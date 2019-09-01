Lpl Financial Raised By $742,670 Its Synopsys (SNPS) Stake; Basswood Capital Management Boosted Its Sandy Spring Bancorp (SASR) Stake

Lpl Financial Llc increased Synopsys Inc (SNPS) stake by 36.45% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc acquired 6,458 shares as Synopsys Inc (SNPS)’s stock rose 10.55%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 24,173 shares with $2.79M value, up from 17,715 last quarter. Synopsys Inc now has $21.31B valuation. The stock increased 0.35% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $141.81. About 640,880 shares traded. Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) has risen 48.62% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical SNPS News: 15/05/2018 – Synopsys Report Finds Majority of Software Plagued by Known Vulnerabilities and License Conflicts as Open Source Adoption Soars; 21/03/2018 – Synopsys Has Acquired Silicon and Beyond Private Limited for Undisclosed Terms; 22/03/2018 – Global Semiconductor IP Market 2018-2022: Key Vendors are ARM, Synopsys, lmagination Technologies & Cadence Design Systems – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 30/05/2018 – Toshiba Memory Corporation and Synopsys Collaborate to Accelerate 3D Flash Memory Verification; 16/04/2018 – Synopsys and Arm Extend Collaboration to Improve Power, Performance, and Time to Results for Arm’s Latest IP and Synopsys Tools; 13/03/2018 – Synopsys Releases Enhanced Photonic Integrated Circuit Design Automation; 14/03/2018 – Synopsys’ John Rogers Named SPIE Fellow; 25/04/2018 – Security in DevOps Is Lagging Despite Advantages and Opportunities, According to New Study by 451 Research and Synopsys; 08/03/2018 – Synopsys Collaborates with Samsung Foundry to Develop DesignWare IP for Samsung 8-nm FinFET Process; 30/04/2018 – Synopsys Digital and Custom Design Platform Certified for TSMC’s Most Advanced 5-nm Process Technology for Early Design Starts

Basswood Capital Management Llc increased Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR) stake by 602.76% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Basswood Capital Management Llc acquired 199,000 shares as Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc (SASR)’s stock rose 5.26%. The Basswood Capital Management Llc holds 232,015 shares with $7.26 million value, up from 33,015 last quarter. Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc now has $1.19 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.36% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $33.48. About 51,725 shares traded. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) has declined 6.61% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SASR News: 11/05/2018 – Stieven Capital Advisors Buys New 1% Position in Sandy Spring; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Raises Dividend to 28c Vs. 26c; 18/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING BANCORP INC – QTRLY NET INTEREST INCOME $62.9 MLN $40.3 MLN; 19/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp 1Q EPS 61c; 26/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Bancorp Increases Quarterly Dividend; 19/04/2018 – SANDY SPRING 1Q NET INTEREST MARGIN 3.58%; 03/04/2018 – Sandy Spring Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – Sandy Spring Bank Earns Regional and National Recognition for Mortgage Performance and Leadership; 22/04/2018 – DJ Sandy Spring Bancorp Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SASR)

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 1.6 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 11 investors sold SASR shares while 34 reduced holdings. 16 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 23.60 million shares or 0.04% more from 23.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Kennedy Cap has 0.16% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 215,880 shares. Price T Rowe Assoc Md holds 612,813 shares. Moreover, Brown Advisory has 0% invested in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 48,853 shares. Lincoln Natl holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) for 18,411 shares. California Public Employees Retirement owns 62,342 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 5,670 shares. Sterling Capital Management Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Envestnet Asset Inc stated it has 0% in Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR). Signaturefd Limited Liability Company owns 47 shares. Finemark Natl State Bank holds 0.06% or 33,156 shares. Ameriprise Financial Inc, a Minnesota-based fund reported 715,453 shares. Voya Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 15,282 shares. Ameritas Investment Prtnrs reported 0% stake. Ny State Common Retirement Fund owns 33,986 shares. 149,091 are owned by Penn Management.

Since March 11, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 sales for $42,295 activity. Michael Mark C had bought 370 shares worth $12,323 on Monday, March 11. Another trade for 867 shares valued at $29,972 was bought by REEDER JOE.

Basswood Capital Management Llc decreased First Long Is Corp (NASDAQ:FLIC) stake by 467,351 shares to 21,217 valued at $465,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Flagstar Bancorp Inc (NYSE:FBC) stake by 489,819 shares and now owns 121,797 shares. Premier Finl Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:PFBI) was reduced too.

More notable recent Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Passed Our Checks, And It’s About To Pay A 0.9% Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Be Concerned About Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:SASR) Historical Volatility? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 29, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Could The Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” on June 13, 2019. More interesting news about Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Sandy Spring Bancorp Declares Quarterly Dividend – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (SASR) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 07, 2019 – Nasdaq” with publication date: May 06, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold SNPS shares while 149 reduced holdings. 65 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 133.90 million shares or 1.78% more from 131.55 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Mngmt reported 17,860 shares. Meeder Asset Inc has 34,321 shares for 0.31% of their portfolio. Citadel Advisors Ltd Liability Co, Illinois-based fund reported 2.07M shares. Hanseatic Management Svcs stated it has 263 shares. Zacks Invest Management holds 0.28% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) or 111,498 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Com (Trc), New York-based fund reported 4,690 shares. Wexford Capital Lp owns 66,400 shares. Profund Advsr Ltd Llc invested in 0.06% or 10,916 shares. Shell Asset Company reported 10,934 shares. Chevy Chase Trust Hldgs accumulated 0.06% or 124,818 shares. First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca invested in 0.44% or 50,100 shares. Ubs Asset Americas Inc reported 0% in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS). Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt has 993 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) for 154 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited reported 0.03% of its portfolio in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS).

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Absolute Shs Tr (WBIH) stake by 1.28M shares to 822,475 valued at $18.48 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Spdr Index Shs Fds (FEZ) stake by 12,460 shares and now owns 118,570 shares. Ishares Tr (IJT) was reduced too.