Lpl Financial Lifted Its Prologis (PLD) Stake by $1.38 Million; As Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) Stock Value Declined, Okumus Fund Management LTD Has Lifted Position by $9.77 Million

Okumus Fund Management Ltd increased its stake in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I (EIGI) by 20.19% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Okumus Fund Management Ltd bought 2.44 million shares as the company’s stock declined 9.02% . The hedge fund held 14.53M shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $69.76 million, up from 12.09M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Okumus Fund Management Ltd who had been investing in Endurance Intl Group Hldgs I for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $904.53M market cap company. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $6.06. About 605,815 shares traded or 38.10% up from the average. Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) has declined 41.12% since September 13, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 41.12% the S&P500. Some Historical EIGI News: 22/03/2018 – Constant Contact Announces Annual Customer All Star Awards; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS SAYS DIRECTORATE OF INDUSTRIES, MAHARASHTRA GOVT ISSUED AN ELIGIBILITY CERTIFICATE TO CO; 24/04/2018 – Endurance International Short-Interest Ratio Up 108% to 12 Days; 18/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECH – RECEIPT OF INDUSTRIAL PROMOTION SUBSIDY; 27/03/2018 – Study Finds Impact on Endurance Athlete Performance with Electric Field-Generating Compression Garments; 01/05/2018 – ENDURANCE INTERNATIONAL 1Q LOSS/SHR 5C; 07/05/2018 – Citi Private Bank Hails Fernando Alonso’s Superb World Endurance Championship Debut Race Win; 15/05/2018 – ENDURANCE TECHNOLOGIES LTD (CN) ENDU.NS – RECOMMENDED DIVIDEND OF 4 RUPEES PER SHARE; 17/04/2018 – The National Trust For Scotland Foundation USA Annual Gala Honored Two Great Scots: Endurance Athlete, Broadcaster, and Philant; 02/05/2018 – Samsung Electronics Redefines High Endurance Memory Card Market with New PRO Endurance Card

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Prologis Inc (PLD) by 29.29% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 17,295 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.88% . The institutional investor held 76,333 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.11M, up from 59,038 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Prologis Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $53.04B market cap company. The stock increased 1.88% or $1.55 during the last trading session, reaching $84.04. About 1.65 million shares traded. Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) has risen 24.02% since September 13, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 24.02% the S&P500. Some Historical PLD News: 30/04/2018 – S&PGRBulletin: Prologis Rtgs Unafctd By DCT Industrial Aqstn; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC PLD.N FY2018 FFO SHR VIEW $2.91 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 02/04/2018 – Neuberger Berman Equity Income Adds Sempra, Exits Prologis; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – SEES 2018 CORE FFO SHR $2.95 TO $3.01; 29/04/2018 – Prologis: Annual Stabilized Core Funds From Operations Expected to Increase 6c-8c Per Shr; 05/03/2018 – Prologis Will Retain 15% Ownership in Nippon Prologis REIT; 01/05/2018 – PROLOGIS, DCT AGREE QTRLY DIVIDEND IN MERGER PLAN TO BE 48C/SHR; 29/04/2018 – Prologis-DCT Deal Revenue Synergies and Incremental Development Volume Has Potential to Generate $40 M Additional Annual Rev and Development Profit in the Future; 30/04/2018 – PROLOGIS CEO: EXPECT TO TRIM $550M OF DCT PORTFOLIO IN 2 YEARS; 17/04/2018 – PROLOGIS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $694 MLN VS $629 MLN REPORTED LAST YEAR

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.04, from 1.08 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 32 investors sold PLD shares while 188 reduced holdings. 57 funds opened positions while 190 raised stakes. 584.88 million shares or 0.64% more from 581.17 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Meiji Yasuda Life Insur has 0.36% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 30,657 shares. Jennison Associates Lc invested in 0.03% or 315,532 shares. Sumitomo Mitsui Holdg has 0.21% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD). Anson Funds Mngmt LP owns 8,500 shares. Psagot Invest House Ltd holds 1,426 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Conning has 0.03% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 11,825 shares. Pnc Gru Incorporated stated it has 112,263 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Goldman Sachs Group accumulated 0.15% or 6.45 million shares. Cwm Ltd Limited Liability Company has 209 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Stratos Wealth Ltd invested in 12,031 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Ferguson Wellman Capital reported 3,705 shares. Apg Asset Management Us has 14.54% invested in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) for 24.65 million shares. World Asset Mgmt Inc holds 0.18% in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD) or 46,255 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Europe) holds 0.05% or 7,057 shares. Guardian Life Insurance Of America owns 1,817 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $46.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in East West Bancorp Inc (NASDAQ:EWBC) by 13,808 shares to 16,361 shares, valued at $765,000 in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in First Tr Exchange Traded Fd (FXH) by 82,621 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 459,737 shares, and cut its stake in Rpm Intl Inc (NYSE:RPM).

Since July 18, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $128,850 activity.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.23 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.25, from 0.98 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 18 investors sold EIGI shares while 21 reduced holdings. 12 funds opened positions while 36 raised stakes. 132.38 million shares or 0.59% more from 131.60 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Ubs Asset Management Americas Inc holds 0% or 15,774 shares in its portfolio. National Bank Of Mellon owns 263,625 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 206,965 were reported by California Pub Employees Retirement System. 48,917 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins The. Engineers Gate Manager LP holds 57,412 shares. Swiss Retail Bank owns 120,500 shares. Prudential Incorporated invested in 0% or 11,710 shares. Bank & Trust Of Montreal Can holds 0% in Endurance International Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EIGI) or 6,063 shares. 31,646 are held by Eaton Vance Mgmt. Charles Schwab Inv Management Inc invested in 0% or 449,195 shares. Rhumbline Advisers, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 91,291 shares. Acadian Asset Management Limited Liability reported 4,774 shares stake. Fmr Ltd Liability holds 27 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Royal Bankshares Of Canada invested in 7 shares. Hsbc Holdg Public Limited Company holds 40,219 shares.

