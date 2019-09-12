Lpl Financial Stake in C H Robinson Worldwide (CHRW) Has Boosted by $1.39 Million; As Tech Data (TECD) Market Valuation Declined, Shareholder Horrell Capital Management Has Lowered Stake by $1.04 Million

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc (CHRW) by 160.06% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 16,523 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.72% . The institutional investor held 26,846 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.26M, up from 10,323 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in C H Robinson Worldwide Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.02 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.94% or $2.62 during the last trading session, reaching $86.45. About 1.08M shares traded. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) has declined 7.45% since September 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CHRW News: 16/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $110 FROM $97; 10/04/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC CHRW.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $100 FROM $95; 26/04/2018 – C.H. Robinson Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 10/05/2018 – C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE INC – DECLARED A REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF 46 CENTS PER SHARE; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson to Participate in the Bank of America Merrill Lynch 2018 Transportation and the 2018 Wolfe Research Global Transportation Conferences; 26/03/2018 – S&P ASSIGNS C.H. ROBINSON WORLDWIDE, INC. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 08/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Launches Trans-Eurasian Rail Service; 26/03/2018 – S&PGR Assigns ‘BBB+’ CCR To C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Otlk Stbl; 10/05/2018 – C.H. Robinson Worldwide Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend And Increases Share Repurchase Authorization

Horrell Capital Management Inc decreased its stake in Tech Data Corp (TECD) by 31.25% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Horrell Capital Management Inc sold 10,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.19% . The institutional investor held 22,000 shares of the computer software & peripheral equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.30M, down from 32,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Horrell Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Tech Data Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.82 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.44% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $105.08. About 276,346 shares traded. Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) has risen 23.60% since September 12, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.60% the S&P500. Some Historical TECD News: 07/03/2018 – Tech Data Adds Cisco Spark and Cisco Umbrella Cloud Solutions to StreamOne Cloud Marketplace; 06/03/2018 Tech Data Wins Fortinet 2017 Distribution Partner of the Year Award; 21/04/2018 – DJ Tech Data Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TECD); 03/05/2018 – Tech Data Expands Cisco Partner Enablement Framework to Accelerate Profitable Growth for U.S. Partners; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q EPS 3c; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Tech Data Launches New Digital Platform to Enable Cisco Partners of the Future; 31/05/2018 – Tech Data 1Q EPS 87c; 08/03/2018 – TECH DATA CORP – QTRLY NET INCOME INCLUDES $95.4 MLN OF INCOME TAX EXPENSES INCURRED DUE TO U.S. TAX CUTS AND JOBS ACT; 08/03/2018 – Tech Data 4Q Adj EPS $3.50

Analysts await Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) to report earnings on December, 5. They expect $2.98 earnings per share, down 1.32% or $0.04 from last year’s $3.02 per share. TECD’s profit will be $108.30 million for 8.82 P/E if the $2.98 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.69 actual earnings per share reported by Tech Data Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.78% EPS growth.

Horrell Capital Management Inc, which manages about $297.04M and $205.21 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Microstrategy Inc (NASDAQ:MSTR) by 5,000 shares to 40,200 shares, valued at $5.76M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Fidelity National Financial by 14,395 shares in the quarter, for a total of 50,321 shares, and has risen its stake in Ribbon Communication.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.10, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 29 investors sold TECD shares while 88 reduced holdings. 43 funds opened positions while 78 raised stakes. 35.85 million shares or 1.16% more from 35.44 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale invested in 0% or 1,229 shares. Stevens Cap Mgmt Limited Partnership invested in 3,201 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Gsa Cap Ptnrs Llp stated it has 0.03% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Dimensional Fund LP reported 3.12M shares. Kbc Grp Nv accumulated 0.03% or 31,326 shares. Proshare Ltd Com has invested 0.01% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Shell Asset Management reported 8,980 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Co has 5,657 shares. The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advisors has invested 0% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). The Iowa-based Principal Financial Gru has invested 0.02% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). 41,147 are owned by Great West Life Assurance Can. Meritage Portfolio Mgmt invested 0.62% in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Magnetar Limited Liability Company reported 2,505 shares stake. Ing Groep Nv has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD). Cwm Limited holds 0% of its portfolio in Tech Data Corporation (NASDAQ:TECD) for 20 shares.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in New Relic Inc by 8,885 shares to 6,694 shares, valued at $579,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Vaneck Vectors Etf Tr by 30,389 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 55,637 shares, and cut its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DTD).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.18 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.27, from 1.45 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 46 investors sold CHRW shares while 142 reduced holdings. 51 funds opened positions while 170 raised stakes. 118.64 million shares or 4.30% more from 113.75 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Jlb Assocs reported 7,196 shares. American Financial Bank reported 7,130 shares or 0.19% of all its holdings. Dynamic Advisor Solutions Ltd Liability Corp owns 7,209 shares or 0.1% of their US portfolio. Bankshares Of America De holds 0.08% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 6.17M shares. Huntington Bancorp holds 0% of its portfolio in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 631 shares. Davy Asset Mgmt Limited has invested 0.12% in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa holds 0% or 37,525 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Signaturefd Limited Liability Company has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 527 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems reported 6,360 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Utd Advisers Limited Liability Corp stated it has 286,499 shares. Tru Co Of Vermont owns 37 shares. Moreover, M&T National Bank Corp has 0% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) for 8,887 shares. Riverpark Advsr Limited Liability has 2.09% invested in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW). Guggenheim Capital Lc accumulated 58,517 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Camarda Fincl Advisors Lc owns 20 shares.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $99,985 activity.