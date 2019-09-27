Lpl Finl Hldgs (LPLA) Holder Clarkston Capital Partners Has Decreased Its Position as Stock Price Rose; Hca Healthcare (HCA) Position Held by Crescent Park Management Lp

Crescent Park Management Lp increased its stake in Hca Healthcare Inc (HCA) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crescent Park Management Lp bought 22,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.59% . The institutional investor held 308,481 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $41.70M, up from 286,481 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crescent Park Management Lp who had been investing in Hca Healthcare Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $40.57 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.71% or $0.83 during the last trading session, reaching $118.96. About 597,332 shares traded. HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) has risen 7.63% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.63% the S&P500. Some Historical HCA News: 01/05/2018 – HCA Healthcare Sees 2018 EPS $8.50-EPS $9; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EPS $2.33, EST. $2.08; 01/05/2018 – Leerink Partners’ Ana Gupte Says HCA Has Been Moving Sideways (Video); 27/04/2018 – HCA Healthcare’s Gulf Coast Division Wins Three SETRAC Awards; 21/03/2018 – HCA Healthcare: Current Far West Division Pres Bryan Rogers to Retire; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE STILL SEES FY REV. $45B TO $46B; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q EPS $3.18; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q REV. $11.42B, EST. $11.28B; 09/04/2018 – Moody’s Cites HCA’s Continued Track Record of Stable Operating Performance and Strong Cash Flow; 01/05/2018 – HCA HEALTHCARE 1Q ADJ EBITDA $2.12B, EST. $2.10B

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc decreased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc (LPLA) by 7.48% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc sold 110,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 1.37M shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $111.85 million, down from 1.48 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.82% or $0.68 during the last trading session, reaching $82.15. About 293,764 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since September 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 22/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL APRIL TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $2.1B; 08/05/2018 – LPL Financial at Field Trip Hosted By SunTrust Today; 18/04/2018 – LPL Financial Chief Acknowledges Problems — Barrons.com; 30/04/2018 – Will LPL’s ‘Unbelievable’ Bonuses Be Enough? — Barrons.com; 15/05/2018 – Will LPL, Lightyear Buy Cetera? — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – LPL Financial Presenting at Conference May 31; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 03/05/2018 – LPL FINANCIAL 1Q EPS $1.01; 22/03/2018 – LPL FINL FEB. TOTAL NET NEW ASSETS $1.6B; 14/03/2018 – Peoples Bancorp: Keith Hamilton Joins Peoples Investments as LPL Financial Advisor

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.04 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 44 investors sold HCA shares while 211 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 171 raised stakes. 233.42 million shares or 0.46% less from 234.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 62,295 were reported by Piedmont Investment Advisors. Hm Payson & has invested 0% in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Us Financial Bank De, a Minnesota-based fund reported 18,160 shares. Employees Retirement Sys Of Ohio has 0.21% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA). Gotham Asset Mgmt Ltd Com accumulated 0.02% or 10,693 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Co has 828,408 shares for 0.07% of their portfolio. Brandywine Inv Ltd Llc holds 298,732 shares or 0.28% of its portfolio. State Bank Hapoalim Bm reported 2,340 shares. 173 are owned by Tarbox Family Office. Intersect Ltd Com holds 1,500 shares. 79,767 were reported by Wedge L LP Nc. Moreover, Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma has 0% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 1,079 shares. Longview Ptnrs (Guernsey) Limited has 9.49M shares. Smith Moore & has 0.07% invested in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) for 2,234 shares. Kentucky Retirement Insurance Fund owns 5,568 shares.

Crescent Park Management Lp, which manages about $466.84 million and $549.85M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Kar Auction Svcs Inc (NYSE:KAR) by 103,500 shares to 576,074 shares, valued at $14.40M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Td Ameritrade Hldg Corp (NYSE:AMTD) by 187,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 845,237 shares, and cut its stake in Allergan Plc.

Clarkston Capital Partners Llc, which manages about $457.76M and $2.93 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Us Bancorp Del (NYSE:USB) by 13,495 shares to 456,781 shares, valued at $23.94 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) by 135,110 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.67M shares, and has risen its stake in Molson Coors Brewing Co (NYSE:TAP).

Analysts await LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $1.65 EPS, up 25.00% or $0.33 from last year’s $1.32 per share. LPLA’s profit will be $135.82M for 12.45 P/E if the $1.65 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual EPS reported by LPL Financial Holdings Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.81% negative EPS growth.