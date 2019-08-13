Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holder New Mountain Vantage Advisers Trimmed Stake by $16.53 Million as Share Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD F (SLB) Position Lifted by Bourgeon Capital Management Llc

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd F (SLB) by 19.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc bought 13,927 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The hedge fund held 84,292 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.67M, up from 70,365 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd F for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $47.40B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $34.27. About 8.03M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER 1Q ADJ EPS 38C, EST. 37C; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SEES GROWTH IN INVESTMENTS GLOBALLY, WHICH IS RESTORING OPTIMISM; 20/04/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: 1st Quarter Results; 18/04/2018 – Schlumberger NV expected to post earnings of 37 cents a share – Earnings Preview; 13/04/2018 – Kenya’s National Oil and Schlumberger sign field development deal; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger Says Global Oil Market in Balance — Commodity Comment; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER SEES FRACK MARKET BALANCED IN COMING QUARTERS; 06/03/2018 – CERAWEEK – SCHLUMBERGER’S KIBSGAARD SAYS GLOBAL OIL MARKET IS UNBALANCED, INVESTMENT LEVELS ‘TOO LOW’ TO MEET MEDIUM-TERM DEMAND REQUIREMENTS; 21/05/2018 – Energy Voice: Exclusive: Bonuses slashed at Schlumberger as `pricing pressure’ continues – #OOTT; 20/04/2018 – Schlumberger 1Q North America Revenue $2.84B

New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 41.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc sold 239,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The hedge fund held 339,083 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.62 million, down from 578,672 at the end of the previous reported quarter. New Mountain Vantage Advisers Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.98 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.14% or $2.35 during the last trading session, reaching $72.59. About 371,629 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 20/03/2018 – RPT-Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 20/03/2018 – Goldman Sachs adds LPL Financial to its securities-lending business; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q EPS $1.01; 04/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL HOLDINGS INC LPLA.O : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $80 FROM $78; 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL TOTAL CLIENT CASH SWEEP BALANCES END-APRIL $28.9B; 05/03/2018 Aaron Puckett Earns LPL Financial Recognition As A Leading Advisor; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting

Investors sentiment increased to 1.54 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.86, from 0.68 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 17 investors sold LPLA shares while 82 reduced holdings. 59 funds opened positions while 93 raised stakes. 76.20 million shares or 0.69% more from 75.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Investment Limited Partnership holds 1.02% or 1.10M shares in its portfolio. California State Teachers Retirement Sys has 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). First Advsr LP invested in 0.03% or 207,472 shares. Lazard Asset Management Limited Com owns 0.02% invested in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 177,065 shares. Nuveen Asset Mgmt Lc holds 347,822 shares. 133 are owned by Alpha Windward Limited Liability Company. Wellington Management Group Llp holds 0% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 10,680 shares. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Co, Connecticut-based fund reported 67,798 shares. Her Majesty The Queen In Right Of The Province Of Alberta As Represented By Alberta Mgmt Corporation reported 5,800 shares or 0% of all its holdings. World Asset Management stated it has 3,934 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Virginia Retirement Et Al has invested 0.02% in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA). First Hawaiian Savings Bank holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) for 3,770 shares. State Street Corp accumulated 1.16 million shares. Apg Asset Nv owns 1.48M shares. James Investment Rech stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.63 earnings per share, up 23.48% or $0.31 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $134.17M for 11.13 P/E if the $1.63 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -11.89% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “LPL Financial Welcomes PFP Financial & Insurance Services Corp. – GlobeNewswire” on July 24, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Earnings Scheduled For July 25, 2019 – Benzinga” published on July 25, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)’s Could Be A Buy For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “LPL Financial (LPLA) Completes Allen & Company Acquisition – Nasdaq” published on August 05, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “LPL Financial to Acquire Allen & Company – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: May 21, 2019.

More notable recent Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Investors Should Know About Schlumberger Limited’s (NYSE:SLB) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” on May 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Have Patience, Schlumberger Is On The Right Track – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Is Schlumberger’s Dividend Safe? Numbers Not Currently Adding Up – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Schlumberger Reports Q2 Earnings, CEO To Retire – Benzinga” published on July 19, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stifel Says Schlumberger’s Q2 Results, International Market Conditions Support Bullish View – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Bourgeon Capital Management Llc, which manages about $244.47 million and $170.54M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) by 9,420 shares to 16,616 shares, valued at $4.04M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.