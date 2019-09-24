Lpl Financial Upped Wynn Resorts LTD (WYNN) Holding; Eagle Materials Inc. (EXP) Covered By 3 Bulls

Among 5 analysts covering Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Eagle Materials has $103 highest and $8500 lowest target. $92.80’s average target is 2.48% above currents $90.55 stock price. Eagle Materials had 12 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies downgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) on Thursday, July 18 to “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Thursday, September 5 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, April 1 by Citigroup. Raymond James upgraded Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) rating on Friday, April 5. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $95 target. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 17 with “Outperform”. See Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) latest ratings:

Lpl Financial Llc increased Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN) stake by 13.16% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 5,824 shares as Wynn Resorts Ltd (WYNN)’s stock declined 11.00%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 50,090 shares with $6.21M value, up from 44,266 last quarter. Wynn Resorts Ltd now has $12.04 billion valuation. The stock increased 3.49% or $3.77 during the last trading session, reaching $111.88. About 1.77M shares traded. Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) has declined 19.62% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.62% the S&P500. Some Historical WYNN News: 22/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS – ANNOUNCEMENT FOLLOWS SETTLEMENT TWO WEEKS AGO OF LONG-STANDING LITIGATION BETWEEN WYNN RESORTS AND UNIVERSAL ENTERTAINMENT CORPORATION; 23/03/2018 – Steve Wynn’s complete removal from any kind of influence or association with Wynn Resorts could have a positive impact on the investigations ongoing in Massachusetts and Nevada; 08/03/2018 – Cramer Remix: A takeover could be Wynn’s ticket to recovery; 23/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts Co-Founder and Largest Shareholder Elaine P. Wynn Urges Shareholders to Withhold Votes from Legacy Director Nomine; 07/03/2018 – WYNN RESORTS LTD – ON MARCH 5, 2018, RAY IRANI RESIGNED FROM BOARD CO, EFFECTIVE IMMEDIATELY – SEC FILING; 17/04/2018 – ELAINE WYNN SAYS “RECONSTITUTED BOARD SHOULD BE IN PLACE BEFORE ANY MATERIAL DECISIONS ABOUT TRANSACTIONS ARE MADE” TO WYNN RESORTS BOARD; 27/04/2018 – Wynn Resorts proposes dropping ‘Wynn’ name from Massachusetts casino; 22/03/2018 – WYNN REPORTS ISSUANCE, SALE OF 5.3M SHRS; 14/05/2018 – Two More Wynn Resorts Directors to Leave Board; 07/03/2018 – Wynn Resorts to Release Presentation on Recent Operational and Financial Results at 5:00 p.m

Eagle Materials Inc. produces and sells construction products and building materials for use in residential, industrial, commercial, and infrastructure construction in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.81 billion. It also produces materials used for oil and natural gas extraction. It has a 94.42 P/E ratio. The firm operates in five divisions: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

More important recent Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “MDJM and Cohen & Company among Financial gainers; CBL & Associates Properties and eXp World among losers – Seeking Alpha” on September 12, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com published article titled: “Why Eagle Materials Inc.’s (NYSE:EXP) CEO Pay Matters To You – Yahoo Finance”, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Eagle Materials Inc (EXP) Q1 2020 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” on July 31, 2019. More interesting news about Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) was released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Shares of Eagle Materials Have Jumped 52% So Far in 2019 – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 0.99 in 2019 Q2. Its the same as in 2019Q1. It has no change, as 20 investors sold Eagle Materials Inc. shares while 99 reduced holdings. only 54 funds opened positions while 64 raised stakes. 40.66 million shares or 6.97% less from 43.70 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Los Angeles Cap Mgmt And Equity Rech accumulated 33,013 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Illinois-based Nuveen Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0% in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Mutual Of America Lc invested in 0.05% or 39,074 shares. Franklin invested in 1.19M shares. Tokio Marine Asset Mngmt accumulated 5,300 shares or 0.09% of the stock. 3,375 are owned by Stevens First Principles Invest Advsrs. Aqr Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 5,388 shares. Fishman Jay A Mi holds 9,140 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan owns 13,100 shares. Gemmer Asset Mngmt Ltd Co invested in 0% or 191 shares. Jefferies Grp Inc Limited Liability Corporation invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Rafferty Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 3,280 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Moreover, State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems has 0.01% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP). Bancorp Of New York Mellon invested in 1.84 million shares. Moreover, Hudson Bay Capital Limited Partnership has 0.12% invested in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

The stock decreased 0.26% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $90.55. About 139,218 shares traded. Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) has declined 18.78% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.78% the S&P500. Some Historical EXP News: 11/05/2018 – EAGLE MATERIALS – EFFECTIVE MAY 8 UNIT, GROUP OF HOMEBUILDER PLAINTIFFS ENTERED AGREEMENT TO SETTLE ALL CLAIMS MADE AGAINST UNIT BY PLAINTIFFS; 10/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Date for Earnings Release; 15/05/2018 – Melvin Capital Management Buys 1.8% Position in Eagle Materials; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Inc. Reports Fiscal Year EPS up 29% on Record Revenue; 17/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 20.3% Owned by Hedge Funds; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Dividend of 10c; 08/03/2018 Trinity Industries, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend; 23/04/2018 – Trinity Industries, Inc. Announces Notice of Redemption of 3; 15/05/2018 – Eagle Materials 4Q Net $37M; 24/05/2018 – Eagle Materials Declares Quarterly Dividend

More notable recent Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Notable Tuesday Option Activity: HD, WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Wynn Resorts +3% after Goldman Sachs upgrade – Seeking Alpha” published on September 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Nasdaq 100 Movers: WYNN, LRCX – Nasdaq” on September 03, 2019. More interesting news about Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Why Wynn Resorts Shares Plunged 15.3% in August – Yahoo Finance” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “3 Big Stock Charts for Friday: Electronic Arts, Centurylink and Wynn Resorts – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 13, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.07, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 40 investors sold WYNN shares while 122 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 115 raised stakes. 81.00 million shares or 1.95% more from 79.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Kensico Capital Management has invested 0.89% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Swiss Bank stated it has 316,362 shares. Boston Ptnrs holds 12,109 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Synovus holds 0% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) for 168 shares. Guggenheim Limited Liability Company stated it has 0.07% of its portfolio in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Capstone Invest Advsr Ltd holds 0% or 3,779 shares. Toronto Dominion Bankshares has 0% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Moreover, Blackrock Incorporated has 0.03% invested in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Csat Advisory Limited Partnership holds 0.02% or 476 shares in its portfolio. 211,988 were accumulated by Polaris Greystone Fincl Group Limited Liability Com. Point72 Asset Mgmt Ltd Partnership reported 216,885 shares. Asset Management One Limited has invested 0.04% in Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN). Bokf Na holds 4,564 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability Corp stated it has 4,726 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Ent Financial Corporation reported 43 shares stake.

