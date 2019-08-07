Lpl Financial Increases Holding in Equinix (EQIX); Marketfield Asset Management Lowered Devon Energy New (DVN) Position by $301,196; Share Value Declined

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Equinix Inc (EQIX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 1,833 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.58% . The institutional investor held 11,854 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.37 million, up from 10,021 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Equinix Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $45.28B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $7.04 during the last trading session, reaching $526.9. About 207,906 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 16.05% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.05% the S&P500.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Devon Energy Corp New (DVN) by 6.97% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Marketfield Asset Management Llc sold 9,716 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.20% . The institutional investor held 129,688 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.09 million, down from 139,404 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Marketfield Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Devon Energy Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $10.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 3.55% or $0.86 during the last trading session, reaching $23.36. About 7.39 million shares traded or 21.50% up from the average. Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) has declined 40.08% since August 7, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.08% the S&P500. Some Historical DVN News: 21/03/2018 – DEVON ENERGY REPORTS PRICING OF TENDER OFFERS; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES DELAWARE BASIN ACTIVITY MORE THAN 50% HIGHER VS ’17; 07/05/2018 – DEVON ENERGY CORP DVN.N : KLR GROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE BY $4 TO $53; 26/03/2018 – Devon Energy eyes more asset sales to simplify portfolio; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy boosts dividend, buyback; sells shale asset; 01/05/2018 – Devon Energy: $1B Shr-Repurchase Program Under Way; 07/03/2018 – Devon Energy Announces $553 Million Sale of Johnson County Assets; 26/03/2018 – DEVON SEES 15% COST SAVINGS BY 2020; 13/03/2018 – Football Rumors: Lions Agree To Deal With LB Devon Kennard; 26/03/2018 – DEVON: WORKING ON MORE STRATEGIC MOVES FOR ‘VISION 2020’ PLAN

More notable recent Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “Devon Energy Reports Second-Quarter 2019 Results NYSE:DVN – GlobeNewswire” on August 06, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “My Thoughts On (New) Devon’s Q1 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on May 01, 2019, 247Wallst.com published: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: AppFolio, Cisco, Duke Energy, Goodyear, HyreCar, Illumina, Kinder Morgan, Micron, Pfizer, Tencent Music and More – 24/7 Wall St.” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Earnings Scheduled For August 6, 2019 – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Devon Energy Corporation’s (NYSE:DVN) CEO Overpaid Relative To Its Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 22, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.52 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 43 investors sold DVN shares while 205 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 310.04 million shares or 8.55% less from 339.03 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Private Advisor Gru Ltd Llc holds 0.02% in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) or 29,210 shares. Rampart Investment Co Limited Liability Co holds 3,949 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Los Angeles Cap Mngmt & Equity Rech has 21,475 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Matrix Asset Advsr Ny invested 0.95% of its portfolio in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN). Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Liability, New York-based fund reported 746,436 shares. Calamos Limited Company owns 23,500 shares. Menta Ltd Liability Corp owns 20,379 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv holds 308,713 shares. State Teachers Retirement Sys owns 702,428 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. Td Asset Management Inc accumulated 132,937 shares. Cibc World Markets Corporation, a New York-based fund reported 251,052 shares. Lincluden Mngmt invested in 0.35% or 114,551 shares. Everence Cap Mgmt Inc reported 19,484 shares. Moreover, Eaton Vance Mngmt has 0.1% invested in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) for 1.43M shares. Advisory Ntwk Ltd Liability owns 1,196 shares.

Marketfield Asset Management Llc, which manages about $9.70B and $235.56M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Spdr Gold Trust (GLD) by 10,600 shares to 26,846 shares, valued at $3.28M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Lpl Financial Llc, which manages about $44.02B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Alphabet Inc (Put) by 91,136 shares to 300 shares, valued at $353,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchange Traded Fd T by 50,399 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 304,400 shares, and cut its stake in Proshares Tr (EUM).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Thornburg Investment Mngmt Inc has 2,600 shares. Gotham Asset Mgmt Lc owns 724 shares. Kentucky Retirement Systems has invested 0.16% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Great West Life Assurance Company Can holds 0.17% or 145,802 shares in its portfolio. 964 were reported by Fiduciary. Goldman Sachs Gp Incorporated reported 0.1% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 1832 Asset Management LP holds 351,369 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reported 0.13% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Guardian Life Ins Of America accumulated 0.01% or 240 shares. 108,310 were reported by Barclays Public Ltd. Eii Mngmt Incorporated stated it has 921 shares. Dupont Cap Mgmt owns 0.32% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 30,918 shares. Sustainable Growth Advisers Ltd Partnership reported 4.79% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). M&T National Bank & Trust has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). 14,313 were reported by Nomura Asset Mgmt Ltd.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Undercover Yields Up to 8.3% That the Computers Overlooked – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Urgent Dividend Buy! 5 REITs Ready for 114% Returns – Nasdaq” published on July 24, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Federal Realty (FRT) Beats Q2 FFO Estimates, Hikes Dividend – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cohen & Steers REIT and Preferred and Income Fund, (RNP) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for July 16, 2019 – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Key Factors to Impact Digital Realty’s (DLR) Q2 Earnings – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 24, 2019.