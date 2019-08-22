Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holding Maintained by Chase Investment Counsel Corp; Orinda Asset Management Has Boosted Its Holding in Blackstone Mtg Tr (BXMT) by $340,000 as Stock Value Declined

Chase Investment Counsel Corp increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 209.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chase Investment Counsel Corp bought 19,380 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 28,635 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.99 million, up from 9,255 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $6.07B market cap company. The stock increased 1.07% or $0.78 during the last trading session, reaching $73.79. About 343,272 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for April 2018; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 30/04/2018 – CIBC Global Adds LPL Financial, Exits BHP: 13F; 26/04/2018 – LPL Financial and 626 Financial Welcome Tom Anderton and Ryan Howard; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Bernstein’s 34th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference; 06/03/2018 – LPL Flubs its Platform Conversion — Barrons.com

Orinda Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc (BXMT) by 25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Orinda Asset Management Llc bought 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.14% . The institutional investor held 50,000 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73M, up from 40,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Orinda Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Blackstone Mtg Tr Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.72 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.14% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $35.15. About 627,778 shares traded. Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) has risen 7.77% since August 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.77% the S&P500.

Chase Investment Counsel Corp, which manages about $422.50 million and $194.35M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 16,866 shares to 12,247 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Worldpay Inc by 7,660 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,728 shares, and cut its stake in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Amalgamated State Bank reported 0.03% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Calamos Ltd Liability Company, a Illinois-based fund reported 10,340 shares. Hennessy Advsr owns 47,700 shares. Trexquant Investment Lp has 0.03% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 7,038 shares. First Tru Advsr Limited Partnership owns 207,472 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Piedmont Invest Advisors Inc accumulated 6,163 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Signature Estate & Lc owns 16,058 shares. Alps Inc owns 5,493 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Three Peaks Capital Ltd has 42,922 shares. State Of Wisconsin Investment Board has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Moreover, Walleye Trading Ltd Liability Co has 0% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). Greenleaf holds 0% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) or 4,258 shares. Pathstone Family Office Ltd Com stated it has 16,963 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings. Glenmede Tru Communications Na owns 6,435 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr LP reported 0.03% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes Graham Nelson Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” on May 09, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “LPL Financial and CXI Advisors Welcome Charles Hart – GlobeNewswire” published on June 27, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for July 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “LPL Financial Welcomes O&R Partners Nasdaq:LPLA – GlobeNewswire” published on April 11, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for May 2019 – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.41 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.11, from 1.52 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 23 investors sold BXMT shares while 68 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 70.34 million shares or 2.32% less from 72.01 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virtu Financial Ltd Co holds 9,556 shares. 372,071 were accumulated by Grs Advisors Llc. Clearbridge Limited Liability reported 1,000 shares. Mariner Ltd reported 167,000 shares stake. 5,868 are owned by Tradition Cap Management Limited Co. Bessemer Group Inc invested in 0% or 4,471 shares. Envestnet Asset Management Inc has 0% invested in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Spirit Of America Management Ny accumulated 42,972 shares. Karpas Strategies Limited holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 11,700 shares. Magnetar Financial Lc holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 9,006 shares. Baldwin Brothers Ma holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) for 1,000 shares. Cibc Ww has invested 0% in Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT). Aviva Public Limited Company reported 24,163 shares stake. Group One Trading Lp stated it has 1,608 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Prudential Public holds 0% or 8,500 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on April 26, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q1 net portfolio growth of $298M – Seeking Alpha” published on April 23, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What’s in Store for Blackstone Mortgage’s (BXMT) Q2 Earnings? – Yahoo Finance” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NYSE:BXMT) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Blackstone Mortgage Trust Q4 2018 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” published on February 11, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (BXMT) – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 23, 2019.