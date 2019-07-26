Lpl Financial Lowered Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) Position; IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:SDAG) Shorts Increased By 1.46%

IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:SDAG) had an increase of 1.46% in short interest. SDAG’s SI was 20,800 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.46% from 20,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 208 days are for IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. Etf (NYSEARCA:SDAG)’s short sellers to cover SDAG’s short positions. The ETF 0.02% or $0 during the last trading session, reaching $25.55. It is up 0.00% since July 26, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Lpl Financial Llc decreased Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE) stake by 18.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lpl Financial Llc sold 14,536 shares as Intercontinental Exchange In (ICE)’s stock rose 5.13%. The Lpl Financial Llc holds 62,456 shares with $4.76 million value, down from 76,992 last quarter. Intercontinental Exchange In now has $50.51B valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $89.58. About 1.20 million shares traded. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) has risen 12.40% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 7.97% the S&P500. Some Historical ICE News: 19/03/2018 – CBOE BZX U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS DECLARED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 03/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange 1Q Adj EPS 90c; 29/05/2018 – ICE AGREES TO BUY TMC BONDS FOR $685M IN CASH; 19/03/2018 – NASDAQ PSX DECLARES SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN; 22/05/2018 – Farley Expect to Remain Part-Time ICE Employe Until Feb. 22, 2019; 30/05/2018 – ICE FUTURES U.S.- COTTON FUTURES DAILY PRICE LIMIT REVERTS TO 4 CENTS PER POUND EFFECTIVE WITH START OF TRADING FOR THURSDAY; 22/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Names Stacey Cunningham as New President of NYSE Group; 29/05/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange Agrees To Acquire TMC Bonds; 09/04/2018 – Intercontinental Exchange CEO Says Atlanta Has Become a Tech-Centric City (Video); 19/03/2018 – CBOE EDGA U.S. EQUITIES EXCHANGE HAS REVOKED SELF-HELP AGAINST NYSE AMERICAN

More news for IQ Short Duration Enhanced Core Bond U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:SDAG) were recently published by: Investorplace.com, which released: “5 Fed-Proof ETFs to Combat Rising Interest Rates – Investorplace.com” on December 23, 2018. Businesswire.com‘s article titled: “IndexIQ Launches Short Duration Core Bond U.S. ETF – Business Wire” and published on December 18, 2018 is yet another important article.

Among 4 analysts covering Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intercontinental Exchange had 8 analyst reports since March 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, April 4 with “Market Perform”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Friday, July 5. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup given on Monday, July 22.

Lpl Financial Llc increased Expedia Group Inc (NASDAQ:EXPE) stake by 7,063 shares to 14,380 valued at $1.71 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Goldman Sachs Etf Tr stake by 42,001 shares and now owns 518,938 shares. Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) was raised too.

More notable recent Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Have Insiders Been Selling Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares? – Yahoo Finance” on July 16, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Should You Worry About Intercontinental Exchange, Inc.’s (NYSE:ICE) CEO Pay Cheque? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “Blue Trading Systems Expands Connectivity to Include the ICE Futures Markets – Business Wire” on July 16, 2019. More interesting news about Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Nasdaq cut to sell, Intercontinental Exchange to neutral – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE): Will The Growth Last? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 04, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 48 investors sold ICE shares while 220 reduced holdings. 89 funds opened positions while 234 raised stakes. 469.49 million shares or 1.74% less from 477.82 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cannell Peter B And Communication accumulated 11,005 shares. Palisade Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com Nj stated it has 169,579 shares or 0.41% of all its holdings. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board owns 47,520 shares or 0.16% of their US portfolio. Indiana has 0.21% invested in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) for 5,300 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd accumulated 0.04% or 68,831 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 454,666 shares. Rocky Mountain Advisers Ltd Liability Com reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). The Delaware-based Dupont Mgmt has invested 0.19% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Pennsylvania-based Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.04% in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE). Eulav Asset Mngmt reported 48,700 shares. Canandaigua Bankshares, New York-based fund reported 7,384 shares. Etrade Mngmt Ltd invested in 0.1% or 45,085 shares. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc owns 3,289 shares. Bkd Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc, Missouri-based fund reported 4,604 shares. Oppenheimer And Incorporated invested in 0.01% or 5,600 shares.