinics and Physicians to Help People Safely Dispose of Unused Opioids; 02/04/2018 – AMERICAN RENAL ASSOCIATES NAMED IN SUIT BY UNITED HEALTHCARE; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s upgrades Envision Healthcare Corporation’s senior secured term loan to Ba2 and affirms B1 CFR; outlook changed to stable; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH 1Q ADJ EPS $3.04, EST. $2.89; BOOSTS YEAR FORECAST; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Adj EPS $3.04; 01/05/2018 – United Health Products Expands Animal Testing for HemoStyp® in Support of PMA Application, Human Trials to Follow; 16/05/2018 – Passport Adds Tahoe Resources, Exits UnitedHealth: 13F; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 17/04/2018 – The 4 major averages all closed sharply higher Tuesday, as investor sentiment was boosted by strong results from Netflix and UnitedHealth

Town & Country Bank & Trust Company Dba First Bankers Trust Company, which manages about $210.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 9,733 shares to 9,213 shares, valued at $1.02 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Stryker Corp (NYSE:SYK) by 3,549 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2,947 shares, and cut its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc.

Since January 17, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 3 insider sales for $2.19 million activity. WICHMANN DAVID S bought $4.64M worth of stock. 6,430 shares were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III, worth $1.50M on Wednesday, May 1. 15,000 shares were sold by BURKE RICHARD T, worth $3.91 million on Thursday, January 17.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Beck Mack Oliver Ltd Liability Corp reported 0.02% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Daiwa has 0.15% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Motco reported 454 shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt Ltd invested in 76,233 shares. Bokf Na owns 80,805 shares. Eagle Cap invested in 2.33% or 16,066 shares. Premier Asset Mgmt Llc holds 0.06% or 953 shares in its portfolio. Wespac Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.24% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Gabelli Funds Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 139,600 shares or 0.22% of all its holdings. Wetherby Asset reported 18,522 shares. Spectrum Asset (Nb Ca) reported 5,537 shares or 0.92% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group holds 4.24M shares. Moreover, Silvercrest Asset Management Gru Inc Limited Liability Corporation has 0.02% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 9,828 shares. Hudock Capital Group Inc Lc accumulated 0% or 11 shares. Ibm Retirement Fund holds 0.77% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) or 15,759 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “Helen Ross McNabb Center, University of Tennessee Medical Center and the United Health Foundation to Expand Access to Substance Abuse Treatment Services in Eastern Tennessee – Business Wire” on July 10, 2019, also Schaeffersresearch.com with their article: “Biotech Stock Booming on Pfizer’s Blunder – Schaeffers Research” published on June 28, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stock Insurance For UnitedHealth – Seeking Alpha” on May 13, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “If You Have the Stomach, Start Buying UNH Stock as It Bottoms Out – Yahoo Finance” published on April 18, 2019 as well as Businesswire.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealthcare Community Plan of Tennessee Awarded NCQA Distinctions – Business Wire” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 selling transactions for $8.90 million activity. Arnold Dan H. also sold $2.57M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) shares. Gooley Thomas also sold $3.25M worth of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) on Monday, February 4.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Northpointe Capital Ltd Llc holds 1.33% or 60,786 shares in its portfolio. Eaton Vance Management accumulated 223,026 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd holds 0.01% or 14,504 shares. 2,008 are owned by American Group. 775,119 are held by Victory Capital Management. Clarivest Asset Llc, a California-based fund reported 157,322 shares. Samlyn Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 2.27M shares. Boston Limited Liability holds 0.32% or 90,577 shares in its portfolio. Trustmark State Bank Tru Department accumulated 0% or 15 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 7,465 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Los Angeles Capital Mgmt Equity invested 0.16% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Merian (Uk) has invested 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0% or 4,212 shares in its portfolio. Picton Mahoney Asset, a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 174,055 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman stated it has 4,500 shares or 0% of all its holdings.