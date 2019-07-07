Lpl Financial Raised Amgen (AMGN) Holding by $2.15 Million; Perigon Wealth Management Lowered Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) Holding by $1.18 Million as Stock Price Rose

Perigon Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Johnson & Johnson (JNJ) by 16.39% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Perigon Wealth Management Llc sold 8,499 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.83% with the market. The institutional investor held 43,358 shares of the major pharmaceuticals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.06M, down from 51,857 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Perigon Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Johnson & Johnson for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $373.22B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $140.57. About 3.85 million shares traded. Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) has risen 8.61% since July 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.18% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Amgen Inc (AMGN) by 5.52% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 11,359 shares as the company’s stock declined 10.11% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 217,172 shares of the biological products (no diagnostic substances) company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $41.26M, up from 205,813 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Amgen Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $113.41B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.40% or $2.64 during the last trading session, reaching $185.94. About 2.23M shares traded. Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) has declined 3.46% since July 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.89% the S&P500. Some Historical AMGN News: 21/05/2018 – AMGEN INC – SAFETY RESULTS WERE CONSISTENT WITH KNOWN SAFETY PROFILE OF PROLIA; 03/05/2018 – COHERUS BIOSCIENCES – RE-SUBMISSION OF BLA FOR CHS-1701, A PEGFILGRASTIM (NEULASTA®) BIOSIMILAR CANDIDATE, TO U.S. FDA UNDER 351(K) PATHWAY; 18/05/2018 – AMGEN INC AMGN.O : LEERINK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $210 FROM $206; 18/04/2018 – #2 Blockbuster ambitions: Amgen/Novartis team lines up more promising PhIII erenumab data for some of the toughest migraine patients $AMGN $NVS; 24/04/2018 – AMGEN INC – EXPECTS 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURES TO BE ABOUT $750 MLN; 27/04/2018 – Amgen’s Prolia Gets Use Extension Recommendation in Europe; 15/05/2018 – Eli Lilly touts some mixed PhIII results for cluster headaches as Amgen, Novartis prep a market-busting move in migraine $LLY $AMGN $NVS $TEVA; 29/03/2018 – FDA EXPANDS APPROVAL OF BLINCYTO FOR LEUKEMIA TREATMENT; 18/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Amgen migraine drug costs less than expected; J&J halts development on Alzheimer’s drug; 17/05/2018 – Novartis and Amgen Announce FDA Approval of Aimovig for Migraine Prevention

Analysts await Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.42 EPS, up 15.24% or $0.32 from last year’s $2.1 per share. JNJ’s profit will be $6.43 billion for 14.52 P/E if the $2.42 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.10 actual EPS reported by Johnson & Johnson for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 15.24% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.84 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 57 investors sold JNJ shares while 837 reduced holdings. 129 funds opened positions while 620 raised stakes. 1.84 billion shares or 2.89% more from 1.79 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Commonwealth Fincl Pa reported 0.84% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Gateway Advisers Ltd Liability Com invested in 1.66% or 1.34 million shares. Richard Bernstein Advsr Llc holds 0.38% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) or 84,236 shares. Smith Moore & Co reported 0.88% in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Fcg Advsr Ltd Com accumulated 42,787 shares. Moreover, Rdl Financial Inc has 2.11% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 21,975 shares. 4.75 million were accumulated by Ronna Sue Cohen. Lourd Limited Liability reported 9,766 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. Fca Tx holds 1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 18,402 shares. Moreover, At State Bank has 0.22% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 13,150 shares. Cincinnati Ins Commerce reported 4.1% of its portfolio in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ). First Dallas Secs Inc has 2.63% invested in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) for 26,173 shares. Amer Money Mgmt Ltd invested in 31,574 shares. Gladius Cap Management Lp reported 44,616 shares.

Perigon Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $877.20 million and $430.04 million US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr Barclays Bond (IEI) by 4,714 shares to 8,291 shares, valued at $1.02M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Netflix Inc (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 10,934 shares in the quarter, for a total of 26,834 shares, and has risen its stake in Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ).

Since June 11, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 selling transactions for $419,040 activity.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.11, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 70 investors sold AMGN shares while 539 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 405 raised stakes. 457.12 million shares or 8.22% less from 498.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt accumulated 0.12% or 36,380 shares. Synovus Financial holds 0.18% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) or 58,320 shares. 1,216 were accumulated by Dixon Hubard Feinour & Brown Inc Va. Town & Country National Bank Dba First Bankers Trust holds 0.63% or 7,022 shares in its portfolio. Smart Portfolios Lc owns 686 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Everence Capital Incorporated holds 0.52% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 15,637 shares. The Louisiana-based Waters Parkerson Ltd Liability Co has invested 0.06% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Coastline Tru has 0.58% invested in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 20,375 shares. Washington Tru Comm has invested 0.45% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN). Zacks Invest Management holds 1.01% of its portfolio in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) for 246,710 shares. Eagle Asset Management Incorporated reported 16,948 shares. East Coast Asset Mgmt Limited Com has 3,132 shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. Alps Advsr reported 13,723 shares stake. Brown Advisory Secs Limited Liability, Maryland-based fund reported 7,239 shares. The Wisconsin-based Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt has invested 0.1% in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Since February 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $380,000 activity.