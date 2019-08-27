Lpl Finl Hldgs Com (LPLA) Holding Held by Sawgrass Asset Management Llc; Cameco (CCJ) Stock Declined While Discovery Capital Management Has Boosted by $4.53 Million Its Holding

Discovery Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Cameco Corp (CCJ) by 45.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Discovery Capital Management Llc bought 412,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.61% . The hedge fund held 1.32M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.56 million, up from 908,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Discovery Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Cameco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $3.36 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $8.46. About 1.31 million shares traded. Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) has declined 13.63% since August 27, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.63% the S&P500. Some Historical CCJ News: 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q Net C$55M; 27/04/2018 – Cameco 1Q EPS C$0.14; 27/04/2018 – Cameco Expects Cash Flow in 2018 to Be Similar to 2017; 26/03/2018 – ISOENERGY – ENTERED INTO AN AGREEMENT WITH CAMECO CORP., ORANO CANADA INC. AND JCU EXPLORATION COMPANY TO ACQUIRE 100% INTEREST IN 33 MINERAL CLAIMS

Sawgrass Asset Management Llc increased its stake in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com (LPLA) by 47.19% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc bought 11,305 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.05% . The institutional investor held 35,260 shares of the investment bankers and brokers and service company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.46 million, up from 23,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sawgrass Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Lpl Finl Hldgs Inc Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.99 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.46% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $72.79. About 482,711 shares traded. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) has risen 25.35% since August 27, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 25.35% the S&P500. Some Historical LPLA News: 28/03/2018 – Barron’s Recognizes Wayne von Borstel As A Leading National Advisor For 2018; 22/03/2018 – LPL Financial Reports Monthly Activity for February 2018; 24/04/2018 – LPL Financial and IHT Wealth Management Welcome Ric Kellogg; 08/05/2018 – Infinity Announces Presentations On lPl-549 At Upcoming American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – LPL Financial Targets Cambridge’s Advisors — Barrons.com; 06/03/2018 – Craig Smith Honored As A Top Advisor By LPL Financial; 29/03/2018 – LPL Financial Files Definitive Proxy Materials; 03/05/2018 – LPL Financial Holdings 1Q Net $93.5M; 23/04/2018 – DJ LPL Financial Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LPLA); 09/04/2018 – LPL Financial to Lose Large Hybrid RIA — Barrons.com

More notable recent Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Cameco Reports Document Filings NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” on March 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Denison Mines a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Reached Yearly Lows Thursday Morning – Benzinga” on August 01, 2019. More interesting news about Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Cameco reports first quarter results NYSE:CCJ – GlobeNewswire” published on May 01, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Growing Interest In Nuclear Power Will Rejuvenate Cameco – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: March 05, 2019.

