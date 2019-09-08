Lpl Financial Lowered Holding in Starbucks (SBUX) by $1.36 Million as Shares Rose; Dollar General (DG) Holder Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Cut Position by $280.35 Million as Stock Value Rose

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc decreased its stake in Dollar General Corp (DG) by 16.56% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc sold 2.36M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.24% . The institutional investor held 11.87 million shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.42B, down from 14.23 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc who had been investing in Dollar General Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $40.56 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.08% or $1.72 during the last trading session, reaching $161.54. About 1.44 million shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES OPENING ABOUT 900 NEW STORES IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – Dollar General Defends Bricks And Mortar Stores — Barrons.com; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL 4Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.48; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL SEES FY EPS $5.95 TO $6.15, EST. $5.66; 08/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – BIRTH MOTHERS TO RECEIVE A TOTAL OF EIGHT WEEKS OF PAID LEAVE; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General Announces Paid Parental Leave and Adoption Assistance Benefit; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Plans to Open 900 New Stores, Relocate 100 Stores in FY18; 31/05/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – COMPANY REITERATES FISCAL YEAR 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE; 07/03/2018 Dollar General: Director David B. Rickard to Retire; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N FY SHR VIEW $5.60, REV VIEW $25.44 BLN (NOT SHR VIEW $4.51, REV VIEW $23.54 BLN) — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Lpl Financial Llc decreased its stake in Starbucks Corp (SBUX) by 3.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc sold 18,340 shares as the company’s stock rose 22.15% . The institutional investor held 540,238 shares of the restaurants company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $40.16M, down from 558,578 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Starbucks Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $114.60 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $95.74. About 3.99M shares traded. Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) has risen 82.45% since September 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 82.45% the S&P500. Some Historical SBUX News: 15/04/2018 – New York Post: Starbucks apologizes for arrests of two black men at store; 29/03/2018 – Starbucks must put cancer warning on California coffee -judge; 11/05/2018 – Starbucks is opening its bathrooms to everyone regardless of whether they’ve bought anything following the controversy around last month’s racially-charged arrests; 02/05/2018 – Starbucks settles with two men arrested at Philadelphia café; 26/04/2018 – SBUX: OPERATING ENVIRONMENT `DIFFICULT’ IN SWITZERLAND; 04/05/2018 – Nestle is close to a deal with Starbucks on its grocery business; 21/03/2018 – Starbucks said it has achieved pay equity for its U.S. workers; 27/04/2018 – CBS New York: CBS2 has learned new details about the suspect in an alleged assault inside a Starbucks that may have cost an; 17/04/2018 – Starbucks Arrests, Outrageous to Some, Are Everyday Life for Others; 21/04/2018 – Starbucks Lacks Clear Guidance for Employees on Nonpaying Customers

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Invesco Value Mun Income Tr (IIM) by 52,228 shares to 101,836 shares, valued at $1.47M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Pepsico Inc (NYSE:PEP) by 10,356 shares in the quarter, for a total of 541,052 shares, and has risen its stake in Hormel Foods Corp (NYSE:HRL).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 52 investors sold SBUX shares while 472 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 375 raised stakes. 825.46 million shares or 7.36% less from 891.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Rmb Capital Mngmt Lc owns 165,807 shares. Pinebridge Investments LP reported 0.21% stake. Azimuth Cap Management Ltd Com holds 0.77% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) for 154,461 shares. The Unknown-based Mckinley Mngmt Ltd Liability Delaware has invested 0.1% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Cwh Cap Mgmt reported 10,814 shares. Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale, a Germany-based fund reported 320,981 shares. Carlson Cap owns 2,974 shares. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Liability Co reported 318 shares. Cipher Capital Ltd Partnership has 49,677 shares for 0.29% of their portfolio. Landscape Management Lc has invested 0.29% in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX). Montecito Bankshares & Tru holds 3,315 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. 222,130 are held by Cs Mckee Limited Partnership. Patten Group accumulated 0.14% or 4,340 shares. Barbara Oil holds 15,000 shares or 0.66% of its portfolio. Godsey Gibb Associates reported 2.72% of its portfolio in Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX).

Analysts await Starbucks Corporation (NASDAQ:SBUX) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.70 earnings per share, up 12.90% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.62 per share. SBUX’s profit will be $837.90M for 34.19 P/E if the $0.70 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.78 actual earnings per share reported by Starbucks Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -10.26% negative EPS growth.

Analysts await Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report earnings on December, 3. They expect $1.37 earnings per share, up 8.73% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.26 per share. DG’s profit will be $343.97M for 29.48 P/E if the $1.37 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.74 actual earnings per share reported by Dollar General Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.26% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold DG shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Louisiana State Employees Retirement accumulated 13,900 shares. Moreover, Csat Investment Advisory LP has 0% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 86,767 were reported by Princeton Portfolio Strategies Ltd Co. Banque Pictet Cie Sa has 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ing Groep Nv owns 15,154 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. The Illinois-based Magnetar Ltd Liability has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Mondrian Investment Prtnrs Ltd accumulated 287,821 shares. Haverford Tru Com holds 0.87% or 391,665 shares in its portfolio. Oppenheimer Asset Mngmt holds 0.38% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 142,100 shares. Bb&T has 0.06% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 27,236 shares. British Columbia Inv holds 0.05% or 46,969 shares. Hayek Kallen Investment Mngmt has invested 0.3% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Arizona State Retirement holds 0.1% or 68,773 shares in its portfolio. Nexus Invest holds 234,310 shares or 4.13% of its portfolio. Hartford Investment Management Co reported 0.1% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss Llc, which manages about $91.02 billion and $55.51 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Acco Brands Corp (NYSE:ACCO) by 208,213 shares to 415,716 shares, valued at $3.56M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Universal Logistics Holdings I (NASDAQ:UACL) by 16,027 shares in the quarter, for a total of 72,390 shares, and has risen its stake in Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT).