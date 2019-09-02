Lpl Financial Stake in Nike (NKE) Raised by $1.14 Million; Guggenheim Capital Holds Position in Align Technology (ALGN)

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Nike Inc (NKE) by 6.27% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 13,538 shares as the company’s stock rose 0.15% . The institutional investor held 229,550 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.33 million, up from 216,012 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Nike Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $129.46 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.78% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $84.5. About 5.24M shares traded. NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) has risen 13.26% since September 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.26% the S&P500. Some Historical NKE News: 02/04/2018 – Nike also saw strong growth in its Jordan brand, sportswear and running divisions; 16/04/2018 – Nike’s Head of Diversity Leaves Amid Review of Corporate Culture; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Jayme Martin Forced Out of Sneaker Giant; 07/05/2018 – NIKE, Inc. Announces Rosemary St. Clair as new VP, GM of Global Women’s and Cesar Garcia as new VP, GM of Global Running; 15/05/2018 – Pershing Square Adds United Technologies, Exits Nike: 13F; 15/03/2018 – Nike, Inc. Announces That Mark Parker Will Continue as Chairman, President and CEO beyond 2020; 05/04/2018 – Highsnobiety: Drake Spotted Wearing Nike Air Max 1 Sneakers, Casts Doubt on adidas Rumors; 24/05/2018 – Portland Bus Jrn: Roster change: Nike, not Under Armour, to get MLB on-field rights; 16/03/2018 – Nike VP Martin Reported to Nike Brand President Trevor Edwards; 25/04/2018 – Perry Ellis International, Inc. Announces Men’s Dress Shirt License for Manhattan Brand in Argentina

Guggenheim Capital Llc increased its stake in Align Technology Inc (ALGN) by 7.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Guggenheim Capital Llc bought 1,661 shares as the company’s stock declined 34.93% . The institutional investor held 25,328 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.20 million, up from 23,667 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Guggenheim Capital Llc who had been investing in Align Technology Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $14.16B market cap company. The stock increased 1.76% or $3.16 during the last trading session, reaching $183.11. About 1.68M shares traded or 30.89% up from the average. Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) has declined 40.02% since September 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.02% the S&P500. Some Historical ALGN News: 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Extends Invisalign G5 Precision Bite Ramps to Vivera Retainers; 10/04/2018 – Align Technology Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Expands Invisalign® Product Portfolio With New Options and Greater Flexibility to Treat a Broader Range of Pa; 19/04/2018 – Align Technology Volume Jumps More Than Five Times Average; 25/04/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY 1Q NET REV. $436.9M, EST. $408.3M; 25/04/2018 – ALGN SEES 2Q NET REV. $460.0M TO $470.0M, EST. $452.2M; 23/04/2018 – Orthodontic Supplies Market to Hit 8.9% CAGR to 2023, Led by Align Technology, Inc. (US), 3M Company (US), and Danaher; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces lnvisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition; 06/03/2018 – ALIGN TECHNOLOGY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH DALLAS’S APPOINTMENT, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM NINE TO TEN DIRECTORS – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – Align Technology Introduces Invisalign Clear Aligners for Phase 1 Treatment of Younger Patients With Early Mixed Dentition

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Abiomed Inc (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 1,138 shares to 10,259 shares, valued at $2.93 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Flexshares Tr (IQDF) by 60,092 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 261,855 shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV).

Since August 2, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 selling transactions for $1.21 million activity. $206,921 worth of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) shares were bought by Pudipeddi Vamsi Mohan Raj.

Guggenheim Capital Llc, which manages about $25.60B and $12.27 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Residential Invt Corp (NYSE:NRZ) by 83,752 shares to 190,003 shares, valued at $3.21 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jbg Smith Pptys by 8,734 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 154,932 shares, and cut its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (NASDAQ:ZION).

