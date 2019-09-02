Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holder Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Decreased Position as Valuation Rose; As Coca Cola Co (KO) Stock Price Rose, London Co Of Virginia Has Cut Its Position

London Co Of Virginia decreased its stake in Coca Cola Co (KO) by 0.9% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. London Co Of Virginia sold 31,398 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.31% . The institutional investor held 3.46 million shares of the beverages (production and distribution) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $162.34M, down from 3.50M at the end of the previous reported quarter. London Co Of Virginia who had been investing in Coca Cola Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $235.61 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $55.04. About 8.75M shares traded. The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) has risen 13.84% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.84% the S&P500. Some Historical KO News: 01/04/2018 – As corporate-government tax pacts falter, Coca-Cola challenges huge US bill; 24/04/2018 – COCA-COLA CO QTRLY UNIT CASE VOLUME GREW 3 PCT; 09/04/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns to growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola beats expectations on top and bottom line, as Diet Coke returns growth; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola 1Q Europe Unit Case Volume Up 4%; 24/04/2018 – Coca-Cola Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth 4%; 24/04/2018 – KO CEO:EXPECT N. AMERICA PRICE/MIX TO RISE TO LOW SINGLE DIGITS; 10/05/2018 – Coca-Cola HBC Delivered 4.5% FX-neutral Rev Growth in 1Q; 09/03/2018 – Coca-Cola ends 125 teetotal years with a Japanese alcopop

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 23.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp sold 659,216 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 2.19M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $152.59 million, down from 2.85 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98B market cap company. The stock increased 0.77% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $74.95. About 399,626 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 30/05/2018 – LPL Financial at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 30/05/2018 – LifeYield’s Taxficient Score Selected for Inclusion in LPL Financial’s Vendor Affinity Program; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q NET REV. $1.24B, EST. $1.17B; 25/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Rev $1.24B

Analysts await The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.56 earnings per share, down 3.45% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.58 per share. KO’s profit will be $2.40 billion for 24.57 P/E if the $0.56 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by The Coca-Cola Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.11% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $131.58M for 11.36 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.

