Lpl Financial Increased Sysco (SYY) Holding by $315,612; As Tripadvisor (TRIP) Share Price Declined, Shareholder Broadview Advisors Has Boosted Holding

Lpl Financial Llc increased its stake in Sysco Corp (SYY) by 3.74% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lpl Financial Llc bought 4,782 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.00% . The institutional investor held 132,737 shares of the food distributors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.86M, up from 127,955 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lpl Financial Llc who had been investing in Sysco Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.22B market cap company. The stock increased 0.20% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $76.9. About 1.90 million shares traded. Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) has risen 2.85% since September 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.85% the S&P500. Some Historical SYY News: 22/05/2018 – Sysco Presenting at Goldman Sachs Conference Jun 5; 07/05/2018 – Sysco 3Q Tax Rate 9.5%; 10/05/2018 – Sysco Establishes Scholarship in Honor of Former CEO William J. Delaney; 06/04/2018 – SYSCO INDUSTRIES LTD SYSC.BO – NO LOSS OR INJURY TO HUMAN LIFE DUE TO FIRE; 04/05/2018 – Sysco Inventory Control Workers Join Teamsters Local 683; 12/04/2018 – SYSCO NAMES HINSHAW TO BOARD EXPANDING NUMBER ON BOARD TO 14; 07/05/2018 – SYSCO CORP – QTRLY SALES INCREASED 6.1% TO $14.3 BLN; 27/03/2018 – UK’S CMA – CLEARED ANTICIPATED ACQUISITION BY SYSCO CORP OF KENT FROZEN FOODS; 02/05/2018 – Wells Fargo Advisors LLC Exits Position in Sysco; 15/05/2018 – Trian Cuts Mondelez, Buys More Sysco: 13F

Broadview Advisors Llc increased its stake in Tripadvisor Inc (TRIP) by 10.44% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Broadview Advisors Llc bought 14,975 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.49% . The institutional investor held 158,475 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.15 million, up from 143,500 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Broadview Advisors Llc who had been investing in Tripadvisor Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $5.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 3.42% or $1.4 during the last trading session, reaching $42.34. About 1.78 million shares traded or 14.70% up from the average. TripAdvisor, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRIP) has declined 24.19% since September 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 24.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TRIP News: 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – TERMS OF ACQUISITION WILL NOT BE DISCLOSED; 25/05/2018 – Baby TripAdvisor; 20/04/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – BOKUN WILL REMAIN BASED IN ICELAND, WITH IMMEDIATE PLANS TO EXPAND TEAM; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY GAAP SHR $0.04; 10/05/2018 – U.S. FCC fines Florida $120 million in ‘robocall’ case; 10/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Short-Interest Ratio Rises 29% to 12 Days; 08/05/2018 – TRIPADVISOR INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $378 MILLION, AN INCREASE OF 2%; 15/05/2018 – TripAdvisor Names The 10 Hottest U.S. Destinations For Summer; 08/05/2018 – TripAdvisor 1Q Rev $378M; 09/04/2018 – TripAdvisor Recognizes World’s Best Airlines With 2018 Travelers’ Choice Awards

