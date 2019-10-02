Lpl Financial Raised Position in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) as Valuation Rose; Penobscot Investment Management Company Increased Its Position in Heico (HEI) as Share Value Rose

Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc increased its stake in Heico Corp (HEI) by 25.11% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc bought 3,810 shares as the company’s stock rose 32.47% . The institutional investor held 18,982 shares of the aerospace company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $2.54M, up from 15,172 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Penobscot Investment Management Company Inc who had been investing in Heico Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $13.92 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.99% or $4.98 during the last trading session, reaching $119.9. About 787,272 shares traded or 35.41% up from the average. HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) has risen 85.42% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 85.42% the S&P500. Some Historical HEI News: 11/05/2018 – Ontario Teachers Adds Heico, Exits ADP, Cuts XPO Logistics: 13F; 17/04/2018 – Dukane Seacom Is Part of HEICO’s Electronic Technologies Group; 17/04/2018 – HEICO UNIT BUYS FLIGHT CRITICAL AEROSPACE ELECTRONICS PRODUCT; 29/05/2018 – HEICO SEES FY NET SALES CHANGE +13% TO +14%; 29/05/2018 – Heico 2Q Net $59.6M; 29/05/2018 – HEICO Corporation Reports Record Net Sales and Operating Income for the Second Quarter of Fiscal 2018; Full Fiscal Year 2018 Ne; 23/04/2018 – DJ HEICO Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HEI); 17/04/2018 – Heico Expects Acquisition to Be Accretive to Earnings Within a Year Following Purchase; 29/05/2018 – HEICO – ESTIMATE CONSOLIDATED FISCAL 2018 YEAR-OVER-YEAR GROWTH IN NET INCOME TO BE 33% – 35%; 17/04/2018 – HEICO SEES DEAL ADDING TO EARNINGS WITHIN A YEAR

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Accenture Plc Ireland (ACN) by 4.88% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 4,615 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.22% . The institutional investor held 99,205 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $18.33M, up from 94,590 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Accenture Plc Ireland for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $120.77 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.42% or $2.73 during the last trading session, reaching $189.62. About 1.76 million shares traded. Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) has risen 20.80% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.80% the S&P500. Some Historical ACN News: 19/04/2018 – Bankers Confident in the Integrity of Data Driving Business Decisions; 26/04/2018 – Accenture Helps Celsia Launch SAP S/4 HANA® to Support Business Functions and Improve Utility Plant Operations; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Net $863.7M; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Will Expand Capabilities With Acquisition Of HO Communication To Deliver Connected Brand Experiences In Greater China; 08/05/2018 – Accenture Teams with SAP to Help High-Tech Companies Create Digital As-a-Service Business Models Quickly and Easily; 22/03/2018 – Accenture Beats Profit And Revenue Expectations, Raises Outlook — MarketWatch; 03/04/2018 – Accenture Recognized for Innovation Across Microsoft’s Global Procurement with Supplier Partnership of the Year Award; 23/05/2018 – Accenture Interactive Programmatic Services Navigates Complexity of Digital Media Landscape; 22/03/2018 – Accenture 2Q Rev $10.07B; 21/05/2018 – Accenture Awarded U.S. Patent for ZBx Al Platform that Categorizes Data for Zero-Based Spend Analysis

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.17, from 1.2 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 39 investors sold ACN shares while 394 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 342 raised stakes. 446.64 million shares or 0.56% more from 444.15 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Natixis LP accumulated 0.62% or 408,992 shares. 63,338 are held by Nichols Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma. Farmers Comml Bank has invested 0.09% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Canada Pension Plan Investment Board has 201,600 shares for 0.08% of their portfolio. Garrison Asset invested in 2.57% or 26,790 shares. Spirit Of America Corporation stated it has 0.19% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Banque Pictet & Cie Sa has invested 0.1% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Contravisory Investment Management has invested 2.68% of its portfolio in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). Mufg Americas Corporation invested in 22,936 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Essex Fincl Services Inc has 0.15% invested in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) for 2,718 shares. Penobscot Inv Mgmt Co, Massachusetts-based fund reported 28,040 shares. Schwerin Boyle Capital Inc reported 4.75% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN). 4,938 were reported by Shamrock Asset Limited Liability. Webster National Bank N A invested in 2,160 shares. Zacks Inv Mgmt invested 0.29% in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 3,558 shares to 22,928 shares, valued at $2.25 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLV) by 45,392 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 2.04M shares, and cut its stake in First Tr Exch Traded Fd Iii.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.56 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.39, from 1.17 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 22 investors sold HEI shares while 92 reduced holdings. 92 funds opened positions while 86 raised stakes. 32.15 million shares or 2.59% more from 31.34 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. First Hawaiian Bancorp invested in 0.06% or 8,695 shares. Alpine Woods Cap Investors Limited Liability owns 3,660 shares. Gamco Investors Et Al reported 128,270 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 827,887 are owned by Fred Alger Mgmt. Glenmede Trust Na reported 133 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Redwood Invs Ltd Liability has 0.02% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 2,451 shares. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 0.14% or 3,678 shares. Johnson Fincl Grp, a Wisconsin-based fund reported 571 shares. M&T National Bank & Trust Corp holds 4,986 shares. Gsa Partners Ltd Liability Partnership owns 0.07% invested in HEICO Corporation (NYSE:HEI) for 4,864 shares. Price T Rowe Assocs Md holds 0% or 19,940 shares. 57,000 are held by Lpl Limited Liability Corp. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 116,516 shares or 0.05% of the stock. Ameriprise Finance holds 0.01% or 121,836 shares. Schroder Invest Grp holds 35,581 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio.

Since June 10, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $298,300 activity.